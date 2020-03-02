Difference between revisions of "Gateway Recovery Centre"
Address: Bennett's Lane, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0GT
DX: Information required
Email: elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
Telephone: Information required
Fax: Information required
Details: Information required
MHA Office:
0151 422 2140 extension 211
elys.grc.mha@nhs.net
Wards:
Ash Ward
Beech Ward
Cedar Ward
Dove Ward
Elm Ward
Fir Ward
Type: Independent Hospitals🔍
Responsible Authority: Information required
