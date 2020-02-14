Difference between revisions of "Oxleas House"
Hospital - NHS
|Type=Hospital - NHS
closest station : Woolwich Arsenal (mainline / DLR); Parking approx. £1 per hour
|Details=closest station : Woolwich Arsenal (mainline / DLR); Parking approx. £1 per hour
Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH
|Address=Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH
51.47902, 0.0507
|Coordinates=51.47902, 0.0507
02039 536461
|Telephone=02039 536461
oxl-tr.greenwichmha@nhs.net
|Email=oxl-tr.greenwichmha@nhs.net
Carole Jefferys
|MHA Office=Carole Jefferys
Maryon Ward
Shrewsbury ward
|Wards=Maryon Ward
Shrewsbury ward
Shrewsbury ward
The Tarn (PICU) - (for Bexley, Bromley & Greenwich)
The Tarn (PICU) - (for Bexley, Bromley & Greenwich)
Shepherdleas Ward (older adults)
Shepherdleas Ward (older adults)
+ Atlas House (LD) Abbey Wood
+ Atlas House (LD) Abbey Wood
+ Barefoot Lodge (community integration unit) Abbey Wood
+ Barefoot Lodge (community integration unit) Abbey Wood
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust
|Responsible Authority=Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust
}}
}}
Information
Hospital - NHS
closest station : Woolwich Arsenal (mainline / DLR); Parking approx. £1 per hour
|Address
Oxleas NHSF Trust, Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH
|Telephone
02039 536461
|Email
oxl-tr.greenwichmha@nhs.net
|DX
|Fax
|MHA Office
Carole Jefferys/ Ayse Abdurrahman
|Wards
Maryon Ward
|Responsible Authority
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust
Google Map
Contact
Type
Address
|Blackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre
|Hospital - private
|80-82 Blackheath Hill, London, SE10 8AD
|Cale Solicitors
|Law firm
|Suite One, 80A Blackheath Road, Greenwich, London SE10 8DA
|Cygnet Hospital Beckton
|Hospital - private
|23 Tunnan Leys Beckton London E6 6ZB
|Hazelwood and Greenwood
|Hospital - NHS Low Secure
|Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
|Ladywell Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Lewisham University Hospital, Lewisham High Street SE13 6LW
|Newham Centre for Mental Health
|Hospital - NHS
|Cherry Tree Way, Glen Rd, London E13 8SP
Openlayers Map
