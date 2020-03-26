Difference between revisions of "Craig Ward"

Address: See Related place

Email: craig.ward@craybecklaw.co.uk

Telephone: 0207 060 1210

Details:

Craig is a partner at Craybeck Law LLP specialising in community care law. He is also a speaker on mental capacity law, the Court of Protection, managing vulnerable adults, elder mediations, commercial incapacity law, legal compliance and business lasting powers of attorney.



Author of the Law Society's textbook on Lasting Powers of Attorney (4th Edition 2019).