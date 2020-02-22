Contact

Difference between revisions of "Royal Courts of Justice"

(Created page with "{{Contact |Type=Court |Address=Strand, London, WC2A 2LL |Coordinates=51.51366, -0.11321 |Telephone=020 7947 6000 (enquiries), |Email=administrativecourtoffice.generaloffice@hm...")
 
 
Line 6: Line 6:
 
|Email=administrativecourtoffice.generaloffice@hmcts.x.gsi.gov.uk
 
|Email=administrativecourtoffice.generaloffice@hmcts.x.gsi.gov.uk
 
|DX=44450 Strand
 
|DX=44450 Strand
 +
|MHA Office=N/A
 +
|Wards=N/A
 +
|Responsible Authority=N/A
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 15:38, 22 February 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Strand, London, WC2A 2LL

DX: 44450 Strand

Email: administrativecourtoffice.generaloffice@hmcts.x.gsi.gov.uk

Telephone: 020 7947 6000 (enquiries),

Fax: Information required

Details: Information required

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now (no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Court🔍

Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Royal_Courts_of_Justice&oldid=39756"