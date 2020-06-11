Difference between revisions of "Langley Green Hospital"
Address: Martyrs Avenue Crawley West Sussex RH11 7EJ
DX: Information required
Email: Information required
Telephone: 01293 590400
Fax: Information required
Details:
Crisis Home Treatment Team (Crisis Team North) - Monday to Friday 7.30am - 9pm, and weekends 8.30am - 8.30pm
Acute Day Hospital (Weald Day Hospital - Clin) - Monday to Friday 8.30am - 4.30pm.
Acute inpatient (Coral and Jade wards) open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
Inpatient Functional Older Adults (Opal ward) open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
PICU (Amber ward) open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
Section 136 suite open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
MHA Office: Information required
Wards:
Number of beds:
Coral ward - 19
Jade ward - 19
Amber ward - 12
Opal ward - 19
Acute inpatient (S136) - single detained person
Type: Hospital - NHS Low Secure🔍
Responsible Authority: Information required
