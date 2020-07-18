Difference between revisions of "Expert Social Worker Ltd"

[{"name":"Contact:Expert Social Worker Ltd","title":"\u003Ca class=\"mw-selflink selflink\"\u003EExpert Social Worker Ltd\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.790109999999998535713530145585536956787109375,"lon":-1.0865299999999999958077978590154089033603668212890625,"otherValues":{"Address":"Grove Chambers, Suite 12, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH"}},{"name":"Contact:Biscoes Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Biscoes_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Biscoes Solicitors\"\u003EBiscoes Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.81322000000000116415321826934814453125,"lon":-1.08302999999999993718802215880714356899261474609375,"otherValues":{"Address":"Kingston Place 62-68 Kingston Crescent, North End, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 8AQ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Gary Spencer-Humphrey","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Gary_Spencer-Humphrey\" title=\"Contact:Gary Spencer-Humphrey\"\u003EGary Spencer-Humphrey\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.7900700000000000500222085975110530853271484375,"lon":-1.0864799999999998902922015986405313014984130859375,"otherValues":{"Address":"Suite 12 Grove Chambers, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:St James' Hospital, Portsmouth","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_James%27_Hospital,_Portsmouth\" title=\"Contact:St James' Hospital, Portsmouth\"\u003ESt James' Hospital, Portsmouth\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":50.796300000000002228262019343674182891845703125,"lon":-1.04764999999999997015720509807579219341278076171875,"otherValues":{"Address":"Woodlands Walk, Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO4 8GB"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"}]
Address:
Grove Chambers, Suite 12, 95 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 1LH
DX: Information required
Email: g.spencer-humphrey@nhs.net
Telephone: 02392 985459, 07834768103
Fax: Information required
Details:
www.socialworkergary.weebly.com
MHA Office: Information required
Wards: Information required
Type: Independent social worker🔍 · Independent AMHP🔍 · Independent BIA🔍
Responsible Authority: Information required
