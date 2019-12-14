Difference between revisions of "Gary Spencer-Humphrey"

Can include more than one

Expert Social Worker Ltd (trading as Social Worker Gary) is an independent social work company based in Portsmouth, Hampshire working across England. Experts in mental health and mental capacity (COP3s, mental capacity assessmnets, litigation assessment, testamentary capacity assessment) and NHS Continuing Healthcare appeals. We are willing to accept instructions from private individuals, local authorities/CCGs or legal representatives. Will consider Legal Aid Agency rates for ISWs (London based rate only). See our website for full services offered: https://socialworkergary.weebly.com

