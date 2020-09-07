Difference between revisions of "Draper House"

Contact

Email: victoria.kay@draperhouse.co.uk

Telephone: 0151 477 1234

Details:

Car park to the rear of the building

MHA Office:

Victoria Kay
0151 477 1234
victoria.kay3@nhs.net

Wards:

Blossom ward 0151 477 1234

Type: Hospital - private🔍

Responsible Authority: krinvest Health and Social Care Group🔍

