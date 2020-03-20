Difference between revisions of "Official Solicitor and Public Trustee Office"

Contact

Address: The Official Solicitor and Public Trustee Office, Victory House, 30-34 Kingsway, London WC2B 6EX

DX: 141423 Bloomsbury 7

Email: OSPTSecretarialSupport@ospt.gov.uk (property and affairs support team)

Telephone: 020 3681 2870 (property and affairs support team)

Fax: 020 3681 2762 (property and affairs support team?)

Type: Government body🔍

