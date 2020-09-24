Difference between revisions of "Northwick"
|
(Created page with "{{Contact |Address=Watford Road, Harrow HA1 3UJ |Coordinates=51.57578, -0.32537 |Telephone=020 8869 2313 - General |MHA Office=020 8869 2293 |Type=Hospital - NHS |Responsible...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:55, 24 September 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: Watford Road, Harrow HA1 3UJ
DX: Information required
Email: Information required
Telephone: 020 8869 2313 - General
Fax: Information required
Details: Information required
MHA Office:
020 8869 2293
Wards: Information required
MAGIC BOOK
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Hospital - NHS🔍
Responsible Authority: Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust🔍
Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):
- Dennis Scott Unit, Edgware Community Hospital (Type: Hospital - NHS)
- Jesse Douglas & Aaskells Solicitors (Type: Law Firm)
- Seamus Doherty (Type: Trainer)
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.