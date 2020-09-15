Difference between revisions of "Cygnet Hospital Bury"
Latest revision as of 21:52, 15 September 2020
Address: Cygnet Hospital Bury, Buller Street, off Bolton Road, Bury, BL8 2BS
DX: Information required
Email: Information required
Telephone: 0161 762 7200 - Switchboard
Fax: Information required
Details:
www.cygnethealth.co.uk/locations/cygnet-hospital-bury/
MHA Office:
0161-762-7201 - Neal Whittle - MHA Lead
0161-762-7222 - Debbie Harrott - MHAA (Adult)
0161-762-4645 - Nazia Atcha - MHAA (Adult)
0161-762-4234 - Michael Mills - MHA (CAMHS)
Wards:
BRIDGE HAMPTON - 0161-762-4310
COLUMBUS 0161-762-7261
LOWER EAST 0161-762-4743
UPPER EAST 0161-762-4249
LOWER WEST/MEETING ROOM 0161-762- 4340
UPPER WEST 0161-762-7203
MADISON 0161-762-4741
EAST HAMPTON 0161-762-4243
SOUTH HAMPTON 0161-762-4320
WEST HAMPTON 0161-762-4330
BUTTERCUP 0161-762-4324/1060 - (CAMHS)
PRIMROSE 0161-762-4337 - (CAMHS)
MULBERRY 0161-762-4335 - (CAMHS)
WIZARD 0161-762-4334 - (CAMHS)
MAGIC BOOK
Type: Hospital - private🔍
Responsible Authority: Information required
