Contact

Difference between revisions of "Oxleas House"

m (Text replacement - "|Other=" to "|Details=")
 
Line 2: Line 2:
 
|Type=Hospital - NHS
 
|Type=Hospital - NHS
 
|Details=closest station : Woolwich Arsenal (mainline / DLR); Parking approx. £1 per hour
 
|Details=closest station : Woolwich Arsenal (mainline / DLR); Parking approx. £1 per hour
|Address=Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH
+
|Address=Oxleas NHSF Trust, Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH
 
|Coordinates=51.47902, 0.0507
 
|Coordinates=51.47902, 0.0507
 
|Telephone=02039 536461
 
|Telephone=02039 536461
 
|Email=oxl-tr.greenwichmha@nhs.net
 
|Email=oxl-tr.greenwichmha@nhs.net
|Fax=02039 536404
+
|MHA Office=Carole Jefferys/ Ayse Abdurrahman
|MHA Office=Carole Jefferys
 
 
|Wards=Maryon Ward
 
|Wards=Maryon Ward
 
Shrewsbury ward
 
Shrewsbury ward
Line 13: Line 12:
 
The Tarn (PICU) - (for Bexley, Bromley & Greenwich)
 
The Tarn (PICU) - (for Bexley, Bromley & Greenwich)
 
Shepherdleas Ward (older adults)
 
Shepherdleas Ward (older adults)
+ Oaktree Lodge (Memorial Hospital Woolwich)
+
 
 
+ Atlas House (LD) Abbey Wood
 
+ Atlas House (LD) Abbey Wood
 
+ Barefoot Lodge (community integration unit) Abbey Wood
 
+ Barefoot Lodge (community integration unit) Abbey Wood
 
|Responsible Authority=Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust
 
|Responsible Authority=Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 09:22, 14 February 2020

Options: Return to Magic Book main page | Edit this page

If you have any extra information, or corrections, then please edit this page. There is no need to log in to make changes.

Information

Type

e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma)

Hospital - NHS🔍
Details

Context dependent, e.g. specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website

closest station : Woolwich Arsenal (mainline / DLR); Parking approx. £1 per hour

Address

Don't repeat the place name (just include the address). If there's a "Related place" for a person then type N/A here

Oxleas NHSF Trust, Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH

Telephone

State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one

02039 536461

Email

Can include more than one

oxl-tr.greenwichmha@nhs.net

DX

Document Exchange (generally only for solicitors and barristers)

Fax

State what the number is for.

MHA Office

Include name, email, telephone. Also include: (a) medical records contact details if different; (b) how to obtain evidence of patients' Legal Aid eligibility

Carole Jefferys/ Ayse Abdurrahman

Wards

Include names, patients' phone, and staff phone

Maryon Ward
Shrewsbury ward
Avery Ward
The Tarn (PICU) - (for Bexley, Bromley & Greenwich)
Shepherdleas Ward (older adults)

+ Atlas House (LD) Abbey Wood
+ Barefoot Lodge (community integration unit) Abbey Wood

Responsible Authority

For inclusion in MHT applications. See Responsible authority for definitions

Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust🔍

Google Map

Google Maps directions. This will take you to Google's website, or app on your device (e.g. smartphone)

Other places within 3 miles of here (if listed in the Magic Book) are shown on the map using grey marker(s).

Contact Type Address
Blackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre Hospital - private 80-82 Blackheath Hill, London, SE10 8AD
Cale Solicitors Law firm Suite One, 80A Blackheath Road, Greenwich, London SE10 8DA
Cygnet Hospital Beckton Hospital - private 23 Tunnan Leys Beckton London E6 6ZB
Hazelwood and Greenwood Hospital - NHS Low Secure Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
Ladywell Unit Hospital - NHS Lewisham University Hospital, Lewisham High Street SE13 6LW
Newham Centre for Mental Health Hospital - NHS Cherry Tree Way, Glen Rd, London E13 8SP

Openlayers Map

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Oxleas_House&oldid=39634"