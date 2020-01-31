Difference between revisions of "Law firm"
|
(Created page with "{{Contact |Type=Law firm |Details=www.sternberg-reed.co.uk |Address=Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN |Coordinates=51.53822, 0.0803 |Telephone=Switchboard: 0...")
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Contact
{{Contact
|−
|Type=
|+
|Type=
|Details=www.sternberg-reed.co.uk
|Details=www.sternberg-reed.co.uk
|Address=Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN
|Address=Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN
Latest revision as of 10:44, 31 January 2020
Options: Return to Magic Book main page | Edit this page
If you have any extra information, or corrections, then please edit this page. There is no need to log in to make changes.
Information
|Type
e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma)
|Sternberg Reed Solicitors🔍
|Details
Context dependent, e.g. specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website
www.sternberg-reed.co.uk
|Address
Don't repeat the place name (just include the address). If there's a "Related place" for a person then type N/A here
Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN
|Telephone
State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one
Switchboard: 0208 951 3366 Mobile: 07939 284594
|Email
Can include more than one
Gurpreet.Daheley@Sternberg-Reed.co.uk
|DX
Document Exchange (generally only for solicitors and barristers)
8501 Barking
Google Map
Google Maps directions. This will take you to Google's website, or app on your device (e.g. smartphone)
Other places within 3 miles of here (if listed in the Magic Book) are shown on the map using grey marker(s).
|Contact
|Type
|Address
|Cygnet Hospital Beckton
|Hospital - private
|23 Tunnan Leys Beckton London E6 6ZB
|Goodmayes Hospital
|Hospital - NHS
|Goodmayes Hospital, Barley Lane, Ilford, Essex IG3 8XJ
|Leonie Hirst
|Barrister
|London E11
|Newham Centre for Mental Health
|Hospital - NHS
|Cherry Tree Way, Glen Rd, London E13 8SP
|TTS Solicitors
|Law firm
|1-4 The Parade, Monarch Way, Ilford, IG2 7HT.
Openlayers Map
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.