Difference between revisions of "Leonie Hirst"
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
|Type=Barrister
|Type=Barrister
|Details=Specialist in Court of Protection and mental health cases. Particular focus on deprivation of liberty and disputed capacity cases.
|Details=Specialist in Court of Protection and mental health cases. Particular focus on deprivation of liberty and disputed capacity cases.
|−
|Address=E11
|+
|Address=E11
|−
|Coordinates=
|+
|Coordinates=., .
|Telephone=N/A
|Telephone=N/A
|Email=info@hirstchambers.co.uk (Hirst Chambers), leonie@hirstchambers.co.uk
|Email=info@hirstchambers.co.uk (Hirst Chambers), leonie@hirstchambers.co.uk
Latest revision as of 23:02, 21 December 2019
Options: Return to Magic Book main page | Edit this page
If you have any extra information, or corrections, then please edit this page. There is no need to log in to make changes.
Information
|Type
e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma)
|Barrister🔍
|Details
Context dependent, e.g. specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website
Specialist in Court of Protection and mental health cases. Particular focus on deprivation of liberty and disputed capacity cases.
|Address
Don't repeat the place name (just include the address). If there's a "Related place" for a person then type N/A here
London E11
|Email
Can include more than one
info@hirstchambers.co.uk (Hirst Chambers), leonie@hirstchambers.co.uk
Google Map
Google Maps directions. This will take you to Google's website, or app on your device (e.g. smartphone)
Other places within 3 miles of here (if listed in the Magic Book) are shown on the map using grey marker(s).
|Contact
|Type
|Address
|City and Hackney Centre for Mental Health
|Hospital - NHS
|Homerton Hospital, Homerton Row, E9 6SR
|John Howard Centre
|Hospital - NHS
|12 Kenworthy Road, Homerton, London, E9 5TE
Openlayers Map
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.