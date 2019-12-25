Difference between revisions of "Gary Spencer-Humphrey"
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Contact
{{Contact
|Type=Independent social worker, Independent AMHP, Independent BIA, Trainer, Independent investigations
|Type=Independent social worker, Independent AMHP, Independent BIA, Trainer, Independent investigations
|−
|Details=Expert Social Worker Ltd (trading as Social Worker Gary) is an independent social work
|+
|Details=Expert Social Worker Ltd (trading as Social Worker Gary) is an independent social work based in Portsmouth, Hampshire working across England. in mental health and capacity (COP3s, , litigation assessment testamentary capacity)NHS Continuing Healthcare appeals. We are willing to accept instructions from private individuals, local authorities/CCGs or legal representatives. consider Legal Aid Agency rates for ISWs (London based rate only). See our website for full services offered: https://socialworkergary.weebly.com
|Address=Expert Social Worker Ltd, Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH
|Address=Expert Social Worker Ltd, Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH
|Coordinates=50.79007, -1.08648
|Coordinates=50.79007, -1.08648
Latest revision as of 13:46, 25 December 2019
Options: Return to Magic Book main page | Edit this page
If you have any extra information, or corrections, then please edit this page. There is no need to log in to make changes.
Information
|Type
e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma)
|Independent social worker🔍 · Independent AMHP🔍 · Independent BIA🔍 · Trainer🔍 · Independent investigations🔍
|Details
Context dependent, e.g. specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website
Expert Social Worker Ltd (trading as Social Worker Gary) is an independent social work service based in Portsmouth, Hampshire working across England. Gary is an experienced social worker with expertise in mental health and assessments of capacity (COP3s, Mental Capacity Act, litigation assessment and testamentary capacity). We also assist in NHS Continuing Healthcare appeals and challenging section 117 appeals. We are willing to accept instructions from private individuals, local authorities/CCGs or legal representatives. We consider Legal Aid Agency rates for ISWs (London based rate only). See our website for full services offered: https://socialworkergary.weebly.com
|Address
Don't repeat the place name (just include the address). If there's a "Related place" for a person then type N/A here
Expert Social Worker Ltd, Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH
|Telephone
State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one
02392 985459, 07834768103
|Email
Can include more than one
gary.spencer-humphrey@nhs.net
Google Map
Google Maps directions. This will take you to Google's website, or app on your device (e.g. smartphone)
Other places within 3 miles of here (if listed in the Magic Book) are shown on the map using grey marker(s).
|Contact
|Type
|Address
|Biscoes Solicitors
|Law firm
|Kingston Place 62-68 Kingston Crescent, North End, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 8AQ
|St James' Hospital, Portsmouth
|Hospital - NHS
|Woodlands Walk, Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO4 8GB
Openlayers Map
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.