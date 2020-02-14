Difference between revisions of "Hazelwood and Greenwood"

Contact

{{Contact
 
{{Contact
|Type=Hospital - NHS
+
|Type=Hospital - NHS Low Secure
|Details=Welling is nearest station
+
|Details=Welling is nearest station Woolwich Arsenal is the better choice however
 
|Address=Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
 
|Address=Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
 
|Coordinates=51.46894, 0.06544
 
|Coordinates=51.46894, 0.06544
 
|Telephone=020 3260 5122
 
|Telephone=020 3260 5122
 +
|Email=oxl-tr.bexleymha@nhs.net
 +
|MHA Office=Tricia Tripp/Lesley Enser  01322 621064
 
|Wards=Hazelwood (low secure)
 
|Wards=Hazelwood (low secure)
 
Greenwood (low secure)
 
Greenwood (low secure)
 
|Responsible Authority=Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust
 
|Responsible Authority=Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust
 
}}
 
}}

Hospital - NHS Low Secure🔍
Welling is nearest station Woolwich Arsenal is the better choice however

Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG

020 3260 5122

oxl-tr.bexleymha@nhs.net

Tricia Tripp/Lesley Enser 01322 621064

Hazelwood (low secure)
Greenwood (low secure)

Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust🔍

