Difference between revisions of "Cygnet Hospital Bury"

Latest revision as of 21:52, 15 September 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Cygnet Hospital Bury, Buller Street, off Bolton Road, Bury, BL8 2BS

DX: Information required

Email: Information required

Telephone: 0161 762 7200 - Switchboard

Fax: Information required

Details:

www.cygnethealth.co.uk/locations/cygnet-hospital-bury/

MHA Office:

0161-762-7201 - Neal Whittle - MHA Lead
0161-762-7222 - Debbie Harrott - MHAA (Adult)
0161-762-4645 - Nazia Atcha - MHAA (Adult)
0161-762-4234 - Michael Mills - MHA (CAMHS)

Wards:

BRIDGE HAMPTON - 0161-762-4310
COLUMBUS 0161-762-7261
LOWER EAST 0161-762-4743
UPPER EAST 0161-762-4249
LOWER WEST/MEETING ROOM 0161-762- 4340
UPPER WEST 0161-762-7203
MADISON 0161-762-4741
EAST HAMPTON 0161-762-4243
SOUTH HAMPTON 0161-762-4320
WEST HAMPTON 0161-762-4330
BUTTERCUP 0161-762-4324/1060 - (CAMHS)
PRIMROSE 0161-762-4337 - (CAMHS)
MULBERRY 0161-762-4335 - (CAMHS)
WIZARD 0161-762-4334 - (CAMHS)

MAGIC BOOK

Type: Hospital - private🔍

Responsible Authority: Information required

