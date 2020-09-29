Difference between revisions of "Milestones Hospital"
Address: See Related place
Email: kerrielm@milestoneshospital.co.uk
Telephone: 01603 782200
Fax: 01603 782201
Details:
Independent Mental Health - equivalent to low secure (women only age 18-65)
MHA Office:
01603 782200 (option 1)
Type: Hospital - private🔍
Responsible Authority: Milestones Hospital🔍
