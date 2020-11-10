Difference between revisions of "Glenbourne Unit"

Digitalpoppy.jpg
Latest revision as of 14:52, 10 November 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Moralix Drive, Derriford, Plymouth, PL6 5AF

DX: Information required

Email: Information required

Telephone: 01752 435434 (Main Reception)

Fax: Information required

Details:

Acute Admissions
Situated on the Main Derriford Hospital Site.

NHS website

Livewell Southwest website

MHA Office:

MHA Office - Amanda Williams, Helen Link and Chrissie Breeze
Tel: 01752 517609
Fax: 01752 517985
PCHCIC.mha-administrationpch@nhs.net
(Telephone number did not work on 10/11/20 - instead, call via reception number above.)

Wards:

Bridford Ward (Female) 01752 435990
Harford (Male) 01752 435574

Type: Hospital - NHS🔍

Responsible Authority: Livewell Southwest (CIC)🔍

