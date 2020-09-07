Difference between revisions of "Draper House"
|
(Created page with "{{Contact |Related place=N/A |Address=81a Park Road, St. Helens, WA93PT |DX=N/A |Email=victoria.kay@draperhouse.co.uk |Telephone=0151 477 1234 |Fax=N/A |Details=Car park to th...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:52, 7 September 2020
No map is available as no coordinates have been saved.
Address: See Related place
Email: victoria.kay@draperhouse.co.uk
Telephone: 0151 477 1234
Details:
Car park to the rear of the building
MHA Office:
Victoria Kay
0151 477 1234
victoria.kay3@nhs.net
Wards:
Blossom ward 0151 477 1234
MAGIC BOOK
Edit page now
(no need to log in!)
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Hospital - private🔍
Responsible Authority: krinvest Health and Social Care Group🔍
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.