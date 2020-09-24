Difference between revisions of "St Ann's Hospital (London)"

Contact

Latest revision as of 11:36, 24 September 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: St Ann's Rd, London N15 3TH

DX: Information required

Email: beh-tr.sah-mha@nhs.net

Telephone: 0208 442 6000, 0208 702 4945

Fax: 0208 442 6239

Details: Information required

MHA Office:

Block P2
0208 442 6180 / 6209

Wards:

Downhills Ward: 0208 442 6281 (Patient: 0208 802 7401)
Finsbury Ward: 0208 442 6446 (Patient: 0208 442 6919)
Haringey Ward: 0208 442 6773/6457 (Patient: 0208 442 5470)
Alexander Ward: 020 8442 6674 (Patient: 0208 802 7396)
Lea Ward: 0208 442 6772 (Patient: 0208 442 6922)

Type: Hospital - NHS🔍

Responsible Authority: Barnet Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust🔍

