Difference between revisions of "Glenbourne Unit"

Latest revision as of 14:52, 10 November 2020
Address: Moralix Drive, Derriford, Plymouth, PL6 5AF
DX: Information required
Email: Information required
Telephone: 01752 435434 (Main Reception)
Fax: Information required
Details:
Acute Admissions
Situated on the Main Derriford Hospital Site.
NHS website
Livewell Southwest website
MHA Office:
MHA Office - Amanda Williams, Helen Link and Chrissie Breeze
Tel: 01752 517609
Fax: 01752 517985
PCHCIC.mha-administrationpch@nhs.net
(Telephone number did not work on 10/11/20 - instead, call via reception number above.)
Wards:
Bridford Ward (Female) 01752 435990
Harford (Male) 01752 435574
Type: Hospital - NHS🔍
Responsible Authority: Livewell Southwest (CIC)🔍
