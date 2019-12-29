Difference between revisions of "DH Law Solicitors"

Barristers! Get some last-minute CPD here: CPD scheme :-)
|Type=Law firm
 
|Details=Mental Health, Housing, Public Law, Court of Protection, Education
 
|Address=130-132 Uxbridge Road, London, W7 3SL
 
 
|Coordinates=51.50865, -0.33847
 
|Telephone=02088408008
 
|Email=dhlaw.solicitors@dhlaws.cjsm.net ealing@dhlaw.org.uk
 
|DX=39508 Hanwell
 
|Fax=02088403676
 
|MHA Office=N/A
 
|Wards=N/A
 
|Responsible Authority=N/A
 
|
 
 
}}
 
Contact Type Address
Lakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital Hospital - NHS Twickenham Rd, Isleworth TW7 6AF
Seamus Doherty Trainer Wembley, London
St Bernard's Hospital Hospital - NHS St Bernards Hospital, Uxbridge Road, Southall, Middlesex UB1 3EU
Three Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital Hospital - NHS Uxbridge Road, Southall, UB1 3EU

