Difference between revisions of "Langley Green Hospital"

Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Martyrs Avenue Crawley West Sussex RH11 7EJ

DX: Information required

Email: Information required

Telephone: 01293 590400

Fax: Information required

Details:

NHS low secure.

Crisis Home Treatment Team (Crisis Team North) - Monday to Friday 7.30am - 9pm, and weekends 8.30am - 8.30pm

Acute Day Hospital (Weald Day Hospital - Clin) - Monday to Friday 8.30am - 4.30pm.
Acute inpatient (Coral and Jade wards) open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
Inpatient Functional Older Adults (Opal ward) open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
PICU (Amber ward) open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
Section 136 suite open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

MHA Office: Information required

Wards:

Number of beds:
Coral ward - 19
Jade ward - 19
Amber ward - 12
Opal ward - 19
Acute inpatient (S136) - single detained person

Type: Hospital - NHS🔍

Responsible Authority: Information required

