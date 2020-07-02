Difference between revisions of "Department of Health and Social Care - Mental Health Legislation"

Contact

Address: 3rd Floor, 39 Victoria Street, London SW1H 0EU

Email: mentalhealthact2007@dhsc.gov.uk; matthew.lees@dhsc.gov.uk (MHA Policy Lead); tracy.beedle@dhsc.gov.uk; Hannah.Coaker@dhsc.gov.uk (Policy Adviser on the MHA)

Telephone: Matthew Lees, MHA Policy Lead (020 7210 5774); Tracy Beedle (MHA Policy Manager) (0113 254 5966)

Details:

See Department of Health and Social Care

These contact details are to be used for requests for referrals under s67. The contact details were provided by DHSC on 22/2/19 and updated by them on 12/7/19.

Type: Government body🔍

