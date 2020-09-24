Difference between revisions of "St Ann's Hospital (London)"

[{"name":"Contact:St Ann's Hospital (London)","title":"\u003Ca class=\"mw-selflink selflink\"\u003ESt Ann's Hospital (London)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.58064999999999855617716093547642230987548828125,"lon":-0.08842999999999999471977929488275549374520778656005859375,"otherValues":{"Address":"St Ann's Rd, London N15 3TH"}},{"name":"Contact:Atkins & Palmer","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Atkins_%26_Palmer\" title=\"Contact:Atkins & Palmer\"\u003EAtkins & Palmer\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5491999999999990222931955941021442413330078125,"lon":-0.12039999999999999313882170781653258018195629119873046875,"otherValues":{"Address":"Office F1, Raydean House, 15 Western Parade, Great North Road, Barnet, EN5 1AH"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Avesbury House","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Avesbury_House\" title=\"Contact:Avesbury House\"\u003EAvesbury House\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.61442000000000263071342487819492816925048828125,"lon":-0.07613999999999999934718886152040795423090457916259765625,"otherValues":{"Address":"85 Tanners End Lane, Edmonton, London, N18 1PQ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Burke Niazi Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Burke_Niazi_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Burke Niazi Solicitors\"\u003EBurke Niazi Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.55827000000000026602720026858150959014892578125,"lon":-0.11973000000000000309086090055643580853939056396484375,"otherValues":{"Address":"470 - 474 Holloway Road, London N7 6NN"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:City_and_Hackney_Centre_for_Mental_Health\" title=\"Contact:City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health\"\u003ECity and Hackney Centre for Mental Health\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.550420000000002573870006017386913299560546875,"lon":-0.046120000000000001272315586220429395325481891632080078125,"otherValues":{"Address":"Homerton Hospital, Homerton Row, E9 6SR"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Highgate Mental Health Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Highgate_Mental_Health_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Highgate Mental Health Centre\"\u003EHighgate Mental Health Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.56723000000000212139639188535511493682861328125,"lon":-0.1414700000000000124078525232107494957745075225830078125,"otherValues":{"Address":"Dartmouth Park Hill, N19 5NX"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:John Howard Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:John_Howard_Centre\" title=\"Contact:John Howard Centre\"\u003EJohn Howard Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.547899999999998499333742074668407440185546875,"lon":-0.03758999999999999841460152083527646027505397796630859375,"otherValues":{"Address":"12 Kenworthy Road, Homerton, London, E9 5TE"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Needham Poulier Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Needham_Poulier_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Needham Poulier Solicitors\"\u003ENeedham Poulier Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.59689999999999798774297232739627361297607421875,"lon":-0.06852999999999999369837411222761147655546665191650390625,"otherValues":{"Address":"599 High Road, Tottenham, London N17 6EW"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:St Martin of Tours","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Martin_of_Tours\" title=\"Contact:St Martin of Tours\"\u003ESt Martin of Tours\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.54628000000000298541635856963694095611572265625,"lon":-0.10255999999999999838795616824427270330488681793212890625,"otherValues":{"Address":"318-320 St Paul\u2019s Road, London N1 2LF"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"}]



