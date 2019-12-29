Difference between revisions of "DH Law Solicitors"

For inclusion in MHT applications. See Responsible authority for definitions

Include name, email, telephone. Also include: (a) medical records contact details if different; (b) how to obtain evidence of patients' Legal Aid eligibility

State what the number is for.

Document Exchange (generally only for solicitors and barristers)

Can include more than one

State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one

Don't repeat the place name (just include the address). If there's a "Related place" for a person then type N/A here

e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma)

Google Map

Google Maps directions. This will take you to Google's website, or app on your device (e.g. smartphone)

Other places within 3 miles of here (if listed in the Magic Book) are shown on the map using grey marker(s).

[{"name":"Contact:DH Law Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca class=\"mw-selflink selflink\"\u003EDH Law Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50865,"lon":-0.33847,"otherValues":[]},{"name":"Contact:Lakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Lakeside_Mental_Health_Unit_-_West_Middlesex_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Lakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital\"\u003ELakeside Mental Health Unit - West Middlesex Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.46828,"lon":-0.32941,"otherValues":{"Address":"Twickenham Rd, Isleworth TW7 6AF"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Seamus Doherty","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Seamus_Doherty\" title=\"Contact:Seamus Doherty\"\u003ESeamus Doherty\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.5505,"lon":-0.30484,"otherValues":{"Address":"Wembley, London"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:St Bernard's Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:St_Bernard%27s_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:St Bernard's Hospital\"\u003ESt Bernard's Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50671,"lon":-0.35108,"otherValues":{"Address":"St Bernards Hospital, Uxbridge Road, Southall, Middlesex UB1 3EU"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Three Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Three_Bridges_Unit_St_Bernards_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Three Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital\"\u003EThree Bridges Unit St Bernards Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50671,"lon":-0.35108,"otherValues":{"Address":"Uxbridge Road, Southall, UB1 3EU"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"}]

Type Address Hospital - NHS Twickenham Rd, Isleworth TW7 6AF Trainer Wembley, London Hospital - NHS St Bernards Hospital, Uxbridge Road, Southall, Middlesex UB1 3EU Hospital - NHS Uxbridge Road, Southall, UB1 3EU

Openlayers Map