Difference between revisions of "Gateway Recovery Centre"

[https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-4112974110 CQC website]
[https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-4112974110 CQC website]
|MHA Office=0151 422 2140 extension 211
|MHA Office=0151 422 2140 extension 211
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
Elm Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward
Fir Ward
|Type=Hospital - private
|Type=Hospital - private
|Responsible Authority=Elysium Healthcare
|Responsible Authority=Elysium Healthcare
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 10:29, 5 August 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
Email: elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway.mha@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
Telephone: 0151 422 2140
Fax: Information required
Details:
Elysium Healthcare website
CQC website
Technically Steven John Woolgar seems to be the Responsible Authority as defined by the MHA: see CQC listing.
MHA Office:
0151 422 2140 extension 211
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
Wards:
Ash Ward
Beech Ward
Cedar Ward
Dove Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward
Type: Hospital - private🔍
Responsible Authority: Elysium Healthcare🔍
