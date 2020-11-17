Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Tribunal"

Address: First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health), PO Box 8793, 5th Floor, Leicester LE1 8BN

DX: 743090 Leicester 35

Email: MHRTEnquiries@hmcts.gsi.gov.uk

Telephone: 0300 123 2201 (general enquiries)

Fax: Information required

Details:

https://www.gov.uk/courts-tribunals/first-tier-tribunal-mental-health



The following are the 5/11/19 (updated email addresses) version of https://www.gov.uk/guidance/mental-health-tribunal-contact-details-for-professionals



General enquiries

Telephone: 0300 123 2201



Applications or referrals (except section 2 cases)

Email: mhtapplications@justice.gov.uk

Fax: 0870 739 4074



Ask for the return of your hearing questionnaire

Email: mhthq1listings@justice.gov.uk



Other listing queries

Email: mhtfirstlistings@justice.gov.uk



Section 2 applications and listing queries

Email: mhtsection2applications@justice.gov.uk

Fax: 0870 324 0116



Case management requests

Email: mhtcasemanagementrequests@justice.gov.uk



Submit a report or extend a deadline

Email: mhtreports@justice.gov.uk



Report related directions

Email: mhtcompliance@justice.gov.uk



Discharge a patient or withdrawals

Email: mhtclosures@justice.gov.uk



The complaints email address used to be officialcorrespondence@hmcts.gsi.gov.uk (check if still current). See also: HMCTS: Complaints procedure





Add .cjsm.net to email addresses to use secure email