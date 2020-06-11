Difference between revisions of "Robert Nisbet"
|Address=ETC Advice Ltd 6 Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, Loughborough, Leicestershire. LE12 8HT
|Coordinates=52.77299, -1.12317
|Email=rock.nisbet@gmail.com
|Telephone=07508 132909 Mobile
|Details=Assessments, advocacy & safeguarding. Specialist areas Forensic Mental Health & the Mental Capacity Act.Adult social care. Also offer-pro bono adult casework & training. Social Work England Registered SW 36112
www.linkedin.com/in/robert-nisbet-a57744131
|Type=Independent social worker
Latest revision as of 21:17, 11 June 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: ETC Advice Ltd 6 Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, Loughborough, Leicestershire. LE12 8HT
Email: rock.nisbet@gmail.com
Telephone: 07508 132909 Mobile
Details:
Assessments, advocacy & safeguarding. Specialist areas Forensic Mental Health & the Mental Capacity Act.Adult social care. Also offer-pro bono adult casework & training. Social Work England Registered SW 36112
www.linkedin.com/in/robert-nisbet-a57744131
Type: Independent social worker
