Difference between revisions of "Gateway Recovery Centre"

Latest revision as of 20:48, 4 March 2020
Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
Address: Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
Email: elys.grc.mha@nhs.net or gateway@elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
Telephone: 0151 422 2140
Fax: Information required
Details:
MHA Office:
0151 422 2140 extension 211
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
Wards:
Ash Ward
Beech Ward
Cedar Ward
Dove Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward
Type: Hospital - private🔍
Responsible Authority: Steven John Woolgar🔍
