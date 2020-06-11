Difference between revisions of "Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council Adult Social Services"
|
(Created page with "{{Contact |Related place=Sandwell |Address=Sandwell Enquiry, PO Box 15825, Oldbury, B69 9EL |Coordinates=52.50399, -2.00906 |DX=N/A |Email=Sandwell_Enquiry@sandwell.gov.uk |Te...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Contact
{{Contact
|−
|Address=Sandwell Enquiry, PO Box 15825, Oldbury, B69 9EL
|Address=Sandwell Enquiry, PO Box 15825, Oldbury, B69 9EL
|Coordinates=52.50399, -2.00906
|Coordinates=52.50399, -2.00906
Latest revision as of 21:22, 11 June 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: Sandwell Enquiry, PO Box 15825, Oldbury, B69 9EL
Email: Sandwell_Enquiry@sandwell.gov.uk
Telephone: 0121 569 2266 (switchboard) Out of hours: 0121 569 2355
Fax: 0121 569 5789
Details:
Most meetings occur at Council House Oldbury or Jack Judge House. To get to either of these buildings with a satnav use B69 3DB. 3 hours' free parking at Sainsbury's.
MHA Office:
Use Sandwell Enquiry details.
MAGIC BOOK
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Local Authority🔍
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.