Difference between revisions of "Magic Book"

[{"name":"Contact:30 Park Place","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:30_Park_Place\" title=\"Contact:30 Park Place\"\u003E30 Park Place\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.48602,"lon":-3.17622,"otherValues":{"Type":"Barristers' chambers","Address":"30 Park Place Chambers, 30 Park Place, Cardiff, CF10 3BS"}},{"name":"Contact:39 Essex Chambers","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:39_Essex_Chambers\" title=\"Contact:39 Essex Chambers\"\u003E39 Essex Chambers\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51591,"lon":-0.11199,"otherValues":{"Type":"Barristers' chambers","Address":"81 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1DD"}},{"name":"Contact:Abbey house","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Abbey_house\" title=\"Contact:Abbey house\"\u003EAbbey house\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.07898,"lon":-2.32418,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"49 Hanley Road, Malvern Wells, Worcestershire WR14 4HZ"}},{"name":"Contact:Abbotstone Law LLP","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Abbotstone_Law_LLP\" title=\"Contact:Abbotstone Law LLP\"\u003EAbbotstone Law LLP\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.43313,"lon":-0.09503,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Unit F24A, Parkhall Business Centre, 40 Martell Road, London SE21 8EN"}},{"name":"Contact:Abbotts Martin","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Abbotts_Martin\" title=\"Contact:Abbotts Martin\"\u003EAbbotts Martin\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.46468,"lon":-0.10336,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Shakespeare Business Centre, 245a Coldharbour Lane, London SW9 8RR"}},{"name":"Contact:Abraham Cowley Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Abraham_Cowley_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Abraham Cowley Unit\"\u003EAbraham Cowley Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.37875,"lon":-0.52756,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Holloway Hill, Lyne, Chertsey, Surrey KT16 0AE"}},{"name":"Contact:All Saints Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:All_Saints_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:All Saints Hospital\"\u003EAll Saints Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.52956,"lon":-2.12893,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Grange Avenue, Oldham, Greater Manchester, OL8 4EF"}},{"name":"Contact:Allied Professional Will Writers Ltd","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Allied_Professional_Will_Writers_Ltd\" title=\"Contact:Allied Professional Will Writers Ltd\"\u003EAllied Professional Will Writers Ltd\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.82829,"lon":0.29703,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"2 Hankham Street, Hankham, Pevensey BN24 5BG"}},{"name":"Contact:Andrew Chidwick","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Andrew_Chidwick\" title=\"Contact:Andrew Chidwick\"\u003EAndrew Chidwick\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51574,"lon":-0.13374,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent BIA \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Independent social worker","Address":"W1K 6TA"}},{"name":"Contact:Aspen Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Aspen_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Aspen Centre\"\u003EAspen Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.29038,"lon":-1.5826,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Lakin Road, Warwick, CV34 5BW"}},{"name":"Contact:Atkins & Palmer","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Atkins_%26_Palmer\" title=\"Contact:Atkins & Palmer\"\u003EAtkins & Palmer\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5492,"lon":-0.1204,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Office F1, Raydean House, 15 Western Parade, Great North Road, Barnet, EN5 1AH"}},{"name":"Contact:Avesbury House","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Avesbury_House\" title=\"Contact:Avesbury House\"\u003EAvesbury House\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.61442,"lon":-0.07614,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"85 Tanners End Lane, Edmonton, London, N18 1PQ"}},{"name":"Contact:Basildon Mental Health Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Basildon_Mental_Health_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Basildon Mental Health Unit\"\u003EBasildon Mental Health Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.55816,"lon":0.45177,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Basildon Mental health Unit, Nethermayne, Basildon, Essex, SS16 5NL"}},{"name":"Contact:Bedford Mental Health Law Office","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Bedford_Mental_Health_Law_Office\" title=\"Contact:Bedford Mental Health Law Office\"\u003EBedford Mental Health Law Office\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.17048,"lon":-0.50533,"otherValues":{"Type":"MHA Office","Address":"Mental Health Law Office, Twinwoods Health Resource Centre, Milton Road, Clapham, Bedfordshire MK41 6AT"}},{"name":"Contact:Bedfordshire CCG","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Bedfordshire_CCG\" title=\"Contact:Bedfordshire CCG\"\u003EBedfordshire CCG\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.00854,"lon":-0.40827,"otherValues":{"Type":"Clinical Commissioning Group","Address":"Capability House, Wrest Park, Silsoe, Bedfordshire MK45 4HR"}},{"name":"Contact:Beechwood College","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Beechwood_College\" title=\"Contact:Beechwood College\"\u003EBeechwood College\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.40227,"lon":-3.24174,"otherValues":{"Type":"Specialist FE college","Address":"Hayes Road, Sully, Vale of Glamorgan. CF64 5SE"}},{"name":"Contact:Begum & Co Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Begum_%26_Co_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Begum & Co Solicitors\"\u003EBegum & Co Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51425,"lon":-0.1235,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"90 Long Acre, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9RZ"}},{"name":"Contact:Bethlem Royal Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Bethlem_Royal_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Bethlem Royal Hospital\"\u003EBethlem Royal Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.38094,"lon":-0.02875,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Monks Orchard Rd, Beckenham BR3 3BX"}},{"name":"Contact:Biscoes Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Biscoes_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Biscoes Solicitors\"\u003EBiscoes Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.81322,"lon":-1.08303,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Kingston Place 62-68 Kingston Crescent, North End, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 8AQ"}},{"name":"Contact:Blackberry Hill Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Blackberry_Hill_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Blackberry Hill Hospital\"\u003EBlackberry Hill Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.4831,"lon":-2.53893,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Manor Road, Fishponds, Bristol BS16 2EW"}},{"name":"Contact:Blackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Blackheath_Brain_Injury_Rehabilitation_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Blackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre\"\u003EBlackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.47228,"lon":-0.01111,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"80-82 Blackheath Hill, London, SE10 8AD"}},{"name":"Contact:Bracton Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Bracton_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Bracton Centre\"\u003EBracton Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.43242,"lon":0.17873,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Bracton Lane, Dartford DA2 7AF"}},{"name":"Contact:Broadmoor Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Broadmoor_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Broadmoor Hospital\"\u003EBroadmoor Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.36907,"lon":-0.78126,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG"}},{"name":"Contact:Brockfield House","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Brockfield_House\" title=\"Contact:Brockfield House\"\u003EBrockfield House\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.62677,"lon":0.54216,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Brockfield house, Kemble Way, Runwell, Wickford, Essex, SS11 7FE"}},{"name":"Contact:Burke Niazi Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Burke_Niazi_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Burke Niazi Solicitors\"\u003EBurke Niazi Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.55827,"lon":-0.11973,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"470 - 474 Holloway Road, London N7 6NN"}},{"name":"Contact:Byron Court","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Byron_Court\" title=\"Contact:Byron Court\"\u003EByron Court\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.62236,"lon":0.40554,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Byron Court, Heath Close, Billericay, Essex, CM12 9NW"}},{"name":"Contact:Cale Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cale_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Cale Solicitors\"\u003ECale Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.4731,"lon":-0.01848,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Suite One, 80A Blackheath Road, Greenwich, London SE10 8DA"}},{"name":"Contact:Callington Road Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Callington_Road_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Callington Road Hospital\"\u003ECallington Road Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.43171,"lon":-2.55632,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Marmalade Lane, Brislington, Bristol BS4 5BJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Cambian Alders Clinic","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cambian_Alders_Clinic\" title=\"Contact:Cambian Alders Clinic\"\u003ECambian Alders Clinic\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.842,"lon":-2.2544,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"155 Podsmead Road, Gloucester GL1 5UA"}},{"name":"Contact:Cambian Churchill","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cambian_Churchill\" title=\"Contact:Cambian Churchill\"\u003ECambian Churchill\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.4971,"lon":-0.10973,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"22 Barkham Terrace, London SE1 7PW"}},{"name":"Contact:Campbell Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Campbell_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Campbell Centre\"\u003ECampbell Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.02779,"lon":-0.73422,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Milton Keynes Hospital, Standing Way Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, MK6 5NG"}},{"name":"Contact:Capio Nightingale","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Capio_Nightingale\" title=\"Contact:Capio Nightingale\"\u003ECapio Nightingale\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52188,"lon":-0.16511,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"11-19 Lisson Grove Marylebone London NW1 6SH"}},{"name":"Contact:Care Quality Commission","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Care_Quality_Commission\" title=\"Contact:Care Quality Commission\"\u003ECare Quality Commission\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.97316,"lon":-1.62059,"otherValues":{"Type":"Government body","Address":"National Customer Service Centre, Citygate, Gallowgate, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4PA"}},{"name":"Contact:Carla Espirito Santo","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Carla_Espirito_Santo\" title=\"Contact:Carla Espirito Santo\"\u003ECarla Espirito Santo\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.53039,"lon":-0.10104,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent BIA \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Independent social worker","Address":"Watford"}},{"name":"Contact:Caswell Clinic","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Caswell_Clinic\" title=\"Contact:Caswell Clinic\"\u003ECaswell Clinic\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52675,"lon":-3.58489,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Pen-y-fai, Bridgend CF31 4LN"}},{"name":"Contact:Cedar House (Bedfordshire)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cedar_House_(Bedfordshire)\" title=\"Contact:Cedar House (Bedfordshire)\"\u003ECedar House (Bedfordshire)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.14081,"lon":-0.46171,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Bedford Health Village, 3 Kimbolton Road, Bedfordshire MK40 2NT"}},{"name":"Contact:Cedar House Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cedar_House_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Cedar House Hospital\"\u003ECedar House Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.20225,"lon":1.17741,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Dover Road, Barham, Canterbury, CT4 6PW"}},{"name":"Contact:Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Central_and_North_West_London_NHS_Foundation_Trust_HQ\" title=\"Contact:Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ\"\u003ECentral and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52667,"lon":-0.139,"otherValues":{"Type":"Trust HQ","Address":"MH Law Department, Stephenson House, 75 Hampstead Road, London NW1 2PL"}},{"name":"Contact:Chadwick Lodge","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Chadwick_Lodge\" title=\"Contact:Chadwick Lodge\"\u003EChadwick Lodge\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.02677,"lon":-0.74061,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Chadwick Drive (off Saxon Street), Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK6 5LS"}},{"name":"Contact:Charlton Lane Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Charlton_Lane_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Charlton Lane Hospital\"\u003ECharlton Lane Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.88067,"lon":-2.07291,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Charlton Lane, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL53 9DZ"}},{"name":"Contact:Chase Farm Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Chase_Farm_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Chase Farm Hospital\"\u003EChase Farm Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.66445,"lon":-0.10532,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"The Ridgeway, Enfield, EN2 8JL"}},{"name":"Contact:Cherrywood Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cherrywood_Mental_Health_Rehabilitation_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Cherrywood Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit\"\u003ECherrywood Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.02153,"lon":-0.68583,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Cherrywood House, 2 Gregories Drive, Wavendon Gate, Milton Keynes, MK7 7HL"}},{"name":"Contact:Cheswold Park Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cheswold_Park_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Cheswold Park Hospital\"\u003ECheswold Park Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.52865,"lon":-1.14844,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Cheswold Lane Doncaster DN5 8AR"}},{"name":"Contact:Cimla Health and Social Care Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cimla_Health_and_Social_Care_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Cimla Health and Social Care Centre\"\u003ECimla Health and Social Care Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.65075,"lon":-3.78789,"otherValues":{"Type":"Supervisory Body","Address":"Cimla Road, Neath, SA11 3SU"}},{"name":"Contact:City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:City_and_Hackney_Centre_for_Mental_Health\" title=\"Contact:City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health\"\u003ECity and Hackney Centre for Mental Health\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.55042,"lon":-0.04612,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Homerton Hospital, Homerton Row, E9 6SR"}},{"name":"Contact:Clark Willis Law Firm LLP","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Clark_Willis_Law_Firm_LLP\" title=\"Contact:Clark Willis Law Firm LLP\"\u003EClark Willis Law Firm LLP\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.52656,"lon":-1.55597,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law Firm","Address":"105 Bondgate Darlington County Durham DL3 7LB"}},{"name":"Contact:Clive Ireland","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Clive_Ireland\" title=\"Contact:Clive Ireland\"\u003EClive Ireland\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.77443,"lon":-2.77889,"otherValues":{"Type":"Trainer","Address":"23 Brook Road, Shrewsbury, SY4 3PU"}},{"name":"Contact:Clock View Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Clock_View_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Clock View Hospital\"\u003EClock View Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.45109,"lon":-2.96603,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"2a Oakhouse park, Liverpool L9 1EP"}},{"name":"Contact:CMHT Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:CMHT_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:CMHT Solicitors\"\u003ECMHT Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.58106,"lon":-1.98514,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"55\/56 Bradford Street, Walsall, West Midlands, WS1 3QD"}},{"name":"Contact:Confreys Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Confreys_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Confreys Solicitors\"\u003EConfreys Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50194,"lon":-3.18917,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"142, Whitchurch Road, Heath, Cardiff, CF14 3NA"}},{"name":"Contact:Conroys Solicitors LLP","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Conroys_Solicitors_LLP\" title=\"Contact:Conroys Solicitors LLP\"\u003EConroys Solicitors LLP\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.26443,"lon":-5.0499,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"7 - 9 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 2AQ"}},{"name":"Contact:Coodes Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Coodes_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Coodes Solicitors\"\u003ECoodes Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.26393,"lon":-5.05538,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law Firm","Address":"Elizabeth House, Castle Street, Truro, TR1 3AP"}},{"name":"Contact:Court of Protection (High Holborn)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Court_of_Protection_(High_Holborn)\" title=\"Contact:Court of Protection (High Holborn)\"\u003ECourt of Protection (High Holborn)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51837,"lon":-0.11438,"otherValues":{"Type":"Court","Address":"PO Box 70185, First Avenue House, 42-49 High Holborn, London, WC1A 9JA"}},{"name":"Contact:Craybeck Law LLP","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Craybeck_Law_LLP\" title=\"Contact:Craybeck Law LLP\"\u003ECraybeck Law LLP\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5273,"lon":-0.08848,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX."}},{"name":"Contact:Creighton & Partners","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Creighton_%26_Partners\" title=\"Contact:Creighton & Partners\"\u003ECreighton & Partners\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52069,"lon":-0.11621,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"24-26 Bedford Row, London, WC1R 4HE"}},{"name":"Contact:Cromwell House","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cromwell_House\" title=\"Contact:Cromwell House\"\u003ECromwell House\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.20667,"lon":-2.22565,"otherValues":{"Type":"Recovery Service","Address":"34 Turrall Street, Worcester, WR3 8AJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Cygnet Hospital Beckton","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cygnet_Hospital_Beckton\" title=\"Contact:Cygnet Hospital Beckton\"\u003ECygnet Hospital Beckton\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51347,"lon":0.06497,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"23 Tunnan Leys Beckton London E6 6ZB"}},{"name":"Contact:Cygnet Hospital Stevenage","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cygnet_Hospital_Stevenage\" title=\"Contact:Cygnet Hospital Stevenage\"\u003ECygnet Hospital Stevenage\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.9276,"lon":-0.21504,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Graveley Rd, Stevenage SG1 4YS"}},{"name":"Contact:David W Cobb","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:David_W_Cobb\" title=\"Contact:David W Cobb\"\u003EDavid W Cobb\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":55.95055,"lon":-3.17445,"otherValues":{"Type":"Advocate (Barrister)","Address":"Advocates Library, Parliament House, Parliament Square, Edinburgh EH1 5RF"}},{"name":"Contact:Dennis Scott Unit, Edgware Community Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Dennis_Scott_Unit,_Edgware_Community_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Dennis Scott Unit, Edgware Community Hospital\"\u003EDennis Scott Unit, Edgware Community Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.60582,"lon":-0.27187,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware, HA8 0AD"}},{"name":"Contact:Department of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Department_of_Health_and_Social_Care_-_Mental_Health_Legislation\" title=\"Contact:Department of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation\"\u003EDepartment of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.49795,"lon":-0.1332,"otherValues":{"Type":"Government body","Address":"3rd Floor, 39 Victoria Street, London SW1H 0EU"}},{"name":"Contact:Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Derbyshire_Community_Health_Services_NHS_Foundation_Trust\" title=\"Contact:Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust\"\u003EDerbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.01816,"lon":-1.48605,"otherValues":{"Type":"Trust HQ","Address":"Chief Executive\u2019s Department, Babington Hospital, Derby Road, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1WH"}},{"name":"Contact:Derek Boothby","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Derek_Boothby\" title=\"Contact:Derek Boothby\"\u003EDerek Boothby\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.70843,"lon":-1.50694,"otherValues":{"Type":"MCA Lead","Address":"Grange View, Annie Street Wakefield WF1 2PW"}},{"name":"Contact:Desuto Ltd","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Desuto_Ltd\" title=\"Contact:Desuto Ltd\"\u003EDesuto Ltd\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.26723,"lon":-5.09409,"otherValues":{"Type":"Private company","Address":"Health and Wellbeing Innovation Centre, Treliske, Truro, TR1 3FF"}},{"name":"Contact:DoLSpro Limited","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:DoLSpro_Limited\" title=\"Contact:DoLSpro Limited\"\u003EDoLSpro Limited\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.92963,"lon":-0.77855,"otherValues":{"Type":"Private company","Address":"Clifford House, 17 Regent Street, Pocklington, York, YO42 2QN"}},{"name":"Contact:Dr Michael Davies","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Dr_Michael_Davies\" title=\"Contact:Dr Michael Davies\"\u003EDr Michael Davies\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.86719,"lon":-2.26208,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent psychiatrist","Address":"Pershall Staffordshire"}},{"name":"Contact:Duncan Lewis Solicitors (Newcastle)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Duncan_Lewis_Solicitors_(Newcastle)\" title=\"Contact:Duncan Lewis Solicitors (Newcastle)\"\u003EDuncan Lewis Solicitors (Newcastle)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.97141,"lon":-1.59746,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Rotterdam House, 116 Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3DY"}},{"name":"Contact:Eaglestone View","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Eaglestone_View\" title=\"Contact:Eaglestone View\"\u003EEaglestone View\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.02686,"lon":-0.73981,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Chadwick Drive, Off Saxon Street, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK6 5LS"}},{"name":"Contact:Edenfield Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Edenfield_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Edenfield Centre\"\u003EEdenfield Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.5365,"lon":-2.2926,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Prestwich Hospital, Manchester, M25 3BL"}},{"name":"Contact:Eldertree Lodge","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Eldertree_Lodge\" title=\"Contact:Eldertree Lodge\"\u003EEldertree Lodge\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.92836,"lon":-2.35674,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Eldertree Lane, Market Drayton, Stoke-on-Trent, TF9 4LX"}},{"name":"Contact:Eve Campbell","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Eve_Campbell\" title=\"Contact:Eve Campbell\"\u003EEve Campbell\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.81824,"lon":-2.47485,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent social worker","Address":"GL14 3LF"}},{"name":"Contact:Evenlode Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Evenlode_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Evenlode Unit\"\u003EEvenlode Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.71744,"lon":-1.22954,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Littlemore Mental Health Centre, Sandford Road, Littlemore, Oxford OX4 4XN"}},{"name":"Contact:Farnham Road Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Farnham_Road_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Farnham Road Hospital\"\u003EFarnham Road Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.23495,"lon":-0.58429,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Farnham Rd, Guildford GU2 7LX"}},{"name":"Contact:Fountains Court (Bedford)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Fountains_Court_(Bedford)\" title=\"Contact:Fountains Court (Bedford)\"\u003EFountains Court (Bedford)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.14276,"lon":-0.45756,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Merton Road, Bedfordshire Bedford MK40 3AF"}},{"name":"Contact:Frenchay Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Frenchay_Brain_Injury_Rehabilitation_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Frenchay Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre\"\u003EFrenchay Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.49838,"lon":-2.52186,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Frenchay Park Road, Frenchay, Bristol, BS16 1UU"}},{"name":"Contact:Garden Court Chambers","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Garden_Court_Chambers\" title=\"Contact:Garden Court Chambers\"\u003EGarden Court Chambers\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51587,"lon":-0.11853,"otherValues":{"Type":"Barristers' chambers","Address":"57 - 60 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3LJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Garratts Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Garratts_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Garratts Solicitors\"\u003EGarratts Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.54109,"lon":-2.11768,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"King Street Buildings, Manchester Street, Oldham, OL8 1DH"}},{"name":"Contact:Gary Spencer-Humphrey","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Gary_Spencer-Humphrey\" title=\"Contact:Gary Spencer-Humphrey\"\u003EGary Spencer-Humphrey\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.79007,"lon":-1.08648,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent social worker \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Independent AMHP \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Independent BIA \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Trainer \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Independent investigations","Address":"Expert Social Worker Ltd, Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH"}},{"name":"Contact:Glenbourne Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Glenbourne_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Glenbourne Unit\"\u003EGlenbourne Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.41614,"lon":-4.11915,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Moralix Drive, Derriford, Plymouth, PL6 5AF"}},{"name":"Contact:GN Law (North Finchley)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:GN_Law_(North_Finchley)\" title=\"Contact:GN Law (North Finchley)\"\u003EGN Law (North Finchley)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.61667,"lon":-0.1787,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"43 Lodge Lane, North Finchley, London, N12 8JG"}},{"name":"Contact:GN Law (Tring)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:GN_Law_(Tring)\" title=\"Contact:GN Law (Tring)\"\u003EGN Law (Tring)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.79359,"lon":-0.66304,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"48 High Street Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5AG"}},{"name":"Contact:Goodmayes Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Goodmayes_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Goodmayes Hospital\"\u003EGoodmayes Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.57739,"lon":0.11392,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Goodmayes Hospital, Barley Lane, Ilford, Essex IG3 8XJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Gordon Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Gordon_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Gordon Hospital\"\u003EGordon Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.49235,"lon":-0.13603,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Bloomburg St, London SW1V 2RH"}},{"name":"Contact:Green Parks House","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Green_Parks_House\" title=\"Contact:Green Parks House\"\u003EGreen Parks House\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.36634,"lon":0.05897,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington, BR6 8NY"}},{"name":"Contact:GT Stewart","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:GT_Stewart\" title=\"Contact:GT Stewart\"\u003EGT Stewart\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51343,"lon":-0.10449,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Fleet House, 8-12 New Bridge Street, London EC4V 6AL"}},{"name":"Contact:Hammersmith and Fulham Mental Health Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Hammersmith_and_Fulham_Mental_Health_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Hammersmith and Fulham Mental Health Unit\"\u003EHammersmith and Fulham Mental Health Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.48697,"lon":-0.21812,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Claybrook Road, London W6 8NF"}},{"name":"Contact:Hannah Morrison","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Hannah_Morrison\" title=\"Contact:Hannah Morrison\"\u003EHannah Morrison\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.39515,"lon":-1.3162,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent BIA \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Independent social worker","Address":"RG14 7JD"}},{"name":"Contact:Hatherton Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Hatherton_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Hatherton Centre\"\u003EHatherton Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.8099,"lon":-2.10874,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"St. George\u2019s Hospital, Corporation Street, Stafford, ST16 3AG"}},{"name":"Contact:Hazelwood and Greenwood","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Hazelwood_and_Greenwood\" title=\"Contact:Hazelwood and Greenwood\"\u003EHazelwood and Greenwood\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.46894,"lon":0.06544,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS Low Secure","Address":"Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG"}},{"name":"Contact:Heatherwood Court Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Heatherwood_Court_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Heatherwood Court Hospital\"\u003EHeatherwood Court Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.58214,"lon":-3.35501,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Llantrisant Road, Penycoedcae, Pontypridd. CF37 1PL"}},{"name":"Contact:Herefordshire DOLS Team","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Herefordshire_DOLS_Team\" title=\"Contact:Herefordshire DOLS Team\"\u003EHerefordshire DOLS Team\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.07314,"lon":-2.7208,"otherValues":{"Type":"Local Authority","Address":"Elgar House, Holmer Road, Hereford, HR4 9SF"}},{"name":"Contact:Highgate Mental Health Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Highgate_Mental_Health_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Highgate Mental Health Centre\"\u003EHighgate Mental Health Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.56723,"lon":-0.14147,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Dartmouth Park Hill, N19 5NX"}},{"name":"Contact:Hill Crest Mental Health Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Hill_Crest_Mental_Health_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Hill Crest Mental Health Unit\"\u003EHill Crest Mental Health Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.28116,"lon":-1.91119,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Alexandra Hospital, Quinney's Lane, Redditch B98 7WG"}},{"name":"Contact:Hogans Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Hogans_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Hogans Solicitors\"\u003EHogans Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.41681,"lon":-2.76592,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"10 Station Street, Rainhill, Merseyside L35 0LP"}},{"name":"Contact:Humber Centre for Forensic Psychiatry","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Humber_Centre_for_Forensic_Psychiatry\" title=\"Contact:Humber Centre for Forensic Psychiatry\"\u003EHumber Centre for Forensic Psychiatry\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.77178,"lon":-0.44623,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Beverley Road, Willerby, East Yorks, HU10 6ED"}},{"name":"Contact:Huntercombe Centre Sherwood","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Huntercombe_Centre_Sherwood\" title=\"Contact:Huntercombe Centre Sherwood\"\u003EHuntercombe Centre Sherwood\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.96862,"lon":-1.15781,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent Mental Health Provider","Address":"8 First Avenue, Sherwood Rise, Nottingham, NG7 6JL"}},{"name":"Contact:Huntercombe Hospital Cotswold Spa","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Huntercombe_Hospital_Cotswold_Spa\" title=\"Contact:Huntercombe Hospital Cotswold Spa\"\u003EHuntercombe Hospital Cotswold Spa\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.04049,"lon":-1.87071,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Station Road, Broadway, Worcestershire, WR12 7DE"}},{"name":"Contact:Huntercombe Hospital Maidenhead","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Huntercombe_Hospital_Maidenhead\" title=\"Contact:Huntercombe Hospital Maidenhead\"\u003EHuntercombe Hospital Maidenhead\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51844,"lon":-0.65893,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Huntercombe Lane South, Taplow, Maidenhead, SL6 0PQ"}},{"name":"Contact:Huntercombe Hospital Roehampton","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Huntercombe_Hospital_Roehampton\" title=\"Contact:Huntercombe Hospital Roehampton\"\u003EHuntercombe Hospital Roehampton\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.4484,"lon":-0.24138,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Holybourne Avenue, Roehampton, London, SW15 4JD"}},{"name":"Contact:Huntercombe Hospital Stafford","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Huntercombe_Hospital_Stafford\" title=\"Contact:Huntercombe Hospital Stafford\"\u003EHuntercombe Hospital Stafford\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.69528,"lon":-2.24015,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Ivetsey Bank, Wheaton Aston, Stafford, ST19 9QT"}},{"name":"Contact:James Todd","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:James_Todd\" title=\"Contact:James Todd\"\u003EJames Todd\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.36134,"lon":-6.65315,"otherValues":{"Type":"Trainer \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Independent social worker","Address":"Social Services Training Unit, St Luke's Hospital site, Loughgall Road, Armagh BT61 7NQ"}},{"name":"Contact:Jesse Douglas & Aaskells Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Jesse_Douglas_%26_Aaskells_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Jesse Douglas & Aaskells Solicitors\"\u003EJesse Douglas & Aaskells Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.58065,"lon":-0.33478,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law Firm","Address":"Room 5, Sigma Business Centre, 7 Havelock Place, Harrow, HA1 1LJ"}},{"name":"Contact:JMW Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:JMW_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:JMW Solicitors\"\u003EJMW Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.47923,"lon":-2.25138,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"1 Byrom Place, Spinningfields, Manchester, M3 3HG"}},{"name":"Contact:Jo Booty","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Jo_Booty\" title=\"Contact:Jo Booty\"\u003EJo Booty\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51485,"lon":-0.12323,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent BIA \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Independent social worker","Address":"Registered Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JQ"}},{"name":"Contact:John Fowlers Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:John_Fowlers_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:John Fowlers Solicitors\"\u003EJohn Fowlers Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.8902,"lon":0.89881,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Town Hall Chambers, St Runwald Street, Colchester, CO1 1DS"}},{"name":"Contact:John Howard Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:John_Howard_Centre\" title=\"Contact:John Howard Centre\"\u003EJohn Howard Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5479,"lon":-0.03759,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"12 Kenworthy Road, Homerton, London, E9 5TE"}},{"name":"Contact:Keir Harding","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Keir_Harding\" title=\"Contact:Keir Harding\"\u003EKeir Harding\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.32804,"lon":-3.41017,"otherValues":{"Type":"Personality disorder expert","Address":"North Wales but willing to travel"}},{"name":"Contact:Keith Winter House","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Keith_Winter_House\" title=\"Contact:Keith Winter House\"\u003EKeith Winter House\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.35824,"lon":-2.06439,"otherValues":{"Type":"Recovery Service","Address":"214 Stourbridge Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, B61 0BJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Kemple View","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Kemple_View\" title=\"Contact:Kemple View\"\u003EKemple View\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.80595,"lon":-2.46034,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Longsight Road, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8AD"}},{"name":"Contact:Kneesworth house hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Kneesworth_house_hospital\" title=\"Contact:Kneesworth house hospital\"\u003EKneesworth house hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.07812,"lon":-0.03062,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Kneesworth House Hospital, Kneesworth House, Bassingbourn, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5JP"}},{"name":"Contact:Ladywell Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Ladywell_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Ladywell Unit\"\u003ELadywell Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.45467,"lon":-0.01729,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Lewisham University Hospital, Lewisham High Street SE13 6LW"}},{"name":"Contact:Lakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Lakeside_Mental_Health_Unit_-_West_Middlesex_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Lakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital\"\u003ELakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.46828,"lon":-0.32941,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Twickenham Rd, Isleworth TW7 6AF"}},{"name":"Contact:Lambeth Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Lambeth_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Lambeth Hospital\"\u003ELambeth Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.46669,"lon":-0.12319,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"108 Landor Road, London SW9 9NT"}},{"name":"Contact:Lancashire County Council","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Lancashire_County_Council\" title=\"Contact:Lancashire County Council\"\u003ELancashire County Council\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.7872,"lon":-2.24439,"otherValues":{"Type":"Local Authority","Address":"Chaddesley House, Manchester Road, BB11 1HW"}},{"name":"Contact:Lancaster University","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Lancaster_University\" title=\"Contact:Lancaster University\"\u003ELancaster University\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.01066,"lon":-2.78824,"otherValues":{"Type":"University","Address":"Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4YW"}},{"name":"Contact:Law Commission","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Law_Commission\" title=\"Contact:Law Commission\"\u003ELaw Commission\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50031,"lon":-0.13409,"otherValues":{"Type":"Government body","Address":"1st Floor, Tower, 52 Queen Anne\u2019s Gate, London SW1H 9AG"}},{"name":"Contact:Law Society","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Law_Society\" title=\"Contact:Law Society\"\u003ELaw Society\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51481,"lon":-0.1118,"otherValues":{"Type":"Representative body","Address":"113 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1PL"}},{"name":"Contact:Legal Aid Agency (Liverpool)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Legal_Aid_Agency_(Liverpool)\" title=\"Contact:Legal Aid Agency (Liverpool)\"\u003ELegal Aid Agency (Liverpool)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.40884,"lon":-2.995,"otherValues":{"Type":"Government body","Address":"Level 6, Capital Building, 6 Union Street, Liverpool L3 9AF"}},{"name":"Contact:Leonie Hirst","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Leonie_Hirst\" title=\"Contact:Leonie Hirst\"\u003ELeonie Hirst\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.57285,"lon":0.01763,"otherValues":{"Type":"Barrister","Address":"London E11"}},{"name":"Contact:Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Lincolnshire_Partnership_NHS_Foundation_Trust\" title=\"Contact:Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust\"\u003ELincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.24399,"lon":-0.55697,"otherValues":{"Type":"Trust HQ","Address":"Trust HQ, St George's, Long Leys Road, Lincoln, LN1 1FS"}},{"name":"Contact:Littlemore Mental Health Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Littlemore_Mental_Health_Centre\" title=\"Contact:Littlemore Mental Health Centre\"\u003ELittlemore Mental Health Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.71846,"lon":-1.22882,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Sandford Road, Littlemore, Oxford OX4 4XN"}},{"name":"Contact:London Borough of Bexley DOLS Team","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:London_Borough_of_Bexley_DOLS_Team\" title=\"Contact:London Borough of Bexley DOLS Team\"\u003ELondon Borough of Bexley DOLS Team\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.45542,"lon":0.15335,"otherValues":{"Type":"Local Authority","Address":"Civic Offices, Watling St, Bexleyheath DA67AT"}},{"name":"Contact:Luton and Central Bedfordshire Mental Health Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Luton_and_Central_Bedfordshire_Mental_Health_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Luton and Central Bedfordshire Mental Health Unit\"\u003ELuton and Central Bedfordshire Mental Health Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.89572,"lon":-0.47497,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Calnwood Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU4 0FB"}},{"name":"Contact:Luton CCG","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Luton_CCG\" title=\"Contact:Luton CCG\"\u003ELuton CCG\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.87817,"lon":-0.41687,"otherValues":{"Type":"Clinical Commissioning Group","Address":"The Lodge, 4 George St West, Luton LU1 2BJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Maidstone Hospital Priority House","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Maidstone_Hospital_Priority_House\" title=\"Contact:Maidstone Hospital Priority House\"\u003EMaidstone Hospital Priority House\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.27975,"lon":0.47881,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Hermitage Lane Maidstone ME16 9QQ"}},{"name":"Contact:Mary Seacole House (Liverpool)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Mary_Seacole_House_(Liverpool)\" title=\"Contact:Mary Seacole House (Liverpool)\"\u003EMary Seacole House (Liverpool)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.39617,"lon":-2.96701,"otherValues":{"Type":"Mental health resource service","Address":"91 Upper Parliament Street, Toxteth, Liverpool, L8 7LB"}},{"name":"Contact:Maudsley Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Maudsley_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Maudsley Hospital\"\u003EMaudsley Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.46936,"lon":-0.09128,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Denmark Hill, London, SE5 8AZ"}},{"name":"Contact:Mental Health Lawyers Association","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Mental_Health_Lawyers_Association\" title=\"Contact:Mental Health Lawyers Association\"\u003EMental Health Lawyers Association\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.39312,"lon":-2.21776,"otherValues":{"Type":"Representative body","Address":"PO Box 302, Cheadle SK8 9EH"}},{"name":"Contact:Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Mental_Health_Review_Tribunal_for_Wales\" title=\"Contact:Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales\"\u003EMental Health Review Tribunal for Wales\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.48823,"lon":-3.18248,"otherValues":{"Type":"Tribunal","Address":"2nd Floor, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ"}},{"name":"Contact:Mental Health Tribunal","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Mental_Health_Tribunal\" title=\"Contact:Mental Health Tribunal\"\u003EMental Health Tribunal\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.62613,"lon":-1.12103,"otherValues":{"Type":"Tribunal","Address":"First-tier Tribunal (Mental Health), PO Box 8793, 5th Floor, Leicester LE1 8BN"}},{"name":"Contact:MHC Mental Health Care UK Ltd","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:MHC_Mental_Health_Care_UK_Ltd\" title=\"Contact:MHC Mental Health Care UK Ltd\"\u003EMHC Mental Health Care UK Ltd\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.18407,"lon":-3.31281,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent Hospitals","Address":"Head Office, Alexander House, Highfield Park, Llandyrnog, Denbighshire LL16 4LU"}},{"name":"Contact:Michael Albero","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Michael_Albero\" title=\"Contact:Michael Albero\"\u003EMichael Albero\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.48017,"lon":-0.61095,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent social worker","Address":"Pathways Care Group, Minton Place, Victoria Street, Windsor, SL4 1EG"}},{"name":"Contact:Michael Lyne","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Michael_Lyne\" title=\"Contact:Michael Lyne\"\u003EMichael Lyne\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.72219,"lon":-1.86586,"otherValues":{"Type":"Lecturer","Address":"Royal London House, Christchurch Road, Bournemouth BH1 3LT"}},{"name":"Contact:Mildmay Oaks Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Mildmay_Oaks_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Mildmay Oaks Hospital\"\u003EMildmay Oaks Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.29304,"lon":-0.91544,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Mildmay Oaks Hospital, Odiham Rd, Winchfield, Hook RG27 8BS"}},{"name":"Contact:Milestones Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Milestones_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Milestones Hospital\"\u003EMilestones Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.74016,"lon":1.53433,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Magnolia House, The Street, Catfield, Great Yarmouth"}},{"name":"Contact:Milne Moser Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Milne_Moser_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Milne Moser Solicitors\"\u003EMilne Moser Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.32535,"lon":-2.74772,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"100 Highgate, Kendal, Cumbria, LA9 4HE"}},{"name":"Contact:Ministry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Ministry_of_Justice_-_Mental_Health_Casework_Section\" title=\"Contact:Ministry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section\"\u003EMinistry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.49998,"lon":-0.13459,"otherValues":{"Type":"Government body","Address":"8th Floor, Zone A, 102 Petty France, London SW1H 9AJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Moore & Tibbits Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Moore_%26_Tibbits_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Moore & Tibbits Solicitors\"\u003EMoore & Tibbits Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.28104,"lon":-1.59076,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick, CV34 4DE"}},{"name":"Contact:Needham Poulier Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Needham_Poulier_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Needham Poulier Solicitors\"\u003ENeedham Poulier Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5969,"lon":-0.06853,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"599 High Road, Tottenham, London N17 6EW"}},{"name":"Contact:Newham Centre for Mental Health","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Newham_Centre_for_Mental_Health\" title=\"Contact:Newham Centre for Mental Health\"\u003ENewham Centre for Mental Health\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5203,"lon":0.03856,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Cherry Tree Way, Glen Rd, London E13 8SP"}},{"name":"Contact:Newton Lodge Medium Secure Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Newton_Lodge_Medium_Secure_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Newton Lodge Medium Secure Unit\"\u003ENewton Lodge Medium Secure Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.70187,"lon":-1.49446,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Ouchthorpe Lane Wakefield WF1 3SP"}},{"name":"Contact:Newtown Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Newtown_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Newtown Hospital\"\u003ENewtown Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.19314,"lon":-2.18304,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Newtown Road, Worcester WR5 1JG"}},{"name":"Contact:Niche Health & Social Care Consulting","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Niche_Health_%26_Social_Care_Consulting\" title=\"Contact:Niche Health & Social Care Consulting\"\u003ENiche Health & Social Care Consulting\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.48528,"lon":-2.33774,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent investigations","Address":"1 CIty Approach, Albert Street, Eccles, Manchester M30 0BG"}},{"name":"Contact:North London Clinic","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:North_London_Clinic\" title=\"Contact:North London Clinic\"\u003ENorth London Clinic\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.62578,"lon":-0.06339,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"15 Church St, London N9 9DY"}},{"name":"Contact:Northumbria University","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Northumbria_University\" title=\"Contact:Northumbria University\"\u003ENorthumbria University\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.97676,"lon":-1.6075,"otherValues":{"Type":"University","Address":"Faculty of Business and Law, CCE1,Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8ST"}},{"name":"Contact:Oakley Court (Bedfordshire)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Oakley_Court_(Bedfordshire)\" title=\"Contact:Oakley Court (Bedfordshire)\"\u003EOakley Court (Bedfordshire)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.89795,"lon":-0.46552,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Angel Close, Bedfordshire, Luton LU4 9WT"}},{"name":"Contact:Odonnells Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Odonnells_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Odonnells Solicitors\"\u003EOdonnells Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.75676,"lon":-2.69844,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"68 Glovers Court, Preston, PR1 3LS"}},{"name":"Contact:Oleaster Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Oleaster_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Oleaster Hospital\"\u003EOleaster Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.44797,"lon":-1.94058,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"The Oleaster Hospital, Mindelsohn Crescent, Edgbaston, Birmingham B15 2SY"}},{"name":"Contact:Options for Care","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Options_for_Care\" title=\"Contact:Options for Care\"\u003EOptions for Care\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.51669,"lon":-1.92457,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent Mental Health Provider","Address":"70-72 Handsworth Wood Road, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham B20 2DT"}},{"name":"Contact:Oxleas House","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Oxleas_House\" title=\"Contact:Oxleas House\"\u003EOxleas House\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.47902,"lon":0.0507,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Oxleas NHSF Trust, Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH"}},{"name":"Contact:Paramount Legal Costs Ltd","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Paramount_Legal_Costs_Ltd\" title=\"Contact:Paramount Legal Costs Ltd\"\u003EParamount Legal Costs Ltd\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.93005,"lon":-2.95668,"otherValues":{"Type":"Costs Draftsmen","Address":"Atlantic House, Parkhouse, Carlisle, CA3 0LJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Pauline Robinson","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Pauline_Robinson\" title=\"Contact:Pauline Robinson\"\u003EPauline Robinson\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.6846,"lon":-1.25159,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent Social Worker","Address":"26 Coniscliffe Road, West Park, Hartlepool TS26 0BT"}},{"name":"Contact:Peter Edwards Law","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Peter_Edwards_Law\" title=\"Contact:Peter Edwards Law\"\u003EPeter Edwards Law\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.39137,"lon":-3.1786,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Ventura House, 8 Market Street, Hoylake CH47 2AE"}},{"name":"Contact:Phill Wheatley","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Phill_Wheatley\" title=\"Contact:Phill Wheatley\"\u003EPhill Wheatley\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.44395,"lon":-2.70658,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent social worker","Address":"BS48 2JH"}},{"name":"Contact:Pinetree Court Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Pinetree_Court_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Pinetree Court Hospital\"\u003EPinetree Court Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51341,"lon":-3.12492,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"904 Newport Road, Rumney, Cardiff CF3 4LL"}},{"name":"Contact:Priory Hospital Altrincham","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Priory_Hospital_Altrincham\" title=\"Contact:Priory Hospital Altrincham\"\u003EPriory Hospital Altrincham\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.36557,"lon":-2.33198,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Rappax Road, Hale, WA15 0NU"}},{"name":"Contact:Prospect Park Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Prospect_Park_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Prospect Park Hospital\"\u003EProspect Park Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.44912,"lon":-1.01472,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Honey End Lane, Tilehurst, Reading RG30 4EJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Queen Mary's University Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Queen_Mary%27s_University_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Queen Mary's University Hospital\"\u003EQueen Mary's University Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.45534,"lon":-0.24317,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Roehampton Lane, SW15 5PN"}},{"name":"Contact:REDMNS","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:REDMNS\" title=\"Contact:REDMNS\"\u003EREDMNS\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.49237,"lon":-0.23025,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"123 King Street, Hammersmith, London, W6 9EE"}},{"name":"Contact:Response Services Group UK Ltd","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Response_Services_Group_UK_Ltd\" title=\"Contact:Response Services Group UK Ltd\"\u003EResponse Services Group UK Ltd\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.57614,"lon":-1.38424,"otherValues":{"Type":"Private company","Address":"Unit 7 Acorn Phase 3, High Street, Grimethorpe, S72 7BD"}},{"name":"Contact:Robert Nisbet","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Robert_Nisbet\" title=\"Contact:Robert Nisbet\"\u003ERobert Nisbet\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.16887,"lon":-2.71362,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent social worker","Address":"ETC Advice Ltd 6 Loughborough Road, Walton on the Wolds, Loughborough, Leicestershire. LE12 8HT"}},{"name":"Contact:Rochford Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Rochford_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Rochford Hospital\"\u003ERochford Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.58383,"lon":0.70324,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Rochford Hospital, Union Lane, Rochford, Essex, SS4 1RB"}},{"name":"Contact:Royal Courts of Justice","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Royal_Courts_of_Justice\" title=\"Contact:Royal Courts of Justice\"\u003ERoyal Courts of Justice\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51366,"lon":-0.11321,"otherValues":{"Type":"Court","Address":"Strand, London, WC2A 2LL"}},{"name":"Contact:Salter Kelly solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Salter_Kelly_solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Salter Kelly solicitors\"\u003ESalter Kelly solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.61967,"lon":-3.95447,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"18 Walter Road Swansea SA1 5NQ"}},{"name":"Contact:Seamus Doherty","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Seamus_Doherty\" title=\"Contact:Seamus Doherty\"\u003ESeamus Doherty\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5505,"lon":-0.30484,"otherValues":{"Type":"Trainer","Address":"Wembley, London"}},{"name":"Contact:SEAP Advocacy","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:SEAP_Advocacy\" title=\"Contact:SEAP Advocacy\"\u003ESEAP Advocacy\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.76787,"lon":-1.19638,"otherValues":{"Type":"Advocacy Service","Address":"1st Floor, Barton Neighbourhood Centre, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX3 9LS"}},{"name":"Contact:Sheffield Advocacy Hub","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Sheffield_Advocacy_Hub\" title=\"Contact:Sheffield Advocacy Hub\"\u003ESheffield Advocacy Hub\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.36113,"lon":-1.49682,"otherValues":{"Type":"Advocacy Service","Address":"Michael Carlisle Centre, 75 Osborne Road, Sheffield S11 9BF"}},{"name":"Contact:Solicitors Regulation Authority (Birmingham)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_(Birmingham)\" title=\"Contact:Solicitors Regulation Authority (Birmingham)\"\u003ESolicitors Regulation Authority (Birmingham)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.47494,"lon":-1.90688,"otherValues":{"Type":"Regulatory body","Address":"The Cube, 199 Wharfside Street, Birmingham B1 1RN"}},{"name":"Contact:Solicitors Regulation Authority (London)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_(London)\" title=\"Contact:Solicitors Regulation Authority (London)\"\u003ESolicitors Regulation Authority (London)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51051,"lon":-0.08776,"otherValues":{"Type":"Regulatory body","Address":"2nd Floor, 24 Martin Lane, London EC4R 0DR"}},{"name":"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Birmingham)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Southerns_Solicitors_(Birmingham)\" title=\"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Birmingham)\"\u003ESoutherns Solicitors (Birmingham)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.56501,"lon":-1.8218,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"1 Coleshill Street, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B72 1SD"}},{"name":"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Blackpool)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Southerns_Solicitors_(Blackpool)\" title=\"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Blackpool)\"\u003ESoutherns Solicitors (Blackpool)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.81717,"lon":-3.05421,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law Firm","Address":"205 Church Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 3PA"}},{"name":"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Burnley)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Southerns_Solicitors_(Burnley)\" title=\"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Burnley)\"\u003ESoutherns Solicitors (Burnley)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.79092,"lon":-2.24045,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law Firm","Address":"Mackenzie House, 66\/68 Bank Parade, Burnley, Lancashire, BB11 1UB"}},{"name":"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Cheadle)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Southerns_Solicitors_(Cheadle)\" title=\"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Cheadle)\"\u003ESoutherns Solicitors (Cheadle)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.38028,"lon":-2.22375,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"5300 Lakeside, Cheadle Royal Business Park, Cheadle, SK8 3GP"}},{"name":"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Leeds)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Southerns_Solicitors_(Leeds)\" title=\"Contact:Southerns Solicitors (Leeds)\"\u003ESoutherns Solicitors (Leeds)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.77788,"lon":-1.58295,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law Firm","Address":"Building 3, City West Business Park, Gelderd Road, Leeds, LS12 6LX"}},{"name":"Contact:Springfield Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Springfield_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Springfield Hospital\"\u003ESpringfield Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.43603,"lon":-0.16752,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"61 Glenburnie Road London SW17 7DJ"}},{"name":"Contact:St Andrew's Hospital, Birmingham","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Andrew%27s_Hospital,_Birmingham\" title=\"Contact:St Andrew's Hospital, Birmingham\"\u003ESt Andrew's Hospital, Birmingham\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.43687,"lon":-1.91457,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - Private","Address":"70 Dogpool Lane, Stirchley, Birmingham B30 2XR"}},{"name":"Contact:St Ann's Hospital (Dorset)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Ann%27s_Hospital_(Dorset)\" title=\"Contact:St Ann's Hospital (Dorset)\"\u003ESt Ann's Hospital (Dorset)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.69893,"lon":-1.92735,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"69 Haven Road, Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, BH13 7LN"}},{"name":"Contact:St Ann's Hospital (London)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Ann%27s_Hospital_(London)\" title=\"Contact:St Ann's Hospital (London)\"\u003ESt Ann's Hospital (London)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.58065,"lon":-0.08843,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"St Ann's Rd, London N15 3TH"}},{"name":"Contact:St Bernard's Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Bernard%27s_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:St Bernard's Hospital\"\u003ESt Bernard's Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50671,"lon":-0.35108,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"St Bernards Hospital, Uxbridge Road, Southall, Middlesex UB1 3EU"}},{"name":"Contact:St Charles Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Charles_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:St Charles Hospital\"\u003ESt Charles Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52245,"lon":-0.21728,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"St Charles Hospital, Exmoor Street, London, W10 6DZ"}},{"name":"Contact:St George's Hospital (Stafford)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_George%27s_Hospital_(Stafford)\" title=\"Contact:St George's Hospital (Stafford)\"\u003ESt George's Hospital (Stafford)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.80989,"lon":-2.10878,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Corporation Street, Stafford, ST16 3SR"}},{"name":"Contact:St James' Hospital, Portsmouth","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_James%27_Hospital,_Portsmouth\" title=\"Contact:St James' Hospital, Portsmouth\"\u003ESt James' Hospital, Portsmouth\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.7963,"lon":-1.04765,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Woodlands Walk, Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO4 8GB"}},{"name":"Contact:St Martin of Tours","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Martin_of_Tours\" title=\"Contact:St Martin of Tours\"\u003ESt Martin of Tours\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.54628,"lon":-0.10256,"otherValues":{"Type":"Mental health resource service","Address":"318-320 St Paul\u2019s Road, London N1 2LF"}},{"name":"Contact:St Martin's Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Martin%27s_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:St Martin's Hospital\"\u003ESt Martin's Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.35787,"lon":-2.37099,"otherValues":{"Type":"Community Hospital","Address":"Clara Cross Lane, Bath, BA2 5RH"}},{"name":"Contact:St Martins Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Martins_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:St Martins Hospital\"\u003ESt Martins Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.27832,"lon":1.10978,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ"}},{"name":"Contact:St Peter's Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Peter%27s_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:St Peter's Hospital\"\u003ESt Peter's Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.60736,"lon":-2.89908,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Chepstow Road, Llandevaud, Newport. NP18 2AA"}},{"name":"Contact:St. Andrew's Hospital (Northampton)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St._Andrew%27s_Hospital_(Northampton)\" title=\"Contact:St. Andrew's Hospital (Northampton)\"\u003ESt. Andrew's Hospital (Northampton)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.23493,"lon":-0.87894,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Cliftonville Road, Northampton NN1 5DG"}},{"name":"Contact:Stephen Down","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Stephen_Down\" title=\"Contact:Stephen Down\"\u003EStephen Down\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.90634,"lon":-1.53752,"otherValues":{"Type":"Independent BIA \u003Cspan class=\"CargoDelimiter\"\u003E•\u003C\/span\u003E Trainer","Address":"26 Lingmell, Albany, Washington NE37 1TP"}},{"name":"Contact:Stephensons Solicitors LLP","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Stephensons_Solicitors_LLP\" title=\"Contact:Stephensons Solicitors LLP\"\u003EStephensons Solicitors LLP\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51498,"lon":-0.0868,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2AT"}},{"name":"Contact:Sternberg Reed Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Sternberg_Reed_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Sternberg Reed Solicitors\"\u003ESternberg Reed Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.53822,"lon":0.0803,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN"}},{"name":"Contact:Steven Malcherczyk","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Steven_Malcherczyk\" title=\"Contact:Steven Malcherczyk\"\u003ESteven Malcherczyk\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.62118,"lon":-1.12473,"otherValues":{"Type":"Lecturer","Address":"Leicester Medical School"}},{"name":"Contact:Stockton Hall Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Stockton_Hall_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Stockton Hall Hospital\"\u003EStockton Hall Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.99309,"lon":-1.02215,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"The Village, Stockton on the Forest, YO32 9UN"}},{"name":"Contact:Taylor Haldane Barlex Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Taylor_Haldane_Barlex_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Taylor Haldane Barlex Solicitors\"\u003ETaylor Haldane Barlex Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.53618,"lon":0.71222,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"23 Weston Road Southend on Sea Essex SS1 1BB"}},{"name":"Contact:The Brooker Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:The_Brooker_Centre\" title=\"Contact:The Brooker Centre\"\u003EThe Brooker Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.32443,"lon":-2.69295,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Hospital Way Runcorn WA7 2DA"}},{"name":"Contact:The Copse","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:The_Copse\" title=\"Contact:The Copse\"\u003EThe Copse\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.32116,"lon":-2.96499,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"Beechmount Close, Oldmixon, Weston-super-Mare BS24 9EX"}},{"name":"Contact:The Dene Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:The_Dene_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:The Dene Hospital\"\u003EThe Dene Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.96494,"lon":-0.16524,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - Private","Address":"Little Shepherds, Gatehouse Ln, Goddards Green, Hassocks BN6 9LE"}},{"name":"Contact:The Harbour","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:The_Harbour\" title=\"Contact:The Harbour\"\u003EThe Harbour\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.80038,"lon":-2.98933,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Windmill Rise BLACKPOOL FY4 4FE"}},{"name":"Contact:The Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:The_Priory_Hospital_Cheadle_Royal\" title=\"Contact:The Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal\"\u003EThe Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.37507,"lon":-2.22128,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"100 Wilmslow Road, Cheadle, Cheshire, SK8 3DG"}},{"name":"Contact:The Probate Department (brokers) Ltd","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:The_Probate_Department_(brokers)_Ltd\" title=\"Contact:The Probate Department (brokers) Ltd\"\u003EThe Probate Department (brokers) Ltd\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.82829,"lon":0.29703,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"2 Hankham Street Hankham Pevensey BN24 5BG"}},{"name":"Contact:The Upstreet Project","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:The_Upstreet_Project\" title=\"Contact:The Upstreet Project\"\u003EThe Upstreet Project\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.32309,"lon":1.19675,"otherValues":{"Type":"Recovery Service","Address":"68 Island Rd, Upstreet, Kent, CT3 4DD"}},{"name":"Contact:Three Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Three_Bridges_Unit_St_Bernards_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Three Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital\"\u003EThree Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50671,"lon":-0.35108,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Uxbridge Road, Southall, UB1 3EU"}},{"name":"Contact:Thurrock Community Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Thurrock_Community_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Thurrock Community Hospital\"\u003EThurrock Community Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.49679,"lon":0.33599,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Thurrock Community Hospital, Long Lane, Grays, Essex, RM16 2PX"}},{"name":"Contact:Tolworth Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Tolworth_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Tolworth Hospital\"\u003ETolworth Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.37939,"lon":-0.29086,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Red Lion Road, Surbiton, KT6 7QU"}},{"name":"Contact:Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Tower_Hamlets_Centre_for_Mental_Health\" title=\"Contact:Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health\"\u003ETower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52451,"lon":-0.04265,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Mile End Hospital, Bancroft Road, London, E1 4DG"}},{"name":"Contact:Townsend Court (Bedfordshire)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Townsend_Court_(Bedfordshire)\" title=\"Contact:Townsend Court (Bedfordshire)\"\u003ETownsend Court (Bedfordshire)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.89839,"lon":-0.52613,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF"}},{"name":"Contact:TSF Consultants","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:TSF_Consultants\" title=\"Contact:TSF Consultants\"\u003ETSF Consultants\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.71898,"lon":-2.19124,"otherValues":{"Type":"Private company","Address":"The Chapel, Brimscombe Port Business Park, Brimscombe GL5 2QG"}},{"name":"Contact:TTS Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:TTS_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:TTS Solicitors\"\u003ETTS Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.57502,"lon":0.0888,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"1-4 The Parade, Monarch Way, Ilford, IG2 7HT."}},{"name":"Contact:Warneford Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Warneford_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Warneford Hospital\"\u003EWarneford Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.75063,"lon":-1.22229,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Warneford Lane, Headington, Oxford, OX3 7JX"}},{"name":"Contact:Watson Woodhouse Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Watson_Woodhouse_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Watson Woodhouse Solicitors\"\u003EWatson Woodhouse Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.57293,"lon":-1.23453,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"102 Borough Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 2HJ"}},{"name":"Contact:Western Community Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Western_Community_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Western Community Hospital\"\u003EWestern Community Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.92448,"lon":-1.44471,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"William Macleod Way, Southampton SO16 4XE"}},{"name":"Contact:Wilson Nesbitt","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Wilson_Nesbitt\" title=\"Contact:Wilson Nesbitt\"\u003EWilson Nesbitt\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":54.59562,"lon":-5.92639,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"36 Alfred Street, Belfast, BT2 8EP"}},{"name":"Contact:Wolton & Co Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Wolton_%26_Co_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Wolton & Co Solicitors\"\u003EWolton & Co Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.2831,"lon":1.0727,"otherValues":{"Type":"Law firm","Address":"30 St Dunstan's Street, Canterbury, CT2 8HG"}},{"name":"Contact:Woodlands Unit","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Woodlands_Unit\" title=\"Contact:Woodlands Unit\"\u003EWoodlands Unit\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.41859,"lon":0.10327,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Queen Mary's Hospital, Frognal Avenue, Sidcup, DA14 6LT"}},{"name":"Contact:Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Worcestershire_Health_and_Care_NHS_Trust\" title=\"Contact:Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust\"\u003EWorcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":52.19521,"lon":-2.21326,"otherValues":{"Type":"Trust HQ","Address":"Isaac Maddox House, Shrub Hill Road, Worcester, WR4 9RW"}},{"name":"Contact:Wotton Lawn Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Wotton_Lawn_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Wotton Lawn Hospital\"\u003EWotton Lawn Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.86683,"lon":-2.22783,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - NHS","Address":"Horton Road, Gloucester GL1 3PX"}},{"name":"Contact:York House Independent Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:York_House_Independent_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:York House Independent Hospital\"\u003EYork House Independent Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.95201,"lon":-1.0649,"otherValues":{"Type":"Hospital - private","Address":"107 Heslington Road, York, YO10 5BN"}},{"name":"Contact:Yvonne Taylor","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Yvonne_Taylor\" title=\"Contact:Yvonne Taylor\"\u003EYvonne Taylor\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":53.49658,"lon":-1.15039,"otherValues":{"Type":"MCA Lead","Address":"Woodfield House, Tickhill Road, Doncaster, DN4 8QN"}}]

