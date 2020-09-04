Difference between revisions of "Gateway Recovery Centre"
Technically Steven John Woolgar seems to be the Responsible Authority as defined by the MHA: see [https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-4112974110 CQC listing].
Technically Steven John Woolgar seems to be the Responsible Authority as defined by the MHA: see [https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-4112974110 CQC listing].
|MHA Office=0151 422 2140 extension
|MHA Office=
0151 422 2140 extension
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
|Wards=Ash Ward
|Wards=Ash Ward
Address: Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
Email: elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway.mha@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
Telephone: 0151 422 2140
Fax: Information required
Details:
Technically Steven John Woolgar seems to be the Responsible Authority as defined by the MHA: see CQC listing.
MHA Office:
0151 459 4794
0151 422 2140 extension 136219
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
Wards:
Ash Ward
Beech Ward
Cedar Ward
Dove Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward
Type: Hospital - private🔍
Responsible Authority: Elysium Healthcare🔍
