Contact

Difference between revisions of "Gateway Recovery Centre"

(Created page with "{{Contact |Address=Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT |Email=elys.grc.mha@nhs.net |MHA Office=0151 422 2140 extension 211 elys.grc.mha@nhs.net |Wards=Ash Ward Beech W...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Contact
 
{{Contact
 
|Address=Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
 
|Address=Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
|Email=elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
+
|Coordinates=53.37443, -2.70118
 +
|DX=N/A
 +
|Email=elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
 +
|Telephone=0151 422 2140
 +
|Details=[https://www.elysiumhealthcare.co.uk/locations/gateway-recovery-centre/ Elysium Healthcare website]
 +
 
 +
[https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-4112974110 CQC website]
 
|MHA Office=0151 422 2140 extension 211
 
|MHA Office=0151 422 2140 extension 211
 
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
 
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
Line 10: Line 16:
 
Elm Ward
 
Elm Ward
 
Fir Ward
 
Fir Ward
|Type=Independent Hospitals
+
|Type=Hospital - private
 +
|Responsible Authority=Steven John Woolgar
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 20:48, 4 March 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT

Email: elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk

Telephone: 0151 422 2140

Fax: Information required

Details:

Elysium Healthcare website

CQC website

MHA Office:

0151 422 2140 extension 211
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net

Wards:

Ash Ward
Beech Ward
Cedar Ward
Dove Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Hospital - private🔍

Responsible Authority: Steven John Woolgar🔍

Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Gateway_Recovery_Centre&oldid=40974"