Difference between revisions of "Gary Spencer-Humphrey"

Address: Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH
Email: g.spencer-humphrey@nhs.net
Telephone: 02392 985459, 07834768103
Details:
Expert Social Worker Ltd (trading as Social Worker Gary) is an independent social work service based in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Gary is an experienced social worker registered in England and Wales with expertise in adult social care, physical disabilities, mental health and mental capacity. We are regularly instructed by legal professionals to assist with independent social circumstances tribunal reports, COP3s / capacity assessments, litigation and testamentary capacity. We are willing to accept instructions from private individuals with legal authority, local authorities/CCGs. Gary is willing to work across England and Wales and will consider Legal Aid Agency rates.
Website: https://socialworkergary.weebly.com
Type: Independent social worker🔍 · Independent AMHP🔍 · Independent BIA🔍 · Trainer🔍 · Independent investigations🔍
