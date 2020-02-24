Difference between revisions of "Northumbria University"

Contact

Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Faculty of Business and Law, CCE1,Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8ST

Email: bc.applicantservices@northumbria.ac.uk

Telephone: 0191 232 6002 (switchboard)

Fax: Information required

Details:

Mental Health Law and Mental Capacity Law;
Mental Health Law and Practice Certificate; https://www.northumbria.ac.uk/study-at-northumbria/courses/mental-health-law-and-practice-dl-dudmlh6/
Professional Practice in Mental Health Law Certificate (PG)(for Approved Clinician competencies): https://www.northumbria.ac.uk/study-at-northumbria/courses/professional-practice-in-mental-health-law-dtdpml6/

Type: University🔍

