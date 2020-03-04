Difference between revisions of "Magic Book admin"
Recent changes[edit]
|Modification date
|Date added
|Name
|Type
|Address
|Related place
|Telephone
|2020-03-04
|2019-05-01
|William Graham Law
|Law firm
|24 Neptune Court, Ocean Way, Cardiff, CF24 5PJ
|02920 895100
|2020-03-04
|2020-03-02
|Gateway Recovery Centre
|Hospital - private
|Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
|0151 422 2140
|2020-02-25
|2018-01-22
|Gary Spencer-Humphrey
|Independent social worker • Independent AMHP • Independent BIA • Trainer • Independent investigations
|Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH
|02392 985459, 07834768103
|2020-02-25
|2017-07-07
|Tim Spencer-Lane
|Trainer
|2020-02-24
|2017-04-30
|Charlotte Emmett
|Lecturer
|Northumbria University
|0191 227 4367
|2020-02-24
|2017-05-01
|Northumbria University
|University
|Faculty of Business and Law, CCE1,Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8ST
|0191 232 6002 (switchboard)
|2020-02-22
|2017-08-08
|Beechwood College
|Specialist FE college
|Hayes Road, Sully, Vale of Glamorgan. CF64 5SE
|02920532210
|2020-02-22
|2017-02-21
|Kathryn Morgan
|CQC inspector
|Care Quality Commission
|2020-02-22
|2020-02-22
|Care Quality Commission
|Government body
|National Customer Service Centre, Citygate, Gallowgate, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4PA
|03000 616161
|2020-02-22
|2017-01-09
|Royal Courts of Justice
|Court
|Strand, London, WC2A 2LL
|020 7947 6000 (enquiries),
|2020-02-22
|2017-11-01
|Amanda Weston
|Barrister
|N/A
|Garden Court Chambers
|Direct line 02079937883
|2020-02-22
|2020-01-31
|Sternberg Reed Solicitors
|Law firm
|Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN
|Switchboard: 0208 951 3366 Mobile: 07939 284594
|2020-02-21
|2018-05-25
|Hazelwood and Greenwood
|Hospital - NHS Low Secure
|Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
|020 3260 5122
|2020-02-21
|2020-02-20
|St Martin of Tours
|Mental health resource service
|318-320 St Paul’s Road, London N1 2LF
|020 77043820
|2020-02-14
|2018-05-25
|Oxleas House
|Hospital - NHS
|Oxleas NHSF Trust, Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH
|02039 536461
|2020-01-05
|2017-08-09
|DH Law Solicitors
|2019-12-21
|2017-09-21
|Leonie Hirst
|Barrister
|London E11
|N/A
|2019-12-06
|2017-08-09
|Mike O'Leary
|Independent BIA • Mental capacity assessor
|07753997875
|2019-12-06
|2019-12-04
|GT Stewart
|Law firm
|Fleet House, 8-12 New Bridge Street, London EC4V 6AL
|020 8299 6000
|2019-12-02
|2018-02-05
|Lambeth Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|108 Landor Road, London SW9 9NT
|020 3228 6000 (switchboard)
|2019-12-02
|2018-05-25
|Maudsley Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Denmark Hill, London, SE5 8AZ
|020 3228 6000 (Switchboard)
|2019-12-02
|2017-08-21
|Ladywell Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Lewisham University Hospital, Lewisham High Street SE13 6LW
|020 3228 6091
|2019-12-02
|2016-11-27
|Bethlem Royal Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Monks Orchard Rd, Beckenham BR3 3BX
|020 3228 6000 (Switchboard)
|2019-11-26
|2018-11-28
|Milestones Hospital
|Hospital - private
|Magnolia House, The Street, Catfield, Great Yarmouth
|N/A
|01603 782200
|2019-11-25
|2019-11-20
|Confreys Solicitors
|Law firm
|142, Whitchurch Road, Heath, Cardiff, CF14 3NA
|02920398999
|2019-10-31
|2019-04-23
|Huntercombe Hospital Roehampton
|Hospital - private
|Holybourne Avenue, Roehampton, London, SW15 4JD
|0208 780 6155
|2019-10-30
|2017-01-12
|Abraham Cowley Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Holloway Hill, Lyne, Chertsey, Surrey KT16 0AE
|0300 555 5222
|2019-10-29
|2019-10-29
|Milne Moser Solicitors
|Law firm
|100 Highgate, Kendal, Cumbria, LA9 4HE
|01539 729786
|2019-09-18
|2019-09-17
|Keir Harding
|Personality disorder expert
|North Wales but willing to travel
|N/A
|2019-09-12
|2019-07-03
|The Probate Department (brokers) Ltd
|Law firm
|2 Hankham Street Hankham Pevensey BN24 5BG
|03 300 102 300
|2019-08-29
|2017-12-05
|Wilson Nesbitt
|Law firm
|36 Alfred Street, Belfast, BT2 8EP
|028 91271035
|2019-08-21
|2018-10-21
|TTS Solicitors
|Law firm
|1-4 The Parade, Monarch Way, Ilford, IG2 7HT.
|0203 086 9550
|2019-08-21
|2018-10-16
|Needham Poulier Solicitors
|Law firm
|599 High Road, Tottenham, London N17 6EW
|0208 808 6622
|2019-08-17
|2018-09-14
|Atkins & Palmer
|Law firm
|Office F1, Raydean House, 15 Western Parade, Great North Road, Barnet, EN5 1AH
|0203 488 3994
|2019-08-05
|2017-08-13
|Department of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation
|Government body
|3rd Floor, 39 Victoria Street, London SW1H 0EU
|Matthew Lees, MHA Policy Lead (020 7210 5774); Tracy Beedle (MHA Policy Manager) (0113 254 5966)
|2019-07-03
|2019-07-03
|Caswell Clinic
|Hospital - NHS
|Pen-y-fai, Bridgend CF31 4LN
|01656 662179
|2019-07-03
|2019-07-03
|Allied Professional Will Writers Ltd
|Law firm
|2 Hankham Street, Hankham, Pevensey BN24 5BG
|01323 741200
|2019-05-09
|2019-05-09
|Abbotstone Law LLP
|Law firm
|Unit F24A, Parkhall Business Centre, 40 Martell Road, London SE21 8EN
|0203 735 1999/1998
|2019-05-07
|2018-01-08
|Steven Malcherczyk
|Lecturer
|Leicester Medical School
|0116 3736819
|2019-05-02
|2019-05-02
|Cygnet Hospital Beckton
|Hospital - private
|23 Tunnan Leys Beckton London E6 6ZB
|020 7511 2299
|2019-04-24
|2019-04-23
|Eldertree Lodge
|Hospital - private
|Eldertree Lane, Market Drayton, Stoke-on-Trent, TF9 4LX
|01630 673800
|2019-04-24
|2019-04-23
|Cedar House Hospital
|Hospital - private
|Dover Road, Barham, Canterbury, CT4 6PW
|01227 833700
|2019-04-24
|2019-04-23
|Blackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre
|Hospital - private
|80-82 Blackheath Hill, London, SE10 8AD
|0208 692 4007
|2019-04-24
|2019-04-23
|Frenchay Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre
|Hospital - private
|Frenchay Park Road, Frenchay, Bristol, BS16 1UU
|0117 956 2697
|2019-04-24
|2019-04-23
|Huntercombe Hospital Stafford
|Hospital - private
|Ivetsey Bank, Wheaton Aston, Stafford, ST19 9QT
|01785 840000
|2019-04-24
|2019-04-23
|Huntercombe Hospital Maidenhead
|Hospital - private
|Huntercombe Lane South, Taplow, Maidenhead, SL6 0PQ
|01628 667881
|2019-04-24
|2019-04-23
|Huntercombe Hospital Cotswold Spa
|Hospital - private
|Station Road, Broadway, Worcestershire, WR12 7DE
|01386 853523
|2019-04-23
|2019-04-23
|Huntercombe Centre Sherwood
|Independent Mental Health Provider
|8 First Avenue, Sherwood Rise, Nottingham, NG7 6JL
|0115 924 6220
|2019-04-17
|2019-04-12
|TSF Consultants
|Private company
|The Chapel, Brimscombe Port Business Park, Brimscombe GL5 2QG
|0333 577 7020
|2019-04-17
|2019-04-17
|SEAP Advocacy
|Advocacy Service
|1st Floor, Barton Neighbourhood Centre, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX3 9LS
|01865 728981 or 03304 409000
|2019-03-25
|2019-03-25
|Cale Solicitors
|Law firm
|Suite One, 80A Blackheath Road, Greenwich, London SE10 8DA
|0208 694 2269
|2019-03-05
|2019-03-01
|James Todd
|Trainer • Independent social worker
|Social Services Training Unit, St Luke's Hospital site, Loughgall Road, Armagh BT61 7NQ
|+44 28 3456 4261
|2019-03-05
|2019-03-04
|All Saints Hospital
|Hospital - private
|Grange Avenue, Oldham, Greater Manchester, OL8 4EF
|01616224220
|2019-02-14
|2019-01-04
|Michael Albero
|Independent social worker
|Pathways Care Group, Minton Place, Victoria Street, Windsor, SL4 1EG
|07817953095
|2019-02-11
|2017-11-10
|GN Law (Tring)
|Law firm
|48 High Street Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5AG
|02084922290
|2019-02-05
|2017-10-09
|Lakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Twickenham Rd, Isleworth TW7 6AF
|020 8483 1400
|2019-02-04
|2019-02-04
|Response Services Group UK Ltd
|Private company
|Unit 7 Acorn Phase 3, High Street, Grimethorpe, S72 7BD
|08445003969
|2019-01-15
|2017-01-12
|Basildon Mental Health Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Basildon Mental health Unit, Nethermayne, Basildon, Essex, SS16 5NL
|01268 243534 - Reception
|2018-12-18
|2017-05-30
|North London Clinic
|Hospital - private
|15 Church St, London N9 9DY
|020 8956 1234
|2018-12-18
|2017-02-05
|Chase Farm Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|The Ridgeway, Enfield, EN2 8JL
|0845 111 4000
|2018-12-09
|2018-11-23
|REDMNS
|Law firm
|123 King Street, Hammersmith, London, W6 9EE
|07752424660 - 02086162792
|2018-11-27
|2017-05-02
|MHC Mental Health Care UK Ltd
|Independent Hospitals
|Head Office, Alexander House, Highfield Park, Llandyrnog, Denbighshire LL16 4LU
|01824 790600
|2018-11-26
|2017-12-11
|Bedford Mental Health Law Office
|MHA Office
|Mental Health Law Office, Twinwoods Health Resource Centre, Milton Road, Clapham, Bedfordshire MK41 6AT
|01234 310516
|2018-11-26
|2017-07-10
|Watson Woodhouse Solicitors
|Law firm
|102 Borough Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 2HJ
|01642247656
|2018-11-26
|2017-07-12
|Yinka Kumuyi
|Independent AMHP • Independent BIA
|Hackney, London
|07538660448
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-08
|Conroys Solicitors LLP
|Law firm
|7 - 9 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 2AQ
|01872272457
|2018-11-26
|2017-05-01
|Taylor Haldane Barlex Solicitors
|Law firm
|23 Weston Road Southend on Sea Essex SS1 1BB
|01702 339168 / 07501 028339
|2018-11-26
|2018-04-09
|Jesse Douglas & Aaskells Solicitors
|Law Firm
|Room 5, Sigma Business Centre, 7 Havelock Place, Harrow, HA1 1LJ
|02084295254
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-20
|Craig Ward
|Trainer
|Craybeck Law LLP
|07943 160955
|2018-11-26
|2018-03-13
|Southerns Solicitors (Leeds)
|Law Firm
|Building 3, City West Business Park, Gelderd Road, Leeds, LS12 6LX
|03300 557 393
|2018-11-26
|2017-09-21
|Niche Health & Social Care Consulting
|Independent investigations
|1 CIty Approach, Albert Street, Eccles, Manchester M30 0BG
|01617851001
|2018-11-26
|2018-02-05
|Thomas Webb
|Lecturer
|Lancaster University
|01524 594570
|2018-11-26
|2017-06-28
|Hogans Solicitors
|Law firm
|10 Station Street, Rainhill, Merseyside L35 0LP
|0151 430 7529
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-13
|Solicitors Regulation Authority (London)
|Regulatory body
|2nd Floor, 24 Martin Lane, London EC4R 0DR
|2018-11-26
|2017-09-11
|Dr Jens Wiebe
|Independent psychiatrist
|Stockton Hall Hospital
|01904 401834
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-25
|Lancashire County Council
|Local Authority
|Chaddesley House, Manchester Road, BB11 1HW
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-10
|GN Law (North Finchley)
|Law firm
|43 Lodge Lane, North Finchley, London, N12 8JG
|0208 492 2290
|2018-11-26
|2018-03-13
|Southerns Solicitors (Cheadle)
|Law firm
|5300 Lakeside, Cheadle Royal Business Park, Cheadle, SK8 3GP
|(0161) 3595730
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-09
|Mental Health Tribunal
|Tribunal
|First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health), PO Box 8793, 5th Floor, Leicester LE1 8BN
|0300 123 2201 (general enquiries)
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-22
|Helen Turton
|Independent BIA • Independent social worker
|Manchester
|07939096046
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-13
|Solicitors Regulation Authority (Birmingham)
|Regulatory body
|The Cube, 199 Wharfside Street, Birmingham B1 1RN
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-25
|Law Commission
|Government body
|1st Floor, Tower, 52 Queen Anne’s Gate, London SW1H 9AG
|020 3334 0200
|2018-11-26
|2018-03-13
|Southerns Solicitors (Birmingham)
|Law firm
|1 Coleshill Street, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B72 1SD
|0330 055 7393
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-24
|Creighton & Partners
|Law firm
|24-26 Bedford Row, London, WC1R 4HE
|02079762233
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-15
|John Fowlers Solicitors
|Law firm
|Town Hall Chambers, St Runwald Street, Colchester, CO1 1DS
|01206 576151
|2018-11-26
|2017-12-11
|Pauline Robinson
|Independent Social Worker
|26 Coniscliffe Road, West Park, Hartlepool TS26 0BT
|07720 350816/01429 867804
|2018-11-26
|2017-04-28
|JMW Solicitors
|Law firm
|1 Byrom Place, Spinningfields, Manchester, M3 3HG
|0345 402 0001 (Reception) 0161 828 8398 (Court of Protection Department)
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-24
|Neil Humphreys
|Independent BIA • Independent social worker
|Manchester
|07584050303
|2018-11-26
|2018-09-07
|Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust
|Trust HQ
|Isaac Maddox House, Shrub Hill Road, Worcester, WR4 9RW
|01905 760000
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-08
|Lynn Hannon
|Independent Nurse Consultant • Independent BIA
|Lancashire
|07979883509
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-26
|Alex Ruck Keene
|Barrister
|N/A
|39 Essex Chambers
|N/A
|2018-11-26
|2017-05-09
|Stephensons Solicitors LLP
|Law firm
|Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2AT
|0333 323 3940 (switchboard)
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-13
|Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales
|Tribunal
|2nd Floor, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ
|0300 025 5328
|2018-11-26
|2018-03-13
|Southerns Solicitors (Blackpool)
|Law Firm
|205 Church Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 3PA
|(01253) 922123
|2018-11-26
|2018-07-08
|Eve Campbell
|Independent social worker
|GL14 3LF
|07962466810
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-05
|Garden Court Chambers
|Barristers' chambers
|57 - 60 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3LJ
|020 7993 7600
|2018-11-26
|2018-08-11
|Legal Aid Agency (Liverpool)
|Government body
|Level 6, Capital Building, 6 Union Street, Liverpool L3 9AF
|0151 235 6750
|2018-11-26
|2017-04-28
|Yvonne Taylor
|MCA Lead
|Woodfield House, Tickhill Road, Doncaster, DN4 8QN
|01302 736733
|2018-11-26
|2018-07-10
|Begum & Co Solicitors
|Law firm
|90 Long Acre, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9RZ
|0207 203 2018/2019 07931847816
|2018-11-26
|2018-09-12
|Dr Matthew Tovey
|Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist
|Hatherton Centre
|01785 221 559
|2018-11-26
|2017-07-07
|Clive Ireland
|Trainer
|23 Brook Road, Shrewsbury, SY4 3PU
|01939291410 or 07507523458
|2018-11-26
|2018-07-13
|Herefordshire DOLS Team
|Local Authority
|Elgar House, Holmer Road, Hereford, HR4 9SF
|Astral Heaven (MCA & DOLS Manager) 01432 383884
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-12
|Law Society
|Representative body
|113 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1PL
|020 7242 1222
|2018-11-26
|2018-10-02
|Dr Nicholas Todd
|Independent Clinical Psychologist
|North East & North West England
|2018-11-26
|2017-05-02
|Seamus Doherty
|Trainer
|Wembley, London
|07941 404 576
|2018-11-26
|2018-02-27
|Stephen Down
|Independent BIA • Trainer
|26 Lingmell, Albany, Washington NE37 1TP
|07812742598
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-13
|Carla Espirito Santo
|Independent BIA • Independent social worker
|Watford
|07753389087
|2018-11-26
|2017-06-01
|Desuto Ltd
|Private company
|Health and Wellbeing Innovation Centre, Treliske, Truro, TR1 3FF
|02081 236 426
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-13
|Ministry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section
|Government body
|8th Floor, Zone A, 102 Petty France, London SW1H 9AJ
|Ministry of Justice Switchboard: 020 3334 3555 (or see website for direct dial numbers). Out of hours: 0300 303 2079
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-20
|Craybeck Law LLP
|Law firm
|Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX.
|0207 060 1210
|2018-11-26
|2017-09-17
|Peter Edwards Law
|Law firm
|Ventura House, 8 Market Street, Hoylake CH47 2AE
|0151 632 6699
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-25
|Lancaster University
|University
|Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4YW
|2018-11-26
|2017-06-28
|DoLSpro Limited
|Private company
|Clifford House, 17 Regent Street, Pocklington, York, YO42 2QN
|0333 0124 695
|2018-11-26
|2018-07-09
|Cate Short
|Court of Protection Coordinator
|Lancashire County Council
|01772 536011
|2018-11-26
|2017-02-21
|Michael Lyne
|Lecturer
|Royal London House, Christchurch Road, Bournemouth BH1 3LT
|01202 964765
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-08
|Wolton & Co Solicitors
|Law firm
|30 St Dunstan's Street, Canterbury, CT2 8HG
|01227 452138
|2018-11-26
|2017-01-09
|Court of Protection (High Holborn)
|Court
|PO Box 70185, First Avenue House, 42-49 High Holborn, London, WC1A 9JA
|0300 456 4600 (enquiries)
|2018-11-26
|2018-09-13
|Bedfordshire CCG
|Clinical Commissioning Group
|Capability House, Wrest Park, Silsoe, Bedfordshire MK45 4HR
|01525 624250
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-03
|Salter Kelly solicitors
|Law firm
|18 Walter Road Swansea SA1 5NQ
|01792 470707 Switchboard
|2018-11-26
|2017-09-21
|30 Park Place
|Barristers' chambers
|30 Park Place Chambers, 30 Park Place, Cardiff, CF10 3BS
|02920398421
|2018-11-26
|2017-10-16
|Paramount Legal Costs Ltd
|Costs Draftsmen
|Atlantic House, Parkhouse, Carlisle, CA3 0LJ
|01228 819131
|2018-11-26
|2017-12-19
|Dr Michael Davies
|Independent psychiatrist
|Pershall Staffordshire
|07725164295. General contact
|2018-11-26
|2018-08-29
|Biscoes Solicitors
|Law firm
|Kingston Place 62-68 Kingston Crescent, North End, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 8AQ
|02392 660 261
|2018-11-26
|2017-09-15
|Clark Willis Law Firm LLP
|Law Firm
|105 Bondgate Darlington County Durham DL3 7LB
|01325 28 11 11
|2018-11-26
|2018-03-28
|Garratts Solicitors
|Law firm
|King Street Buildings, Manchester Street, Oldham, OL8 1DH
|01616653502
|2018-11-26
|2018-02-17
|Hannah Morrison
|Independent BIA • Independent social worker
|RG14 7JD
|07928365166
|2018-11-26
|2018-03-13
|Southerns Solicitors (Burnley)
|Law Firm
|Mackenzie House, 66/68 Bank Parade, Burnley, Lancashire, BB11 1UB
|(01282)422711
|2018-11-26
|2017-10-02
|David W Cobb
|Advocate (Barrister)
|Advocates Library, Parliament House, Parliament Square, Edinburgh EH1 5RF
|0131 226 5071
|2018-11-26
|2018-03-27
|London Borough of Bexley DOLS Team
|Local Authority
|Civic Offices, Watling St, Bexleyheath DA67AT
|02030454010
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-08
|Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ
|Trust HQ
|MH Law Department, Stephenson House, 75 Hampstead Road, London NW1 2PL
|0203 214 5927
|2018-11-26
|2017-06-13
|Coodes Solicitors
|Law Firm
|Elizabeth House, Castle Street, Truro, TR1 3AP
|01872 246200
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-08
|Duncan Lewis Solicitors (Newcastle)
|Law firm
|Rotterdam House, 116 Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3DY
|Direct Line 07590551936
|2018-11-26
|2018-09-13
|Luton CCG
|Clinical Commissioning Group
|The Lodge, 4 George St West, Luton LU1 2BJ
|01582 532017
|2018-11-26
|2017-05-19
|Derek Boothby
|MCA Lead
|Grange View, Annie Street Wakefield WF1 2PW
|07825844353/ 01924 304340
|2018-11-26
|2017-07-10
|Sheffield Advocacy Hub
|Advocacy Service
|Michael Carlisle Centre, 75 Osborne Road, Sheffield S11 9BF
|08000 350 396 enquiries & self referrals
|2018-11-26
|2017-12-11
|Andrew Chidwick
|Independent BIA • Independent social worker
|W1K 6TA
|London
|2018-11-26
|2017-10-19
|CMHT Solicitors
|Law firm
|55/56 Bradford Street, Walsall, West Midlands, WS1 3QD
|01922 646400
|2018-11-26
|2018-04-27
|Jo Booty
|Independent BIA • Independent social worker
|Registered Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JQ
|07803292707
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-13
|Mental Health Lawyers Association
|Representative body
|PO Box 302, Cheadle SK8 9EH
|2018-11-26
|2018-09-12
|Karen McCulloch
|MCA Lead
|Bedfordshire CCG • Luton CCG
|01525 624321, 01582 531853
|2018-11-26
|2017-09-21
|Odonnells Solicitors
|Law firm
|68 Glovers Court, Preston, PR1 3LS
|01772 881000
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-13
|39 Essex Chambers
|Barristers' chambers
|81 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1DD
|0207 832 1111 (Switchboard)
|2018-11-26
|2017-11-01
|Helen Curtis
|Barrister
|Garden Court Chambers
|2018-11-26
|2017-08-08
|Moore & Tibbits Solicitors
|Law firm
|Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick, CV34 4DE
|01926 491181
|2018-11-26
|2018-11-21
|Abbotts Martin
|Law firm
|Shakespeare Business Centre, 245a Coldharbour Lane, London SW9 8RR
|0207 846 0285
|2018-11-26
|2017-04-28
|Burke Niazi Solicitors
|Law firm
|470 - 474 Holloway Road, London N7 6NN
|020 7263 7887 (switchboard)
|2018-11-26
|2017-12-11
|The Upstreet Project
|Recovery Service
|68 Island Rd, Upstreet, Kent, CT3 4DD
|01227 860516 / 555 / 704 (switchboard)
|2018-11-26
|2016-12-11
|St. Andrew's Hospital (Northampton)
|Hospital - private
|Cliftonville Road, Northampton NN1 5DG
|01604 629696 or 616000
|2018-11-26
|2017-07-10
|Options for Care
|Independent Mental Health Provider
|70-72 Handsworth Wood Road, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham B20 2DT
|01215235573
|2018-11-26
|2016-12-18
|Littlemore Mental Health Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|Sandford Road, Littlemore, Oxford OX4 4XN
|01865 901 000
|2018-11-26
|2016-12-17
|Goodmayes Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Goodmayes Hospital, Barley Lane, Ilford, Essex IG3 8XJ
|03005551201 extension 64309 or extension 68656
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-18
|Newtown Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Newtown Road, Worcester WR5 1JG
|01905 763 333 - or 01905 760402/351?
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-17
|Cambian Churchill
|Hospital - private
|22 Barkham Terrace, London SE1 7PW
|02076548540 (switchboard)
|2018-11-14
|2017-04-28
|Phill Wheatley
|Independent social worker
|BS48 2JH
|07985405777
|2018-11-14
|2017-10-16
|Oleaster Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|The Oleaster Hospital, Mindelsohn Crescent, Edgbaston, Birmingham B15 2SY
|01213012200
|2018-11-14
|2017-03-07
|Cheswold Park Hospital
|Hospital - private
|Cheswold Lane Doncaster DN5 8AR
|01302 762862
|2018-11-14
|2017-08-08
|Heatherwood Court Hospital
|Hospital - private
|Llantrisant Road, Penycoedcae, Pontypridd. CF37 1PL
|01443490380
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-17
|St Charles Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|St Charles Hospital, Exmoor Street, London, W10 6DZ
|0208 206 7000
|2018-11-14
|2018-09-13
|Hatherton Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|St. George’s Hospital, Corporation Street, Stafford, ST16 3AG
|2018-11-14
|2017-02-21
|Rochford Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Rochford Hospital, Union Lane, Rochford, Essex, SS4 1RB
|01702 538000
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-04
|Campbell Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|Milton Keynes Hospital, Standing Way Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, MK6 5NG
|See Wards
|2018-11-14
|2018-11-05
|St James' Hospital, Portsmouth
|Hospital - NHS
|Woodlands Walk, Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO4 8GB
|0300 123 6620
|2018-11-14
|2017-12-12
|Oakley Court (Bedfordshire)
|Hospital - NHS
|Angel Close, Bedfordshire, Luton LU4 9WT
|01582 498946
|2018-11-14
|2016-11-27
|Humber Centre for Forensic Psychiatry
|Hospital - NHS
|Beverley Road, Willerby, East Yorks, HU10 6ED
|01482 336 200 (switchboard)
|2018-11-14
|2017-04-28
|Mary Seacole House (Liverpool)
|Mental health resource service
|91 Upper Parliament Street, Toxteth, Liverpool, L8 7LB
|0151 707 0319
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-04
|Chadwick Lodge
|Hospital - private
|Chadwick Drive (off Saxon Street), Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK6 5LS
|01908 593 000
|2018-11-14
|2017-01-11
|St Martins Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ
|01227 45937 (switchboard)
|2018-11-14
|2018-05-25
|Queen Mary's University Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Roehampton Lane, SW15 5PN
|020 3513 5000 (switchboard)
|2018-11-14
|2017-02-21
|Brockfield House
|Hospital - NHS
|Brockfield house, Kemble Way, Runwell, Wickford, Essex, SS11 7FE
|01268 568038
|2018-11-14
|2017-02-21
|Clock View Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|2a Oakhouse park, Liverpool L9 1EP
|0151 330 7200
|2018-11-14
|2017-12-12
|Fountains Court (Bedford)
|Hospital - NHS
|Merton Road, Bedfordshire Bedford MK40 3AF
|01234 310798
|2018-11-14
|2017-02-21
|Glenbourne Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Moralix Drive, Derriford, Plymouth, PL6 5AF
|01752 763013 (Main Reception)
|2018-11-14
|2017-12-11
|Townsend Court (Bedfordshire)
|Hospital - NHS
|Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF
|01582 707584
|2018-11-14
|2018-05-25
|Woodlands Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Queen Mary's Hospital, Frognal Avenue, Sidcup, DA14 6LT
|0203 889 5030
|2018-11-14
|2017-08-09
|Hammersmith and Fulham Mental Health Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Claybrook Road, London W6 8NF
|02073861344/1135
|2018-11-14
|2017-10-24
|St George's Hospital (Stafford)
|Hospital - NHS
|Corporation Street, Stafford, ST16 3SR
|0300 790 7000 (Switchboard)
|2018-11-14
|2018-03-26
|Kemple View
|Hospital - private
|Longsight Road, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8AD
|01254 234000
|2018-11-14
|2017-07-07
|The Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal
|Hospital - private
|100 Wilmslow Road, Cheadle, Cheshire, SK8 3DG
|0161 428 9511
|2018-11-14
|2017-07-07
|Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust
|Trust HQ
|Chief Executive’s Department, Babington Hospital, Derby Road, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1WH
|01773 525008 or 01773 599466
|2018-11-14
|2018-07-05
|The Harbour
|Hospital - NHS
|Windmill Rise BLACKPOOL FY4 4FE
|01253 447700
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-18
|Hill Crest Mental Health Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Alexandra Hospital, Quinney's Lane, Redditch B98 7WG
|01527 500 575
|2018-11-14
|2017-01-12
|Avesbury House
|Hospital - private
|85 Tanners End Lane, Edmonton, London, N18 1PQ
|020 8803 7316 / 0208 807 0666
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-04
|Eaglestone View
|Hospital - private
|Chadwick Drive, Off Saxon Street, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK6 5LS
|01908 593 000
|2018-11-14
|2017-02-05
|Bracton Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|Bracton Lane, Dartford DA2 7AF
|01322 294300 Switchboard
|2018-11-14
|2018-05-25
|Green Parks House
|Hospital - NHS
|Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington, BR6 8NY
|01689 880 000
|2018-11-14
|2017-12-12
|Cedar House (Bedfordshire)
|Hospital - NHS
|Bedford Health Village, 3 Kimbolton Road, Bedfordshire MK40 2NT
|01234 310328
|2018-11-14
|2018-09-07
|Broadmoor Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG
|01344 77 3111 (main reception)
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-17
|Kneesworth house hospital
|Hospital - private
|Kneesworth House Hospital, Kneesworth House, Bassingbourn, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5JP
|01763255700 (switchboard)
|2018-11-14
|2017-04-28
|Priory Hospital Altrincham
|Hospital - private
|Rappax Road, Hale, WA15 0NU
|0161 904 0050 EXT 1571
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-18
|Evenlode Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Littlemore Mental Health Centre, Sandford Road, Littlemore, Oxford OX4 4XN
|01865 902 514 / 185
|2018-11-14
|2018-11-08
|York House Independent Hospital
|Hospital - private
|107 Heslington Road, York, YO10 5BN
|01904412666
|2018-11-14
|2016-12-04
|Cherrywood Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Cherrywood House, 2 Gregories Drive, Wavendon Gate, Milton Keynes, MK7 7HL
|01908 282072 (Grace or Virginia)
|2018-11-13
|2018-11-13
|Western Community Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|William Macleod Way, Southampton SO16 4XE
|023 8054 0666
|2018-11-08
|2017-02-05
|St Ann's Hospital (London)
|Hospital - NHS
|St Ann's Rd, London N15 3TH
|0208 442 6000, 0208 702 4945
|2018-11-08
|2018-11-05
|The Brooker Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|Hospital Way Runcorn WA7 2DA
|01928 753968
|2018-09-12
|2017-02-21
|Thurrock Community Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Thurrock Community Hospital, Long Lane, Grays, Essex, RM16 2PX
|01375 364403
|2018-08-02
|2017-08-08
|Pinetree Court Hospital
|Hospital - private
|904 Newport Road, Rumney, Cardiff CF3 4LL
|02920365560
|2018-05-25
|2018-05-25
|Tolworth Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Red Lion Road, Surbiton, KT6 7QU
|020 3513 5000 (switchboard)
|2018-05-25
|2018-05-25
|Springfield Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|61 Glenburnie Road London SW17 7DJ
|020 3513 5000 (switchboard)
|2017-12-13
|2017-12-11
|Luton and Central Bedfordshire Mental Health Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Calnwood Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU4 0FB
|01582 709171- Mental Health Law Office
|2017-12-12
|2017-02-05
|Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health
|Hospital - NHS
|Mile End Hospital, Bancroft Road, London, E1 4DG
|0208 121 5001
|2017-12-12
|2017-02-05
|Newham Centre for Mental Health
|Hospital - NHS
|Cherry Tree Way, Glen Rd, London E13 8SP
|020 7540 4380
|2017-12-12
|2017-02-05
|John Howard Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|12 Kenworthy Road, Homerton, London, E9 5TE
|0208 510 2003 / 5 / 6
|2017-12-12
|2017-02-05
|City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health
|Hospital - NHS
|Homerton Hospital, Homerton Row, E9 6SR
|0208 510 5555
|2017-11-10
|2017-11-10
|St Bernard's Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|St Bernards Hospital, Uxbridge Road, Southall, Middlesex UB1 3EU
|2017-09-21
|2017-05-04
|Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|Trust HQ
|Trust HQ, St George's, Long Leys Road, Lincoln, LN1 1FS
|01522 309186
|2017-08-08
|2017-08-08
|St Peter's Hospital
|Hospital - private
|Chepstow Road, Llandevaud, Newport. NP18 2AA
|01633401300
|2017-07-18
|2017-07-18
|Mildmay Oaks Hospital
|Hospital - private
|Mildmay Oaks Hospital, Odiham Rd, Winchfield, Hook RG27 8BS
|01252 845826
|2017-07-09
|2016-12-18
|Callington Road Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Marmalade Lane, Brislington, Bristol BS4 5BJ
|2017-07-07
|2017-07-07
|Robert Nisbet
|Independent social worker
|ETC Advice Ltd 6 Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, Loughborough, Leicestershire. LE12 8HT
|0115 8880780
|2017-07-07
|2017-07-07
|Cimla Health and Social Care Centre
|Supervisory Body
|Cimla Road, Neath, SA11 3SU
|01639 684757
|2017-07-07
|2017-07-07
|The Dene Hospital
|Hospital - Private
|Little Shepherds, Gatehouse Ln, Goddards Green, Hassocks BN6 9LE
|01444 231000
|2017-07-05
|2017-07-05
|St Andrew's Hospital, Birmingham
|Hospital - Private
|70 Dogpool Lane, Stirchley, Birmingham B30 2XR
|0121 432 2100
|2017-07-05
|2017-07-05
|Farnham Road Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Farnham Rd, Guildford GU2 7LX
|0300 555 5222
|2017-07-05
|2017-07-05
|Cygnet Hospital Stevenage
|Hospital - private
|Graveley Rd, Stevenage SG1 4YS
|01438 342942
|2017-05-09
|2017-05-09
|St Ann's Hospital (Dorset)
|Hospital - NHS
|69 Haven Road, Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, BH13 7LN
|Switchboard: 01202 708881
|2017-04-28
|2017-04-28
|Edenfield Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|Prestwich Hospital, Manchester, M25 3BL
|2017-04-11
|2017-02-21
|Byron Court
|Hospital - NHS
|Byron Court, Heath Close, Billericay, Essex, CM12 9NW
|01277 637205
|2017-04-05
|2017-04-05
|Prospect Park Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Honey End Lane, Tilehurst, Reading RG30 4EJ
|0118 960 5000
|2017-02-23
|2017-02-23
|Keith Winter House
|Recovery Service
|214 Stourbridge Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, B61 0BJ
|01527 488300 (main phone)
|2017-02-22
|2017-02-22
|St Martin's Hospital
|Community Hospital
|Clara Cross Lane, Bath, BA2 5RH
|01225 831742
|2017-02-20
|2017-02-20
|Stockton Hall Hospital
|Hospital - private
|The Village, Stockton on the Forest, YO32 9UN
|01904 400 500
|2017-02-06
|2016-12-18
|Abbey house
|Hospital - private
|49 Hanley Road, Malvern Wells, Worcestershire WR14 4HZ
|01684 571 000
|2017-02-05
|2017-02-05
|Highgate Mental Health Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|Dartmouth Park Hill, N19 5NX
|0207 561 4000
|2017-02-05
|2017-02-05
|Gordon Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Bloomburg St, London SW1V 2RH
|020 8746 8733
|2017-02-05
|2017-02-05
|Three Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Uxbridge Road, Southall, UB1 3EU
|020 8354 8354
|2017-02-05
|2017-02-05
|Dennis Scott Unit, Edgware Community Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware, HA8 0AD
|0208 951 2000 (option 4 for reception)
|2017-02-05
|2017-02-05
|Capio Nightingale
|Hospital - private
|11-19 Lisson Grove Marylebone London NW1 6SH
|020 7535 7700
|2017-01-17
|2017-01-17
|Newton Lodge Medium Secure Unit
|Hospital - NHS
|Ouchthorpe Lane Wakefield WF1 3SP
|01924 327000
|2017-01-12
|2017-01-12
|Aspen Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|Lakin Road, Warwick, CV34 5BW
|2017-01-11
|2017-01-11
|Maidstone Hospital Priority House
|Hospital - NHS
|Hermitage Lane Maidstone ME16 9QQ
|01622 725000
|2016-12-18
|2016-12-18
|Wotton Lawn Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Horton Road, Gloucester GL1 3PX
|01452 894 500
|2016-12-18
|2016-12-18
|Warneford Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Warneford Lane, Headington, Oxford, OX3 7JX
|01865 901 000
|2016-12-18
|2016-12-18
|Cromwell House
|Recovery Service
|34 Turrall Street, Worcester, WR3 8AJ
|01905 681 458
|2016-12-18
|2016-12-18
|The Copse
|Hospital - private
|Beechmount Close, Oldmixon, Weston-super-Mare BS24 9EX
|01934 818 070
|2016-12-18
|2016-12-18
|Charlton Lane Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Charlton Lane, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL53 9DZ
|01242 634 100
|2016-12-18
|2016-12-18
|Cambian Alders Clinic
|Hospital - private
|155 Podsmead Road, Gloucester GL1 5UA
|01452 222 390
|2016-12-18
|2016-12-18
|Blackberry Hill Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Manor Road, Fishponds, Bristol BS16 2EW
|0117 378 4441
