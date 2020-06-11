Difference between revisions of "Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council Adult Social Services"

Contact

Address: Sandwell Enquiry, PO Box 15825, Oldbury, B69 9EL

Email: Sandwell_Enquiry@sandwell.gov.uk

Telephone: 0121 569 2266 (switchboard) Out of hours: 0121 569 2355

Fax: 0121 569 5789

Details:

Most meetings occur at Council House Oldbury or Jack Judge House. To get to either of these buildings with a satnav use B69 3DB. 3 hours' free parking at Sainsbury's.

MHA Office:

Use Sandwell Enquiry details.

Type: Local Authority🔍

