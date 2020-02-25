Difference between revisions of "Gary Spencer-Humphrey"
Latest revision as of 13:13, 25 February 2020
Address: Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH
Email: g.spencer-humphrey@nhs.net
Telephone: 02392 985459, 07834768103
Details:
Expert Social Worker Ltd (trading as Social Worker Gary) is an independent social work service based in Portsmouth, Hampshire working across England. Gary is an experienced social worker with expertise in mental health and mental capacity. We are regularly instructed by legal professionals to assist with independent tribunal reports, COP3s, Mental Capacity Act, litigation assessment and testamentary capacity. We are willing to accept instructions from private individuals, local authorities/CCGs or legal representatives and will work across England and Wales. Website: https://socialworkergary.weebly.com
