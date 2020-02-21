Difference between revisions of "Hazelwood and Greenwood"
|Type=Hospital - NHS Low Secure
|Details=Welling is nearest station Woolwich Arsenal is the better choice however
|Address=Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
|Coordinates=51.46894, 0.06544
Information
|Hospital - NHS Low Secure🔍
Welling is nearest station Woolwich Arsenal is the better choice however
Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
020 3260 5122
oxl-tr.bexleymha@nhs.net
Tricia Tripp/Lesley Enser 01322 621064
Hazelwood (low secure)
|Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust🔍
