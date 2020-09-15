Difference between revisions of "Draper House"
Latest revision as of 21:54, 15 September 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: 81a Park Road, St. Helens, WA93PT
Email: victoria.kay@draperhouse.co.uk
Telephone: 0151 477 1234
Details:
Car park to the rear of the building
MHA Office:
Victoria Kay
0151 477 1234
victoria.kay3@nhs.net
Wards:
Blossom ward 0151 477 1234
Type: Hospital - private
Responsible Authority: krinvest Health and Social Care Group
