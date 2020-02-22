Contact

Difference between revisions of "Magic Book"
 
Line 53: Line 53:
 
</div><!--column-->
 
</div><!--column-->
  
<div class="large-6 columns">
+
<div class="large-6 columns" style="border: 2px solid red; border-radius: 12px; padding: 1em">
 
==Creating or editing==
 
==Creating or editing==
  

Latest revision as of 19:03, 22 February 2020

The Magic Book is a database of contact details which currently contains 237 pages. Please add anything from your address book, for everybody's benefit: people (e.g. experts) and places (e.g. hospitals and courts).


Numbers represent clusters of places: click on a number to zoom in. Click on a red marker to see what it is, then click on the place name to view further details. For a full-screen map, click the icon on the top right of the map. (If the map does not display correctly, try this map instead.)

Advocacy Service (2)   Advocate (Barrister) (1)   Barrister (4)   Barristers' chambers (3)   Clinical Commissioning Group (2)   Community Hospital (1)   Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist (1)   Costs Draftsmen (1)   Court (2)   Court of Protection Coordinator (1)   CQC inspector (1)   Government body (5)   Hospital - NHS (68)   Hospital - NHS Low Secure (1)   Hospital - private (35)   Independent AMHP (2)   Independent BIA (11)   Independent Clinical Psychologist (1)   Independent Hospitals (1)   Independent investigations (2)   Independent Mental Health Provider (2)   Independent Nurse Consultant (1)   Independent psychiatrist (2)   Independent social worker (13)   Law firm (45)   Lecturer (4)   Local Authority (3)   MCA Lead (3)   Mental capacity assessor (1)   Mental health resource service (2)   MHA Office (1)   Personality disorder expert (1)   Private company (4)   Recovery Service (3)   Regulatory body (2)   Representative body (2)   Specialist Further Education College with residential care (1)   Supervisory Body (1)   Trainer (7)   Tribunal (2)   Trust HQ (4)   University (2)  

Searching

This page contains a map, tag cloud and a complete list. You can also use the search box below or the Drilldown page.

Creating or editing

Type the name of a place or person in the box below (you can click on any suggestion which appears). Click "Create or edit". There is no need to log in - the process is quick and simple.

 

Full list of contacts

Magic tree icon.gif

Here are all the entries in the database (most recently-added first). Further information and maps can be obtained by clicking on the name. Click on a magnifying glass to see other similar entries. The order can be changed by clicking on the symbol beside a column heading.

Date added Name Type
2020-02-22 Care Quality Commission Government body🔍
2020-02-20 St Martin of Tours Mental health resource service🔍
2020-01-31 Sternberg Reed Solicitors Law firm🔍
2019-12-04 GT Stewart Law firm🔍
2019-11-20 Confreys Solicitors Law firm🔍
2019-10-29 Milne Moser Solicitors Law firm🔍
2019-09-17 Keir Harding Personality disorder expert🔍
2019-07-03 Caswell Clinic Hospital - NHS🔍
2019-07-03 The Probate Department (brokers) Ltd Law firm🔍
2019-07-03 Allied Professional Will Writers Ltd Law firm🔍
2019-05-09 Abbotstone Law LLP Law firm🔍
2019-05-02 Cygnet Hospital Beckton Hospital - private🔍
2019-05-01 William Graham Law Law firm🔍
2019-04-23 Eldertree Lodge Hospital - private🔍
2019-04-23 Huntercombe Centre Sherwood Independent Mental Health Provider🔍
2019-04-23 Cedar House Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2019-04-23 Blackheath Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre Hospital - private🔍
2019-04-23 Frenchay Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centre Hospital - private🔍
2019-04-23 Huntercombe Hospital Stafford Hospital - private🔍
2019-04-23 Huntercombe Hospital Maidenhead Hospital - private🔍
2019-04-23 Huntercombe Hospital Roehampton Hospital - private🔍
2019-04-23 Huntercombe Hospital Cotswold Spa Hospital - private🔍
2019-04-17 SEAP Advocacy Advocacy Service🔍
2019-04-12 TSF Consultants Private company🔍
2019-03-25 Cale Solicitors Law firm🔍
2019-03-04 All Saints Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2019-03-01 James Todd Trainer🔍 · Independent social worker🔍
2019-02-04 Response Services Group UK Ltd Private company🔍
2019-01-04 Michael Albero Independent social worker🔍
2018-11-28 Milestones Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2018-11-26 Alex Ruck Keene Barrister🔍
2018-11-25 Law Commission Government body🔍
2018-11-25 Lancaster University University🔍
2018-11-25 Lancashire County Council Local Authority🔍
2018-11-23 REDMNS Law firm🔍
2018-11-21 Abbotts Martin Law firm🔍
2018-11-20 Craig Ward Trainer🔍
2018-11-20 Craybeck Law LLP Law firm🔍
2018-11-13 Western Community Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-11-13 Carla Espirito Santo Independent BIA🔍 · Independent social worker🔍
2018-11-13 39 Essex Chambers Barristers' chambers🔍
2018-11-08 Wolton & Co Solicitors Law firm🔍
2018-11-08 York House Independent Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2018-11-05 The Brooker Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-11-05 St James' Hospital, Portsmouth Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-10-21 TTS Solicitors Law firm🔍
2018-10-16 Needham Poulier Solicitors Law firm🔍
2018-10-02 Dr Nicholas Todd Independent Clinical Psychologist🔍
2018-09-14 Atkins & Palmer Law firm🔍
2018-09-13 Hatherton Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-09-13 Luton CCG Clinical Commissioning Group🔍
2018-09-13 Bedfordshire CCG Clinical Commissioning Group🔍
2018-09-12 Dr Matthew Tovey Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist🔍
2018-09-12 Karen McCulloch MCA Lead🔍
2018-09-07 Broadmoor Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-09-07 Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust Trust HQ🔍
2018-08-29 Biscoes Solicitors Law firm🔍
2018-08-11 Legal Aid Agency (Liverpool) Government body🔍
2018-07-13 Herefordshire DOLS Team Local Authority🔍
2018-07-10 Begum & Co Solicitors Law firm🔍
2018-07-09 Cate Short Court of Protection Coordinator🔍
2018-07-08 Eve Campbell Independent social worker🔍
2018-07-05 The Harbour Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-05-25 Oxleas House Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-05-25 Hazelwood and Greenwood Hospital - NHS Low Secure🔍
2018-05-25 Green Parks House Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-05-25 Woodlands Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-05-25 Maudsley Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-05-25 Tolworth Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-05-25 Queen Mary's University Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-05-25 Springfield Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-04-27 Jo Booty Independent BIA🔍 · Independent social worker🔍
2018-04-09 Jesse Douglas & Aaskells Solicitors Law Firm🔍
2018-03-28 Garratts Solicitors Law firm🔍
2018-03-27 London Borough of Bexley DOLS Team Local Authority🔍
2018-03-26 Kemple View Hospital - private🔍
2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Leeds) Law Firm🔍
2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Birmingham) Law firm🔍
2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Cheadle) Law firm🔍
2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Blackpool) Law Firm🔍
2018-03-13 Southerns Solicitors (Burnley) Law Firm🔍
2018-02-27 Stephen Down Independent BIA🔍 · Trainer🔍
2018-02-17 Hannah Morrison Independent BIA🔍 · Independent social worker🔍
2018-02-05 Lambeth Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2018-02-05 Thomas Webb Lecturer🔍
2018-01-22 Gary Spencer-Humphrey Independent social worker🔍 · Independent AMHP🔍 · Independent BIA🔍 · Trainer🔍 · Independent investigations🔍
2018-01-08 Steven Malcherczyk Lecturer🔍
2017-12-19 Dr Michael Davies Independent psychiatrist🔍
2017-12-12 Oakley Court (Bedfordshire) Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-12-12 Cedar House (Bedfordshire) Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-12-12 Fountains Court (Bedford) Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-12-11 Townsend Court (Bedfordshire) Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-12-11 The Upstreet Project Recovery Service🔍
2017-12-11 Bedford Mental Health Law Office MHA Office🔍
2017-12-11 Luton and Central Bedfordshire Mental Health Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-12-11 Andrew Chidwick Independent BIA🔍 · Independent social worker🔍
2017-12-11 Pauline Robinson Independent Social Worker🔍
2017-12-05 Wilson Nesbitt Law firm🔍
2017-11-24 Creighton & Partners Law firm🔍
2017-11-24 Neil Humphreys Independent BIA🔍 · Independent social worker🔍
2017-11-13 Solicitors Regulation Authority (London) Regulatory body🔍
2017-11-13 Solicitors Regulation Authority (Birmingham) Regulatory body🔍
2017-11-12 Law Society Representative body🔍
2017-11-10 GN Law (Tring) Law firm🔍
2017-11-10 GN Law (North Finchley) Law firm🔍
2017-11-10 St Bernard's Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-11-05 Garden Court Chambers Barristers' chambers🔍
2017-11-03 Salter Kelly solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-11-01 Helen Curtis Barrister🔍
2017-11-01 Amanda Weston Barrister🔍
2017-10-24 St George's Hospital (Stafford) Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-10-19 CMHT Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-10-16 Paramount Legal Costs Ltd Costs Draftsmen🔍
2017-10-16 Oleaster Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-10-09 Lakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-10-02 David W Cobb Advocate (Barrister)🔍
2017-09-21 30 Park Place Barristers' chambers🔍
2017-09-21 Leonie Hirst Barrister🔍
2017-09-21 Odonnells Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-09-21 Niche Health & Social Care Consulting Independent investigations🔍
2017-09-17 Peter Edwards Law Law firm🔍
2017-09-15 Clark Willis Law Firm LLP Law Firm🔍
2017-09-11 Dr Jens Wiebe Independent psychiatrist🔍
2017-08-22 Helen Turton Independent BIA🔍 · Independent social worker🔍
2017-08-21 Ladywell Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-08-15 John Fowlers Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-08-13 Mental Health Lawyers Association Representative body🔍
2017-08-13 Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales Tribunal🔍
2017-08-13 Department of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation Government body🔍
2017-08-13 Ministry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section Government body🔍
2017-08-09 Mike O'Leary Independent BIA🔍 · Mental capacity assessor🔍
2017-08-09 Hammersmith and Fulham Mental Health Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-08-09 Mental Health Tribunal Tribunal🔍
2017-08-09 DH Law Solicitors
2017-08-08 Duncan Lewis Solicitors (Newcastle) Law firm🔍
2017-08-08 Lynn Hannon Independent Nurse Consultant🔍 · Independent BIA🔍
2017-08-08 St Peter's Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2017-08-08 Conroys Solicitors LLP Law firm🔍
2017-08-08 Pinetree Court Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2017-08-08 Heatherwood Court Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2017-08-08 Beechwood College Specialist Further Education College with residential care🔍
2017-08-08 Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ Trust HQ🔍
2017-08-08 Moore & Tibbits Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-07-18 Mildmay Oaks Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2017-07-12 Yinka Kumuyi Independent AMHP🔍 · Independent BIA🔍
2017-07-10 Options for Care Independent Mental Health Provider🔍
2017-07-10 Sheffield Advocacy Hub Advocacy Service🔍
2017-07-10 Watson Woodhouse Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-07-07 Robert Nisbet Independent social worker🔍
2017-07-07 The Dene Hospital Hospital - Private🔍
2017-07-07 The Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal Hospital - private🔍
2017-07-07 Cimla Health and Social Care Centre Supervisory Body🔍
2017-07-07 Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust Trust HQ🔍
2017-07-07 Tim Spencer-Lane Trainer🔍
2017-07-07 Clive Ireland Trainer🔍
2017-07-05 Cygnet Hospital Stevenage Hospital - private🔍
2017-07-05 Farnham Road Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-07-05 St Andrew's Hospital, Birmingham Hospital - Private🔍
2017-06-28 Hogans Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-06-28 DoLSpro Limited Private company🔍
2017-06-13 Coodes Solicitors Law Firm🔍
2017-06-01 Desuto Ltd Private company🔍
2017-05-30 North London Clinic Hospital - private🔍
2017-05-19 Derek Boothby MCA Lead🔍
2017-05-09 Stephensons Solicitors LLP Law firm🔍
2017-05-09 St Ann's Hospital (Dorset) Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-05-04 Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Trust HQ🔍
2017-05-02 Seamus Doherty Trainer🔍
2017-05-02 MHC Mental Health Care UK Ltd Independent Hospitals🔍
2017-05-01 Northumbria University University🔍
2017-05-01 Taylor Haldane Barlex Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-04-30 Charlotte Emmett Lecturer🔍
2017-04-28 Edenfield Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-04-28 Burke Niazi Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-04-28 Mary Seacole House (Liverpool) Mental health resource service🔍
2017-04-28 Priory Hospital Altrincham Hospital - private🔍
2017-04-28 Phill Wheatley Independent social worker🔍
2017-04-28 Yvonne Taylor MCA Lead🔍
2017-04-28 JMW Solicitors Law firm🔍
2017-04-05 Prospect Park Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-03-07 Cheswold Park Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2017-02-23 Keith Winter House Recovery Service🔍
2017-02-22 St Martin's Hospital Community Hospital🔍
2017-02-21 Thurrock Community Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-21 Byron Court Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-21 Brockfield House Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-21 Rochford Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-21 Glenbourne Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-21 Michael Lyne Lecturer🔍
2017-02-21 Kathryn Morgan CQC inspector🔍
2017-02-21 Clock View Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-20 Stockton Hall Hospital Hospital - private🔍
2017-02-05 St Ann's Hospital (London) Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 Newham Centre for Mental Health Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 John Howard Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 Highgate Mental Health Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 Gordon Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 Three Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 Dennis Scott Unit, Edgware Community Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 Chase Farm Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-02-05 Capio Nightingale Hospital - private🔍
2017-02-05 Bracton Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-01-17 Newton Lodge Medium Secure Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-01-12 Basildon Mental Health Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-01-12 Avesbury House Hospital - private🔍
2017-01-12 Aspen Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-01-12 Abraham Cowley Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-01-11 Maidstone Hospital Priority House Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-01-11 St Martins Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2017-01-09 Royal Courts of Justice Court🔍
2017-01-09 Court of Protection (High Holborn) Court🔍
2016-12-18 Wotton Lawn Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Warneford Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Newtown Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Evenlode Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Littlemore Mental Health Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Hill Crest Mental Health Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Cromwell House Recovery Service🔍
2016-12-18 The Copse Hospital - private🔍
2016-12-18 Charlton Lane Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Cambian Alders Clinic Hospital - private🔍
2016-12-18 Callington Road Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Blackberry Hill Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-18 Abbey house Hospital - private🔍
2016-12-17 Cambian Churchill Hospital - private🔍
2016-12-17 Kneesworth house hospital Hospital - private🔍
2016-12-17 St Charles Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-17 Goodmayes Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-11 St. Andrew's Hospital (Northampton) Hospital - private🔍
2016-12-04 Cherrywood Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-12-04 Eaglestone View Hospital - private🔍
2016-12-04 Chadwick Lodge Hospital - private🔍
2016-12-04 Campbell Centre Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-11-27 Bethlem Royal Hospital Hospital - NHS🔍
2016-11-27 Humber Centre for Forensic Psychiatry Hospital - NHS🔍


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Magic_Book&oldid=39773"