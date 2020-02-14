Difference between revisions of "Hazelwood and Greenwood"

|Details=Welling is nearest station Woolwich Arsenal is the better choice however

Hospital - NHS Low Secure
Welling is nearest station Woolwich Arsenal is the better choice however
Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
020 3260 5122
oxl-tr.bexleymha@nhs.net
Tricia Tripp/Lesley Enser 01322 621064
Hazelwood (low secure)
Greenwood (low secure)
Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust

Hazelwood and Greenwood
Memorial Hospital, Shooters Hill, SE18 3RG
Oxleas House
Oxleas NHSF Trust, Oxleas House, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Stadium Road, Greenwich, SE18 4QH

