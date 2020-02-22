Difference between revisions of "Kathryn Morgan"
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
|Type=CQC inspector
|Type=CQC inspector
|Related place=Care Quality Commission
|Related place=Care Quality Commission
|−
|Email=kathryn.morgan@cqc.org.uk
|Email=kathryn.morgan@cqc.org.uk
|DX=N/A
|DX=N/A
Latest revision as of 15:45, 22 February 2020
[{"name":"54.97316, -1.62059","title":null,"lat":54.97316,"lon":-1.62059,"otherValues":[]}]
Address: See Related place
Email: kathryn.morgan@cqc.org.uk
Telephone: Information required
Details: Information required
MAGIC BOOK
Edit page now
(no need to log in!)
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: CQC inspector🔍
Related place: Care Quality Commission
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.