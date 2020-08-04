Difference between revisions of "Gateway Recovery Centre"
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
|Coordinates=53.37443, -2.70118
|Coordinates=53.37443, -2.70118
|DX=N/A
|DX=N/A
|−
|Email=elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
|+
|Email=elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
|Telephone=0151 422 2140
|Telephone=0151 422 2140
|Details=[https://www.elysiumhealthcare.co.uk/locations/gateway-recovery-centre/ Elysium Healthcare website]
|Details=[https://www.elysiumhealthcare.co.uk/locations/gateway-recovery-centre/ Elysium Healthcare website]
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
Elm Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward
Fir Ward
|−
|Type=Hospital - private
|+
|Type=Hospital - private
|−
|Responsible Authority=
|+
|Responsible Authority=
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 07:21, 4 August 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
Email: elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway.mha@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
Telephone: 0151 422 2140
Fax: Information required
Details:
MHA Office:
0151 422 2140 extension 211
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
Wards:
Ash Ward
Beech Ward
Cedar Ward
Dove Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward
MAGIC BOOK
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Hospital - private🔍 · Hospital - NHS🔍 · Independent Hospitals🔍
Responsible Authority: Elysium Healthcare🔍
Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):
- Hogans Solicitors (Type: Law firm)
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.