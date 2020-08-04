Contact

Difference between revisions of "Gateway Recovery Centre"
 
Line 3: Line 3:
 
|Coordinates=53.37443, -2.70118
 
|Coordinates=53.37443, -2.70118
 
|DX=N/A
 
|DX=N/A
|Email=elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
+
|Email=elys.grc.mha@nhs.net   or     gateway.mha@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
 
|Telephone=0151 422 2140
 
|Telephone=0151 422 2140
 
|Details=[https://www.elysiumhealthcare.co.uk/locations/gateway-recovery-centre/ Elysium Healthcare website]
 
|Details=[https://www.elysiumhealthcare.co.uk/locations/gateway-recovery-centre/ Elysium Healthcare website]
Line 16: Line 16:
 
Elm Ward
 
Elm Ward
 
Fir Ward
 
Fir Ward
|Type=Hospital - private
+
|Type=Hospital - private, Hospital - NHS, Independent Hospitals
|Responsible Authority=Steven John Woolgar
+
|Responsible Authority=Elysium Healthcare
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 07:21, 4 August 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT

Email: elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway.mha@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk

Telephone: 0151 422 2140

Fax: Information required

Details:

Elysium Healthcare website

CQC website

MHA Office:

0151 422 2140 extension 211
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net

Wards:

Ash Ward
Beech Ward
Cedar Ward
Dove Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Hospital - private🔍 · Hospital - NHS🔍 · Independent Hospitals🔍

Responsible Authority: Elysium Healthcare🔍

Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Gateway_Recovery_Centre&oldid=42868"