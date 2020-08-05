Difference between revisions of "Gateway Recovery Centre"

Contact

[https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-4112974110 CQC website]
 
 +
Technically Steven John Woolgar seems to be the Responsible Authority as defined by the MHA: see [https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-4112974110 CQC listing].
 
|MHA Office=0151 422 2140 extension 211
 
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
 
Elm Ward
 
Fir Ward
 
|Type=Hospital - private
 
|Responsible Authority=Elysium Healthcare
 
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT

Email: elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway.mha@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk

Telephone: 0151 422 2140

Fax: Information required

Details:

Elysium Healthcare website

CQC website

Technically Steven John Woolgar seems to be the Responsible Authority as defined by the MHA: see CQC listing.

MHA Office:

0151 422 2140 extension 211
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net

Wards:

Ash Ward
Beech Ward
Cedar Ward
Dove Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward

Type: Hospital - private🔍

Responsible Authority: Elysium Healthcare🔍

