Difference between revisions of "Gary Spencer-Humphrey"
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
|MHA Office=N/A
|MHA Office=N/A
|Wards=N/A
|Wards=N/A
|−
|Type=Independent social worker, Independent AMHP, Independent BIA, Trainer, Independent investigations
|+
|Type=Independent social worker, Independent AMHP, Independent BIA, Trainer, Independent investigations
|Responsible Authority=N/A
|Responsible Authority=N/A
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 18:17, 18 July 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH
Email: g.spencer-humphrey@nhs.net
Telephone: 02392 985459, 07834768103
Details:
Expert Social Worker Ltd (trading as Social Worker Gary) is an independent social work service based in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Gary is an experienced social worker registered in England and Wales with expertise in adult social care, physical disabilities, mental health and mental capacity. We are regularly instructed by legal professionals to assist with independent social circumstances tribunal reports, COP3s / capacity assessments, litigation and testamentary capacity. We are willing to accept instructions from private individuals with legal authority, local authorities/CCGs. Gary is willing to work across England and Wales and will consider Legal Aid Agency rates.
Website: https://socialworkergary.weebly.com
MAGIC BOOK
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Independent social worker🔍 · Independent AMHP🔍 · Independent BIA🔍 · Trainer🔍 · Independent investigations🔍 · Mental capacity assessor🔍
Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):
- Biscoes Solicitors (Type: Law firm)
- Expert Social Worker Ltd (Type: Independent social worker • Independent AMHP • Independent BIA)
- St James' Hospital, Portsmouth (Type: Hospital - NHS)
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.