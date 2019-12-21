Difference between revisions of "Leonie Hirst"

Can include more than one

Don't repeat the place name (just include the address). If there's a "Related place" for a person then type N/A here

Specialist in Court of Protection and mental health cases. Particular focus on deprivation of liberty and disputed capacity cases.

e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma)

Google Map

Google Maps directions. This will take you to Google's website, or app on your device (e.g. smartphone)

Other places within 3 miles of here (if listed in the Magic Book) are shown on the map using grey marker(s).

[{"name":"Contact:Leonie Hirst","title":"\u003Ca class=\"mw-selflink selflink\"\u003ELeonie Hirst\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.57285,"lon":0.01763,"otherValues":{"Address":"London E11"}},{"name":"Contact:City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:City_and_Hackney_Centre_for_Mental_Health\" title=\"Contact:City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health\"\u003ECity and Hackney Centre for Mental Health\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.55042,"lon":-0.04612,"otherValues":{"Address":"Homerton Hospital, Homerton Row, E9 6SR"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:John Howard Centre","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:John_Howard_Centre\" title=\"Contact:John Howard Centre\"\u003EJohn Howard Centre\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5479,"lon":-0.03759,"otherValues":{"Address":"12 Kenworthy Road, Homerton, London, E9 5TE"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"}]

Type Address Hospital - NHS Homerton Hospital, Homerton Row, E9 6SR Hospital - NHS 12 Kenworthy Road, Homerton, London, E9 5TE

Openlayers Map