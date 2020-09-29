Difference between revisions of "Milestones Hospital"

Contact

Milestones Hospital
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Contact
 
Latest revision as of 08:56, 29 September 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: See Related place

Email: kerrielm@milestoneshospital.co.uk

Telephone: 01603 782200

Fax: 01603 782201

Details:

Independent Mental Health - equivalent to low secure (women only age 18-65)

MHA Office:

01603 782200 (option 1)

Type: Hospital - private🔍

Responsible Authority: Milestones Hospital🔍

