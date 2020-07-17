Difference between revisions of "Melbury Lodge"

Address: Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Romsey Road, Winchester, Hampshire, SO22 5DG

Stefano Olivieri Unit:

Stefano Olivieri is a 15-bed short-stay unit for admission, assessment and treatment of older people with functional mental health needs. It is divided into two areas, Charlotte ward and Anne ward. Visiting hours are usually 2.00pm to 8.00pm and there is a telephone on the ward for patients and visitors (01962 897739)



Kingsley Ward

Kingsley Ward is a 25 bedded mixed (12 female beds and 13 male beds) open acute mental health ward which provides recovery focused care and treatment for adults who have severe mental illness, and who need their care to be delivered in an inpatient setting. Visiting hours are usually 4.00pm to 8.00pm Monday to Friday and 10.00am to 8.00pm on weekends.



Mother and Baby Unit

Our Mother and Baby Unit is available to women who have severe mental illness from 36 weeks of pregnancy until a child is one year old. Women outside of Hampshire can be referred to the Unit. Visiting hours are usually 11.00am to 8.00pm Monday to Friday and 10.00am to 8.00pm on weekends.