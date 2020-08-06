Contact

Difference between revisions of "Contact:Hunt & Coombs Solicitors"

(Created page with "{{Contact |Related place=N/A |Address=35 Thorpe Road, Peterborough, PE3 6AG |Coordinates=52.57216, -0.25286 |Email=elizabeth.thompson@hcsolicitors.co.uk |Telephone=01733 88280...")
 
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Contact
 
{{Contact
|Related place=N/A
 
 
|Address=35 Thorpe Road, Peterborough, PE3 6AG
 
|Address=35 Thorpe Road, Peterborough, PE3 6AG
 
|Coordinates=52.57216, -0.25286
 
|Coordinates=52.57216, -0.25286
|Email=elizabeth.thompson@hcsolicitors.co.uk
+
|Email=elizabeth.thompson@hcsolicitors.co.uk, richard.boucher@hcsolicitors.co.uk, angela.dainton@hcsolicitors.co.uk
 
|Telephone=01733 882800
 
|Telephone=01733 882800
 
|Details=Mental Health Solicitors
 
|Details=Mental Health Solicitors
 +
|MHA Office=N/A
 +
|Wards=N/A
 
|Type=Law firm
 
|Type=Law firm
 +
|Responsible Authority=N/A
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 07:41, 6 August 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: 35 Thorpe Road, Peterborough, PE3 6AG

DX: Information required

Email: elizabeth.thompson@hcsolicitors.co.uk, richard.boucher@hcsolicitors.co.uk, angela.dainton@hcsolicitors.co.uk

Telephone: 01733 882800

Fax: Information required

Details:

Mental Health Solicitors

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Law firm🔍

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Hunt_%26_Coombs_Solicitors&oldid=42888"