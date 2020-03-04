Difference between revisions of "Magic Book admin"

Contact

Modification date Date added Name Type Address Related place Telephone
2020-03-04 2019-05-01 William Graham Law Law firm 24 Neptune Court, Ocean Way, Cardiff, CF24 5PJ 02920 895100
2020-03-04 2020-03-02 Gateway Recovery Centre Hospital - private Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT 0151 422 2140
2020-02-25 2018-01-22 Gary Spencer-Humphrey Independent social worker Independent AMHP Independent BIA Trainer Independent investigations Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH 02392 985459, 07834768103
2020-02-25 2017-07-07 Tim Spencer-Lane Trainer
2020-02-24 2017-04-30 Charlotte Emmett Lecturer Northumbria University 0191 227 4367
2020-02-24 2017-05-01 Northumbria University University Faculty of Business and Law, CCE1,Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8ST 0191 232 6002 (switchboard)
2020-02-22 2017-08-08 Beechwood College Specialist FE college Hayes Road, Sully, Vale of Glamorgan. CF64 5SE 02920532210
2020-02-22 2017-02-21 Kathryn Morgan CQC inspector Care Quality Commission
2020-02-22 2020-02-22 Care Quality Commission Government body National Customer Service Centre, Citygate, Gallowgate, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4PA 03000 616161
2020-02-22 2017-01-09 Royal Courts of Justice Court Strand, London, WC2A 2LL 020 7947 6000 (enquiries),
2020-02-22 2017-11-01 Amanda Weston Barrister N/A Garden Court Chambers Direct line 02079937883
2020-02-22 2020-01-31 Sternberg Reed Solicitors Law firm Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN Switchboard: 0208 951 3366 Mobile: 07939 284594
2020-02-21 2018-05-25 Hazelwood and Greenwood Hospital - NHS Low Secure Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG 020 3260 5122
2020-02-21 2020-02-20 St Martin of Tours Mental health resource service 318-320 St Paul’s Road, London N1 2LF 020 77043820
2020-02-14 2018-05-25 Oxleas House Hospital - NHS Oxleas NHSF Trust, Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH 02039 536461
2020-01-05 2017-08-09 DH Law Solicitors
2019-12-21 2017-09-21 Leonie Hirst Barrister London E11 N/A
2019-12-06 2017-08-09 Mike O'Leary Independent BIA Mental capacity assessor 07753997875
2019-12-06 2019-12-04 GT Stewart Law firm Fleet House, 8-12 New Bridge Street, London EC4V 6AL 020 8299 6000
2019-12-02 2018-02-05 Lambeth Hospital Hospital - NHS 108 Landor Road, London SW9 9NT 020 3228 6000 (switchboard)
2019-12-02 2018-05-25 Maudsley Hospital Hospital - NHS Denmark Hill, London, SE5 8AZ 020 3228 6000 (Switchboard)
2019-12-02 2017-08-21 Ladywell Unit Hospital - NHS Lewisham University Hospital, Lewisham High Street SE13 6LW 020 3228 6091
2019-12-02 2016-11-27 Bethlem Royal Hospital Hospital - NHS Monks Orchard Rd, Beckenham BR3 3BX 020 3228 6000 (Switchboard)
2019-11-26 2018-11-28 Milestones Hospital Hospital - private Magnolia House, The Street, Catfield, Great Yarmouth N/A 01603 782200
2019-11-25 2019-11-20 Confreys Solicitors Law firm 142, Whitchurch Road, Heath, Cardiff, CF14 3NA 02920398999
2019-10-31 2019-04-23 Huntercombe Hospital Roehampton Hospital - private Holybourne Avenue, Roehampton, London, SW15 4JD 0208 780 6155
2019-10-30 2017-01-12 Abraham Cowley Unit Hospital - NHS Holloway Hill, Lyne, Chertsey, Surrey KT16 0AE 0300 555 5222
2019-10-29 2019-10-29 Milne Moser Solicitors Law firm 100 Highgate, Kendal, Cumbria, LA9 4HE 01539 729786
2019-09-18 2019-09-17 Keir Harding Personality disorder expert North Wales but willing to travel N/A
2019-09-12 2019-07-03 The Probate Department (brokers) Ltd Law firm 2 Hankham Street Hankham Pevensey BN24 5BG 03 300 102 300
2019-08-29 2017-12-05 Wilson Nesbitt Law firm 36 Alfred Street, Belfast, BT2 8EP 028 91271035
2019-08-21 2018-10-21 TTS Solicitors Law firm 1-4 The Parade, Monarch Way, Ilford, IG2 7HT. 0203 086 9550
2019-08-21 2018-10-16 Needham Poulier Solicitors Law firm 599 High Road, Tottenham, London N17 6EW 0208 808 6622
2019-08-17 2018-09-14 Atkins & Palmer Law firm Office F1, Raydean House, 15 Western Parade, Great North Road, Barnet, EN5 1AH 0203 488 3994
2019-08-05 2017-08-13 Department of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation Government body 3rd Floor, 39 Victoria Street, London SW1H 0EU Matthew Lees, MHA Policy Lead (020 7210 5774); Tracy Beedle (MHA Policy Manager) (0113 254 5966)
2019-07-03 2019-07-03 Caswell Clinic Hospital - NHS Pen-y-fai, Bridgend CF31 4LN 01656 662179
2019-07-03 2019-07-03 Allied Professional Will Writers Ltd Law firm 2 Hankham Street, Hankham, Pevensey BN24 5BG 01323 741200
2019-05-09 2019-05-09 Abbotstone Law LLP Law firm Unit F24A, Parkhall Business Centre, 40 Martell Road, London SE21 8EN 0203 735 1999/1998
2019-05-07 2018-01-08 Steven Malcherczyk Lecturer Leicester Medical School 0116 3736819
2019-05-02 2019-05-02 Cygnet Hospital Beckton Hospital - private 23 Tunnan Leys Beckton London E6 6ZB 020 7511 2299
2019-04-24 2019-04-23 Eldertree Lodge Hospital - private Eldertree Lane, Market Drayton, Stoke-on-Trent, TF9 4LX 01630 673800
2019-04-24 2019-04-23 Cedar House Hospital Hospital - private Dover Road, Barham, Canterbury, CT4 6PW 01227 833700
2019-04-24 2019-04-23 Blackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre Hospital - private 80-82 Blackheath Hill, London, SE10 8AD 0208 692 4007
2019-04-24 2019-04-23 Frenchay Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre Hospital - private Frenchay Park Road, Frenchay, Bristol, BS16 1UU 0117 956 2697
2019-04-24 2019-04-23 Huntercombe Hospital Stafford Hospital - private Ivetsey Bank, Wheaton Aston, Stafford, ST19 9QT 01785 840000
2019-04-24 2019-04-23 Huntercombe Hospital Maidenhead Hospital - private Huntercombe Lane South, Taplow, Maidenhead, SL6 0PQ 01628 667881
2019-04-24 2019-04-23 Huntercombe Hospital Cotswold Spa Hospital - private Station Road, Broadway, Worcestershire, WR12 7DE 01386 853523
2019-04-23 2019-04-23 Huntercombe Centre Sherwood Independent Mental Health Provider 8 First Avenue, Sherwood Rise, Nottingham, NG7 6JL 0115 924 6220
2019-04-17 2019-04-12 TSF Consultants Private company The Chapel, Brimscombe Port Business Park, Brimscombe GL5 2QG 0333 577 7020
2019-04-17 2019-04-17 SEAP Advocacy Advocacy Service 1st Floor, Barton Neighbourhood Centre, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX3 9LS 01865 728981 or 03304 409000
2019-03-25 2019-03-25 Cale Solicitors Law firm Suite One, 80A Blackheath Road, Greenwich, London SE10 8DA 0208 694 2269
2019-03-05 2019-03-01 James Todd Trainer Independent social worker Social Services Training Unit, St Luke's Hospital site, Loughgall Road, Armagh BT61 7NQ +44 28 3456 4261
2019-03-05 2019-03-04 All Saints Hospital Hospital - private Grange Avenue, Oldham, Greater Manchester, OL8 4EF 01616224220
2019-02-14 2019-01-04 Michael Albero Independent social worker Pathways Care Group, Minton Place, Victoria Street, Windsor, SL4 1EG 07817953095
2019-02-11 2017-11-10 GN Law (Tring) Law firm 48 High Street Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5AG 02084922290
2019-02-05 2017-10-09 Lakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital Hospital - NHS Twickenham Rd, Isleworth TW7 6AF 020 8483 1400
2019-02-04 2019-02-04 Response Services Group UK Ltd Private company Unit 7 Acorn Phase 3, High Street, Grimethorpe, S72 7BD 08445003969
2019-01-15 2017-01-12 Basildon Mental Health Unit Hospital - NHS Basildon Mental health Unit, Nethermayne, Basildon, Essex, SS16 5NL 01268 243534 - Reception
2018-12-18 2017-05-30 North London Clinic Hospital - private 15 Church St, London N9 9DY 020 8956 1234
2018-12-18 2017-02-05 Chase Farm Hospital Hospital - NHS The Ridgeway, Enfield, EN2 8JL 0845 111 4000
2018-12-09 2018-11-23 REDMNS Law firm 123 King Street, Hammersmith, London, W6 9EE 07752424660 - 02086162792
2018-11-27 2017-05-02 MHC Mental Health Care UK Ltd Independent Hospitals Head Office, Alexander House, Highfield Park, Llandyrnog, Denbighshire LL16 4LU 01824 790600
2018-11-26 2017-12-11 Bedford Mental Health Law Office MHA Office Mental Health Law Office, Twinwoods Health Resource Centre, Milton Road, Clapham, Bedfordshire MK41 6AT 01234 310516
2018-11-26 2017-07-10 Watson Woodhouse Solicitors Law firm 102 Borough Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 2HJ 01642247656
2018-11-26 2017-07-12 Yinka Kumuyi Independent AMHP Independent BIA Hackney, London 07538660448
2018-11-26 2017-08-08 Conroys Solicitors LLP Law firm 7 - 9 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 2AQ 01872272457
2018-11-26 2017-05-01 Taylor Haldane Barlex Solicitors Law firm 23 Weston Road Southend on Sea Essex SS1 1BB 01702 339168 / 07501 028339
2018-11-26 2018-04-09 Jesse Douglas & Aaskells Solicitors Law Firm Room 5, Sigma Business Centre, 7 Havelock Place, Harrow, HA1 1LJ 02084295254
2018-11-26 2018-11-20 Craig Ward Trainer Craybeck Law LLP 07943 160955
2018-11-26 2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Leeds) Law Firm Building 3, City West Business Park, Gelderd Road, Leeds, LS12 6LX 03300 557 393
2018-11-26 2017-09-21 Niche Health & Social Care Consulting Independent investigations 1 CIty Approach, Albert Street, Eccles, Manchester M30 0BG 01617851001
2018-11-26 2018-02-05 Thomas Webb Lecturer Lancaster University 01524 594570
2018-11-26 2017-06-28 Hogans Solicitors Law firm 10 Station Street, Rainhill, Merseyside L35 0LP 0151 430 7529
2018-11-26 2017-11-13 Solicitors Regulation Authority (London) Regulatory body 2nd Floor, 24 Martin Lane, London EC4R 0DR
2018-11-26 2017-09-11 Dr Jens Wiebe Independent psychiatrist Stockton Hall Hospital 01904 401834
2018-11-26 2018-11-25 Lancashire County Council Local Authority Chaddesley House, Manchester Road, BB11 1HW
2018-11-26 2017-11-10 GN Law (North Finchley) Law firm 43 Lodge Lane, North Finchley, London, N12 8JG 0208 492 2290
2018-11-26 2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Cheadle) Law firm 5300 Lakeside, Cheadle Royal Business Park, Cheadle, SK8 3GP (0161) 3595730
2018-11-26 2017-08-09 Mental Health Tribunal Tribunal First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health), PO Box 8793, 5th Floor, Leicester LE1 8BN 0300 123 2201 (general enquiries)
2018-11-26 2017-08-22 Helen Turton Independent BIA Independent social worker Manchester 07939096046
2018-11-26 2017-11-13 Solicitors Regulation Authority (Birmingham) Regulatory body The Cube, 199 Wharfside Street, Birmingham B1 1RN
2018-11-26 2018-11-25 Law Commission Government body 1st Floor, Tower, 52 Queen Anne’s Gate, London SW1H 9AG 020 3334 0200
2018-11-26 2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Birmingham) Law firm 1 Coleshill Street, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B72 1SD 0330 055 7393
2018-11-26 2017-11-24 Creighton & Partners Law firm 24-26 Bedford Row, London, WC1R 4HE 02079762233
2018-11-26 2017-08-15 John Fowlers Solicitors Law firm Town Hall Chambers, St Runwald Street, Colchester, CO1 1DS 01206 576151
2018-11-26 2017-12-11 Pauline Robinson Independent Social Worker 26 Coniscliffe Road, West Park, Hartlepool TS26 0BT 07720 350816/01429 867804
2018-11-26 2017-04-28 JMW Solicitors Law firm 1 Byrom Place, Spinningfields, Manchester, M3 3HG 0345 402 0001 (Reception) 0161 828 8398 (Court of Protection Department)
2018-11-26 2017-11-24 Neil Humphreys Independent BIA Independent social worker Manchester 07584050303
2018-11-26 2018-09-07 Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust Trust HQ Isaac Maddox House, Shrub Hill Road, Worcester, WR4 9RW 01905 760000
2018-11-26 2017-08-08 Lynn Hannon Independent Nurse Consultant Independent BIA Lancashire 07979883509
2018-11-26 2018-11-26 Alex Ruck Keene Barrister N/A 39 Essex Chambers N/A
2018-11-26 2017-05-09 Stephensons Solicitors LLP Law firm Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2AT 0333 323 3940 (switchboard)
2018-11-26 2017-08-13 Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales Tribunal 2nd Floor, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ 0300 025 5328
2018-11-26 2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Blackpool) Law Firm 205 Church Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 3PA (01253) 922123
2018-11-26 2018-07-08 Eve Campbell Independent social worker GL14 3LF 07962466810
2018-11-26 2017-11-05 Garden Court Chambers Barristers' chambers 57 - 60 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3LJ 020 7993 7600
2018-11-26 2018-08-11 Legal Aid Agency (Liverpool) Government body Level 6, Capital Building, 6 Union Street, Liverpool L3 9AF 0151 235 6750
2018-11-26 2017-04-28 Yvonne Taylor MCA Lead Woodfield House, Tickhill Road, Doncaster, DN4 8QN 01302 736733
2018-11-26 2018-07-10 Begum & Co Solicitors Law firm 90 Long Acre, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9RZ 0207 203 2018/2019 07931847816
2018-11-26 2018-09-12 Dr Matthew Tovey Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist Hatherton Centre 01785 221 559
2018-11-26 2017-07-07 Clive Ireland Trainer 23 Brook Road, Shrewsbury, SY4 3PU 01939291410 or 07507523458
2018-11-26 2018-07-13 Herefordshire DOLS Team Local Authority Elgar House, Holmer Road, Hereford, HR4 9SF Astral Heaven (MCA & DOLS Manager) 01432 383884
2018-11-26 2017-11-12 Law Society Representative body 113 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1PL 020 7242 1222
2018-11-26 2018-10-02 Dr Nicholas Todd Independent Clinical Psychologist North East & North West England
2018-11-26 2017-05-02 Seamus Doherty Trainer Wembley, London 07941 404 576
2018-11-26 2018-02-27 Stephen Down Independent BIA Trainer 26 Lingmell, Albany, Washington NE37 1TP 07812742598
2018-11-26 2018-11-13 Carla Espirito Santo Independent BIA Independent social worker Watford 07753389087
2018-11-26 2017-06-01 Desuto Ltd Private company Health and Wellbeing Innovation Centre, Treliske, Truro, TR1 3FF 02081 236 426
2018-11-26 2017-08-13 Ministry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section Government body 8th Floor, Zone A, 102 Petty France, London SW1H 9AJ Ministry of Justice Switchboard: 020 3334 3555 (or see website for direct dial numbers). Out of hours: 0300 303 2079
2018-11-26 2018-11-20 Craybeck Law LLP Law firm Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX. 0207 060 1210
2018-11-26 2017-09-17 Peter Edwards Law Law firm Ventura House, 8 Market Street, Hoylake CH47 2AE 0151 632 6699
2018-11-26 2018-11-25 Lancaster University University Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4YW
2018-11-26 2017-06-28 DoLSpro Limited Private company Clifford House, 17 Regent Street, Pocklington, York, YO42 2QN 0333 0124 695
2018-11-26 2018-07-09 Cate Short Court of Protection Coordinator Lancashire County Council 01772 536011
2018-11-26 2017-02-21 Michael Lyne Lecturer Royal London House, Christchurch Road, Bournemouth BH1 3LT 01202 964765
2018-11-26 2018-11-08 Wolton & Co Solicitors Law firm 30 St Dunstan's Street, Canterbury, CT2 8HG 01227 452138
2018-11-26 2017-01-09 Court of Protection (High Holborn) Court PO Box 70185, First Avenue House, 42-49 High Holborn, London, WC1A 9JA 0300 456 4600 (enquiries)
2018-11-26 2018-09-13 Bedfordshire CCG Clinical Commissioning Group Capability House, Wrest Park, Silsoe, Bedfordshire MK45 4HR 01525 624250
2018-11-26 2017-11-03 Salter Kelly solicitors Law firm 18 Walter Road Swansea SA1 5NQ 01792 470707 Switchboard
2018-11-26 2017-09-21 30 Park Place Barristers' chambers 30 Park Place Chambers, 30 Park Place, Cardiff, CF10 3BS 02920398421
2018-11-26 2017-10-16 Paramount Legal Costs Ltd Costs Draftsmen Atlantic House, Parkhouse, Carlisle, CA3 0LJ 01228 819131
2018-11-26 2017-12-19 Dr Michael Davies Independent psychiatrist Pershall Staffordshire 07725164295. General contact
2018-11-26 2018-08-29 Biscoes Solicitors Law firm Kingston Place 62-68 Kingston Crescent, North End, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 8AQ 02392 660 261
2018-11-26 2017-09-15 Clark Willis Law Firm LLP Law Firm 105 Bondgate Darlington County Durham DL3 7LB 01325 28 11 11
2018-11-26 2018-03-28 Garratts Solicitors Law firm King Street Buildings, Manchester Street, Oldham, OL8 1DH 01616653502
2018-11-26 2018-02-17 Hannah Morrison Independent BIA Independent social worker RG14 7JD 07928365166
2018-11-26 2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Burnley) Law Firm Mackenzie House, 66/68 Bank Parade, Burnley, Lancashire, BB11 1UB (01282)422711
2018-11-26 2017-10-02 David W Cobb Advocate (Barrister) Advocates Library, Parliament House, Parliament Square, Edinburgh EH1 5RF 0131 226 5071
2018-11-26 2018-03-27 London Borough of Bexley DOLS Team Local Authority Civic Offices, Watling St, Bexleyheath DA67AT 02030454010
2018-11-26 2017-08-08 Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ Trust HQ MH Law Department, Stephenson House, 75 Hampstead Road, London NW1 2PL 0203 214 5927
2018-11-26 2017-06-13 Coodes Solicitors Law Firm Elizabeth House, Castle Street, Truro, TR1 3AP 01872 246200
2018-11-26 2017-08-08 Duncan Lewis Solicitors (Newcastle) Law firm Rotterdam House, 116 Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3DY Direct Line 07590551936
2018-11-26 2018-09-13 Luton CCG Clinical Commissioning Group The Lodge, 4 George St West, Luton LU1 2BJ 01582 532017
2018-11-26 2017-05-19 Derek Boothby MCA Lead Grange View, Annie Street Wakefield WF1 2PW 07825844353/ 01924 304340
2018-11-26 2017-07-10 Sheffield Advocacy Hub Advocacy Service Michael Carlisle Centre, 75 Osborne Road, Sheffield S11 9BF 08000 350 396 enquiries & self referrals
2018-11-26 2017-12-11 Andrew Chidwick Independent BIA Independent social worker W1K 6TA London
2018-11-26 2017-10-19 CMHT Solicitors Law firm 55/56 Bradford Street, Walsall, West Midlands, WS1 3QD 01922 646400
2018-11-26 2018-04-27 Jo Booty Independent BIA Independent social worker Registered Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JQ 07803292707
2018-11-26 2017-08-13 Mental Health Lawyers Association Representative body PO Box 302, Cheadle SK8 9EH
2018-11-26 2018-09-12 Karen McCulloch MCA Lead Bedfordshire CCG Luton CCG 01525 624321, 01582 531853
2018-11-26 2017-09-21 Odonnells Solicitors Law firm 68 Glovers Court, Preston, PR1 3LS 01772 881000
2018-11-26 2018-11-13 39 Essex Chambers Barristers' chambers 81 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1DD 0207 832 1111 (Switchboard)
2018-11-26 2017-11-01 Helen Curtis Barrister Garden Court Chambers
2018-11-26 2017-08-08 Moore & Tibbits Solicitors Law firm Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick, CV34 4DE 01926 491181
2018-11-26 2018-11-21 Abbotts Martin Law firm Shakespeare Business Centre, 245a Coldharbour Lane, London SW9 8RR 0207 846 0285
2018-11-26 2017-04-28 Burke Niazi Solicitors Law firm 470 - 474 Holloway Road, London N7 6NN 020 7263 7887 (switchboard)
2018-11-26 2017-12-11 The Upstreet Project Recovery Service 68 Island Rd, Upstreet, Kent, CT3 4DD 01227 860516 / 555 / 704 (switchboard)
2018-11-26 2016-12-11 St. Andrew's Hospital (Northampton) Hospital - private Cliftonville Road, Northampton NN1 5DG 01604 629696 or 616000
2018-11-26 2017-07-10 Options for Care Independent Mental Health Provider 70-72 Handsworth Wood Road, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham B20 2DT 01215235573
2018-11-26 2016-12-18 Littlemore Mental Health Centre Hospital - NHS Sandford Road, Littlemore, Oxford OX4 4XN 01865 901 000
2018-11-26 2016-12-17 Goodmayes Hospital Hospital - NHS Goodmayes Hospital, Barley Lane, Ilford, Essex IG3 8XJ 03005551201 extension 64309 or extension 68656
2018-11-14 2016-12-18 Newtown Hospital Hospital - NHS Newtown Road, Worcester WR5 1JG 01905 763 333 - or 01905 760402/351?
2018-11-14 2016-12-17 Cambian Churchill Hospital - private 22 Barkham Terrace, London SE1 7PW 02076548540 (switchboard)
2018-11-14 2017-04-28 Phill Wheatley Independent social worker BS48 2JH 07985405777
2018-11-14 2017-10-16 Oleaster Hospital Hospital - NHS The Oleaster Hospital, Mindelsohn Crescent, Edgbaston, Birmingham B15 2SY 01213012200
2018-11-14 2017-03-07 Cheswold Park Hospital Hospital - private Cheswold Lane Doncaster DN5 8AR 01302 762862
2018-11-14 2017-08-08 Heatherwood Court Hospital Hospital - private Llantrisant Road, Penycoedcae, Pontypridd. CF37 1PL 01443490380
2018-11-14 2016-12-17 St Charles Hospital Hospital - NHS St Charles Hospital, Exmoor Street, London, W10 6DZ 0208 206 7000
2018-11-14 2018-09-13 Hatherton Centre Hospital - NHS St. George’s Hospital, Corporation Street, Stafford, ST16 3AG
2018-11-14 2017-02-21 Rochford Hospital Hospital - NHS Rochford Hospital, Union Lane, Rochford, Essex, SS4 1RB 01702 538000
2018-11-14 2016-12-04 Campbell Centre Hospital - NHS Milton Keynes Hospital, Standing Way Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, MK6 5NG See Wards
2018-11-14 2018-11-05 St James' Hospital, Portsmouth Hospital - NHS Woodlands Walk, Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO4 8GB 0300 123 6620
2018-11-14 2017-12-12 Oakley Court (Bedfordshire) Hospital - NHS Angel Close, Bedfordshire, Luton LU4 9WT 01582 498946
2018-11-14 2016-11-27 Humber Centre for Forensic Psychiatry Hospital - NHS Beverley Road, Willerby, East Yorks, HU10 6ED 01482 336 200 (switchboard)
2018-11-14 2017-04-28 Mary Seacole House (Liverpool) Mental health resource service 91 Upper Parliament Street, Toxteth, Liverpool, L8 7LB 0151 707 0319
2018-11-14 2016-12-04 Chadwick Lodge Hospital - private Chadwick Drive (off Saxon Street), Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK6 5LS 01908 593 000
2018-11-14 2017-01-11 St Martins Hospital Hospital - NHS Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ 01227 45937 (switchboard)
2018-11-14 2018-05-25 Queen Mary's University Hospital Hospital - NHS Roehampton Lane, SW15 5PN 020 3513 5000 (switchboard)
2018-11-14 2017-02-21 Brockfield House Hospital - NHS Brockfield house, Kemble Way, Runwell, Wickford, Essex, SS11 7FE 01268 568038
2018-11-14 2017-02-21 Clock View Hospital Hospital - NHS 2a Oakhouse park, Liverpool L9 1EP 0151 330 7200
2018-11-14 2017-12-12 Fountains Court (Bedford) Hospital - NHS Merton Road, Bedfordshire Bedford MK40 3AF 01234 310798
2018-11-14 2017-02-21 Glenbourne Unit Hospital - NHS Moralix Drive, Derriford, Plymouth, PL6 5AF 01752 763013 (Main Reception)
2018-11-14 2017-12-11 Townsend Court (Bedfordshire) Hospital - NHS Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF 01582 707584
2018-11-14 2018-05-25 Woodlands Unit Hospital - NHS Queen Mary's Hospital, Frognal Avenue, Sidcup, DA14 6LT 0203 889 5030
2018-11-14 2017-08-09 Hammersmith and Fulham Mental Health Unit Hospital - NHS Claybrook Road, London W6 8NF 02073861344/1135
2018-11-14 2017-10-24 St George's Hospital (Stafford) Hospital - NHS Corporation Street, Stafford, ST16 3SR 0300 790 7000 (Switchboard)
2018-11-14 2018-03-26 Kemple View Hospital - private Longsight Road, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8AD 01254 234000
2018-11-14 2017-07-07 The Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal Hospital - private 100 Wilmslow Road, Cheadle, Cheshire, SK8 3DG 0161 428 9511
2018-11-14 2017-07-07 Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust Trust HQ Chief Executive’s Department, Babington Hospital, Derby Road, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1WH 01773 525008 or 01773 599466
2018-11-14 2018-07-05 The Harbour Hospital - NHS Windmill Rise BLACKPOOL FY4 4FE 01253 447700
2018-11-14 2016-12-18 Hill Crest Mental Health Unit Hospital - NHS Alexandra Hospital, Quinney's Lane, Redditch B98 7WG 01527 500 575
2018-11-14 2017-01-12 Avesbury House Hospital - private 85 Tanners End Lane, Edmonton, London, N18 1PQ 020 8803 7316 / 0208 807 0666
2018-11-14 2016-12-04 Eaglestone View Hospital - private Chadwick Drive, Off Saxon Street, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK6 5LS 01908 593 000
2018-11-14 2017-02-05 Bracton Centre Hospital - NHS Bracton Lane, Dartford DA2 7AF 01322 294300 Switchboard
2018-11-14 2018-05-25 Green Parks House Hospital - NHS Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington, BR6 8NY 01689 880 000
2018-11-14 2017-12-12 Cedar House (Bedfordshire) Hospital - NHS Bedford Health Village, 3 Kimbolton Road, Bedfordshire MK40 2NT 01234 310328
2018-11-14 2018-09-07 Broadmoor Hospital Hospital - NHS Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG 01344 77 3111 (main reception)
2018-11-14 2016-12-17 Kneesworth house hospital Hospital - private Kneesworth House Hospital, Kneesworth House, Bassingbourn, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5JP 01763255700 (switchboard)
2018-11-14 2017-04-28 Priory Hospital Altrincham Hospital - private Rappax Road, Hale, WA15 0NU 0161 904 0050 EXT 1571
2018-11-14 2016-12-18 Evenlode Unit Hospital - NHS Littlemore Mental Health Centre, Sandford Road, Littlemore, Oxford OX4 4XN 01865 902 514 / 185
2018-11-14 2018-11-08 York House Independent Hospital Hospital - private 107 Heslington Road, York, YO10 5BN 01904412666
2018-11-14 2016-12-04 Cherrywood Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit Hospital - NHS Cherrywood House, 2 Gregories Drive, Wavendon Gate, Milton Keynes, MK7 7HL 01908 282072 (Grace or Virginia)
2018-11-13 2018-11-13 Western Community Hospital Hospital - NHS William Macleod Way, Southampton SO16 4XE 023 8054 0666
2018-11-08 2017-02-05 St Ann's Hospital (London) Hospital - NHS St Ann's Rd, London N15 3TH 0208 442 6000, 0208 702 4945
2018-11-08 2018-11-05 The Brooker Centre Hospital - NHS Hospital Way Runcorn WA7 2DA 01928 753968
2018-09-12 2017-02-21 Thurrock Community Hospital Hospital - NHS Thurrock Community Hospital, Long Lane, Grays, Essex, RM16 2PX 01375 364403
2018-08-02 2017-08-08 Pinetree Court Hospital Hospital - private 904 Newport Road, Rumney, Cardiff CF3 4LL 02920365560
2018-05-25 2018-05-25 Tolworth Hospital Hospital - NHS Red Lion Road, Surbiton, KT6 7QU 020 3513 5000 (switchboard)
2018-05-25 2018-05-25 Springfield Hospital Hospital - NHS 61 Glenburnie Road London SW17 7DJ 020 3513 5000 (switchboard)
2017-12-13 2017-12-11 Luton and Central Bedfordshire Mental Health Unit Hospital - NHS Calnwood Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU4 0FB 01582 709171- Mental Health Law Office
2017-12-12 2017-02-05 Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health Hospital - NHS Mile End Hospital, Bancroft Road, London, E1 4DG 0208 121 5001
2017-12-12 2017-02-05 Newham Centre for Mental Health Hospital - NHS Cherry Tree Way, Glen Rd, London E13 8SP 020 7540 4380
2017-12-12 2017-02-05 John Howard Centre Hospital - NHS 12 Kenworthy Road, Homerton, London, E9 5TE 0208 510 2003 / 5 / 6
2017-12-12 2017-02-05 City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health Hospital - NHS Homerton Hospital, Homerton Row, E9 6SR 0208 510 5555
2017-11-10 2017-11-10 St Bernard's Hospital Hospital - NHS St Bernards Hospital, Uxbridge Road, Southall, Middlesex UB1 3EU
2017-09-21 2017-05-04 Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Trust HQ Trust HQ, St George's, Long Leys Road, Lincoln, LN1 1FS 01522 309186
2017-08-08 2017-08-08 St Peter's Hospital Hospital - private Chepstow Road, Llandevaud, Newport. NP18 2AA 01633401300
2017-07-18 2017-07-18 Mildmay Oaks Hospital Hospital - private Mildmay Oaks Hospital, Odiham Rd, Winchfield, Hook RG27 8BS 01252 845826
2017-07-09 2016-12-18 Callington Road Hospital Hospital - NHS Marmalade Lane, Brislington, Bristol BS4 5BJ
2017-07-07 2017-07-07 Robert Nisbet Independent social worker ETC Advice Ltd 6 Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, Loughborough, Leicestershire. LE12 8HT 0115 8880780
2017-07-07 2017-07-07 Cimla Health and Social Care Centre Supervisory Body Cimla Road, Neath, SA11 3SU 01639 684757
2017-07-07 2017-07-07 The Dene Hospital Hospital - Private Little Shepherds, Gatehouse Ln, Goddards Green, Hassocks BN6 9LE 01444 231000
2017-07-05 2017-07-05 St Andrew's Hospital, Birmingham Hospital - Private 70 Dogpool Lane, Stirchley, Birmingham B30 2XR 0121 432 2100
2017-07-05 2017-07-05 Farnham Road Hospital Hospital - NHS Farnham Rd, Guildford GU2 7LX 0300 555 5222
2017-07-05 2017-07-05 Cygnet Hospital Stevenage Hospital - private Graveley Rd, Stevenage SG1 4YS 01438 342942
2017-05-09 2017-05-09 St Ann's Hospital (Dorset) Hospital - NHS 69 Haven Road, Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, BH13 7LN Switchboard: 01202 708881
2017-04-28 2017-04-28 Edenfield Centre Hospital - NHS Prestwich Hospital, Manchester, M25 3BL
2017-04-11 2017-02-21 Byron Court Hospital - NHS Byron Court, Heath Close, Billericay, Essex, CM12 9NW 01277 637205
2017-04-05 2017-04-05 Prospect Park Hospital Hospital - NHS Honey End Lane, Tilehurst, Reading RG30 4EJ 0118 960 5000
2017-02-23 2017-02-23 Keith Winter House Recovery Service 214 Stourbridge Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, B61 0BJ 01527 488300 (main phone)
2017-02-22 2017-02-22 St Martin's Hospital Community Hospital Clara Cross Lane, Bath, BA2 5RH 01225 831742
2017-02-20 2017-02-20 Stockton Hall Hospital Hospital - private The Village, Stockton on the Forest, YO32 9UN 01904 400 500
2017-02-06 2016-12-18 Abbey house Hospital - private 49 Hanley Road, Malvern Wells, Worcestershire WR14 4HZ 01684 571 000
2017-02-05 2017-02-05 Highgate Mental Health Centre Hospital - NHS Dartmouth Park Hill, N19 5NX 0207 561 4000
2017-02-05 2017-02-05 Gordon Hospital Hospital - NHS Bloomburg St, London SW1V 2RH 020 8746 8733
2017-02-05 2017-02-05 Three Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital Hospital - NHS Uxbridge Road, Southall, UB1 3EU 020 8354 8354
2017-02-05 2017-02-05 Dennis Scott Unit, Edgware Community Hospital Hospital - NHS Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware, HA8 0AD 0208 951 2000 (option 4 for reception)
2017-02-05 2017-02-05 Capio Nightingale Hospital - private 11-19 Lisson Grove Marylebone London NW1 6SH 020 7535 7700
2017-01-17 2017-01-17 Newton Lodge Medium Secure Unit Hospital - NHS Ouchthorpe Lane Wakefield WF1 3SP 01924 327000
2017-01-12 2017-01-12 Aspen Centre Hospital - NHS Lakin Road, Warwick, CV34 5BW
2017-01-11 2017-01-11 Maidstone Hospital Priority House Hospital - NHS Hermitage Lane Maidstone ME16 9QQ 01622 725000
2016-12-18 2016-12-18 Wotton Lawn Hospital Hospital - NHS Horton Road, Gloucester GL1 3PX 01452 894 500
2016-12-18 2016-12-18 Warneford Hospital Hospital - NHS Warneford Lane, Headington, Oxford, OX3 7JX 01865 901 000
2016-12-18 2016-12-18 Cromwell House Recovery Service 34 Turrall Street, Worcester, WR3 8AJ 01905 681 458
2016-12-18 2016-12-18 The Copse Hospital - private Beechmount Close, Oldmixon, Weston-super-Mare BS24 9EX 01934 818 070
2016-12-18 2016-12-18 Charlton Lane Hospital Hospital - NHS Charlton Lane, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL53 9DZ 01242 634 100
2016-12-18 2016-12-18 Cambian Alders Clinic Hospital - private 155 Podsmead Road, Gloucester GL1 5UA 01452 222 390
2016-12-18 2016-12-18 Blackberry Hill Hospital Hospital - NHS Manor Road, Fishponds, Bristol BS16 2EW 0117 378 4441

