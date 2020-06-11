Contact

Difference between revisions of "Robert Nisbet"
 
Line 2: Line 2:
 
|Address=ETC Advice Ltd 6 Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, Loughborough, Leicestershire. LE12 8HT
 
|Address=ETC Advice Ltd 6 Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, Loughborough, Leicestershire. LE12 8HT
 
|Coordinates=52.77299, -1.12317
 
|Coordinates=52.77299, -1.12317
 +
|DX=N/A
 
|Email=rock.nisbet@gmail.com
 
|Email=rock.nisbet@gmail.com
 
|Telephone=07508 132909 Mobile
 
|Telephone=07508 132909 Mobile
 +
|Fax=N/A
 
|Details=Assessments, advocacy & safeguarding. Specialist areas Forensic Mental Health & the Mental Capacity Act.Adult social care. Also offer-pro bono adult casework & training. Social Work England Registered SW 36112
 
|Details=Assessments, advocacy & safeguarding. Specialist areas Forensic Mental Health & the Mental Capacity Act.Adult social care. Also offer-pro bono adult casework & training. Social Work England Registered SW 36112
 
www.linkedin.com/in/robert-nisbet-a57744131
 
www.linkedin.com/in/robert-nisbet-a57744131
 +
|MHA Office=N/A
 +
|Wards=N/A
 
|Type=Independent social worker
 
|Type=Independent social worker
 +
|Responsible Authority=N/A
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 21:17, 11 June 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: ETC Advice Ltd 6 Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, Loughborough, Leicestershire. LE12 8HT

Email: rock.nisbet@gmail.com

Telephone: 07508 132909 Mobile

Details:

Assessments, advocacy & safeguarding. Specialist areas Forensic Mental Health & the Mental Capacity Act.Adult social care. Also offer-pro bono adult casework & training. Social Work England Registered SW 36112
www.linkedin.com/in/robert-nisbet-a57744131

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Independent social worker🔍

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Robert_Nisbet&oldid=42672"