Difference between revisions of "Department of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation"

[{"name":"Contact:Department of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation","title":"\u003Ca class=\"mw-selflink selflink\"\u003EDepartment of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.49795000000000300133251585066318511962890625,"lon":-0.1332000000000000128341781646668096072971820831298828125,"otherValues":{"Address":"3rd Floor, 39 Victoria Street, London SW1H 0EU"}},{"name":"Contact:39 Essex Chambers","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:39_Essex_Chambers\" title=\"Contact:39 Essex Chambers\"\u003E39 Essex Chambers\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51590999999999809233486303128302097320556640625,"lon":-0.1119900000000000062083671537038753740489482879638671875,"otherValues":{"Address":"81 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1DD"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Abbotts Martin","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Abbotts_Martin\" title=\"Contact:Abbotts Martin\"\u003EAbbotts Martin\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.4646800000000013142198440618813037872314453125,"lon":-0.10335999999999999354738378087859018705785274505615234375,"otherValues":{"Address":"Shakespeare Business Centre, 245a Coldharbour Lane, London SW9 8RR"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Andrew Chidwick","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Andrew_Chidwick\" title=\"Contact:Andrew Chidwick\"\u003EAndrew Chidwick\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51574000000000097543306765146553516387939453125,"lon":-0.1337399999999999977706721665526856668293476104736328125,"otherValues":{"Address":"W1K 6TA"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Begum & Co Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Begum_%26_Co_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Begum & Co Solicitors\"\u003EBegum & Co Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51424999999999698729880037717521190643310546875,"lon":-0.123499999999999998667732370449812151491641998291015625,"otherValues":{"Address":"90 Long Acre, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9RZ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Cambian Churchill","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Cambian_Churchill\" title=\"Contact:Cambian Churchill\"\u003ECambian Churchill\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.4971000000000032059688237495720386505126953125,"lon":-0.10972999999999999420907670355518348515033721923828125,"otherValues":{"Address":"22 Barkham Terrace, London SE1 7PW"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Capio Nightingale","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Capio_Nightingale\" title=\"Contact:Capio Nightingale\"\u003ECapio Nightingale\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52188000000000300815372611396014690399169921875,"lon":-0.1651100000000000067590377739179530180990695953369140625,"otherValues":{"Address":"11-19 Lisson Grove Marylebone London NW1 6SH"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Carla Espirito Santo","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Carla_Espirito_Santo\" title=\"Contact:Carla Espirito Santo\"\u003ECarla Espirito Santo\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5303899999999970304997987113893032073974609375,"lon":-0.10104000000000000480948614267617813311517238616943359375,"otherValues":{"Address":"Watford"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Central_and_North_West_London_NHS_Foundation_Trust_HQ\" title=\"Contact:Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ\"\u003ECentral and North West London NHS Foundation Trust HQ\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52667000000000285808710032142698764801025390625,"lon":-0.1390000000000000124344978758017532527446746826171875,"otherValues":{"Address":"MH Law Department, Stephenson House, 75 Hampstead Road, London NW1 2PL"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Court of Protection (High Holborn)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Court_of_Protection_(High_Holborn)\" title=\"Contact:Court of Protection (High Holborn)\"\u003ECourt of Protection (High Holborn)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51836999999999733290678705088794231414794921875,"lon":-0.11437999999999999556354879359787446446716785430908203125,"otherValues":{"Address":"PO Box 70185, First Avenue House, 42-49 High Holborn, London, WC1A 9JA"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Craybeck Law LLP","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Craybeck_Law_LLP\" title=\"Contact:Craybeck Law LLP\"\u003ECraybeck Law LLP\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.527299999999996771293808706104755401611328125,"lon":-0.08848000000000000309086090055643580853939056396484375,"otherValues":{"Address":"Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX."},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Creighton & Partners","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Creighton_%26_Partners\" title=\"Contact:Creighton & Partners\"\u003ECreighton & Partners\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.52069000000000187355908565223217010498046875,"lon":-0.11620999999999999385824622777363401837646961212158203125,"otherValues":{"Address":"24-26 Bedford Row, London, WC1R 4HE"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Garden Court Chambers","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Garden_Court_Chambers\" title=\"Contact:Garden Court Chambers\"\u003EGarden Court Chambers\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51586999999999960664354148320853710174560546875,"lon":-0.1185299999999999964739316737905028276145458221435546875,"otherValues":{"Address":"57 - 60 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3LJ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Gordon Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Gordon_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Gordon Hospital\"\u003EGordon Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.4923500000000018417267710901796817779541015625,"lon":-0.1360300000000000120170540185426943935453891754150390625,"otherValues":{"Address":"Bloomburg St, London SW1V 2RH"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:GT Stewart","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:GT_Stewart\" title=\"Contact:GT Stewart\"\u003EGT Stewart\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.513429999999999608917278237640857696533203125,"lon":-0.1044899999999999995470290059529361315071582794189453125,"otherValues":{"Address":"Fleet House, 8-12 New Bridge Street, London EC4V 6AL"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Jo Booty","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Jo_Booty\" title=\"Contact:Jo Booty\"\u003EJo Booty\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51485000000000269437805400229990482330322265625,"lon":-0.123230000000000006199485369506874121725559234619140625,"otherValues":{"Address":"Registered Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JQ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Lambeth Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Lambeth_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Lambeth Hospital\"\u003ELambeth Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.466689999999999827196006663143634796142578125,"lon":-0.1231899999999999939515049618421471677720546722412109375,"otherValues":{"Address":"108 Landor Road, London SW9 9NT"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Law Commission","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Law_Commission\" title=\"Contact:Law Commission\"\u003ELaw Commission\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5003099999999989222487783990800380706787109375,"lon":-0.134089999999999986979304367196164093911647796630859375,"otherValues":{"Address":"1st Floor, Tower, 52 Queen Anne\u2019s Gate, London SW1H 9AG"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Law Society","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Law_Society\" title=\"Contact:Law Society\"\u003ELaw Society\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5148099999999971032593748532235622406005859375,"lon":-0.11179999999999999660271754464702098630368709564208984375,"otherValues":{"Address":"113 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1PL"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Maudsley Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Maudsley_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Maudsley Hospital\"\u003EMaudsley Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.46936000000000177578840521164238452911376953125,"lon":-0.0912800000000000000266453525910037569701671600341796875,"otherValues":{"Address":"Denmark Hill, London, SE5 8AZ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Ministry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Ministry_of_Justice_-_Mental_Health_Casework_Section\" title=\"Contact:Ministry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section\"\u003EMinistry of Justice - Mental Health Casework Section\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.49998000000000075715433922596275806427001953125,"lon":-0.1345899999999999874233935770462267100811004638671875,"otherValues":{"Address":"8th Floor, Zone A, 102 Petty France, London SW1H 9AJ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Official Solicitor and Public Trustee Office","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Official_Solicitor_and_Public_Trustee_Office\" title=\"Contact:Official Solicitor and Public Trustee Office\"\u003EOfficial Solicitor and Public Trustee Office\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.515680000000003246896085329353809356689453125,"lon":-0.11884999999999999731326028040712117217481136322021484375,"otherValues":{"Address":"The Official Solicitor and Public Trustee Office, Victory House, 30-34 Kingsway, London WC2B 6EX"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Royal Courts of Justice","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Royal_Courts_of_Justice\" title=\"Contact:Royal Courts of Justice\"\u003ERoyal Courts of Justice\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5136600000000015597834135405719280242919921875,"lon":-0.1132100000000000050714987764877150766551494598388671875,"otherValues":{"Address":"Strand, London, WC2A 2LL"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Solicitors Regulation Authority (London)","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_(London)\" title=\"Contact:Solicitors Regulation Authority (London)\"\u003ESolicitors Regulation Authority (London)\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5105099999999964666130836121737957000732421875,"lon":-0.087760000000000004671818487622658722102642059326171875,"otherValues":{"Address":"2nd Floor, 24 Martin Lane, London EC4R 0DR"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Stephensons Solicitors LLP","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Stephensons_Solicitors_LLP\" title=\"Contact:Stephensons Solicitors LLP\"\u003EStephensons Solicitors LLP\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51498000000000132558852783404290676116943359375,"lon":-0.08680000000000000215383266777280368842184543609619140625,"otherValues":{"Address":"Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2AT"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"}]



Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).