Difference between revisions of "Craig Ward"

Latest revision as of 16:05, 26 March 2020
Address: See Related place
Email: craig.ward@craybecklaw.co.uk
Telephone: 0207 060 1210
Details:
Craig is a partner at Craybeck Law LLP specialising in community care law. He is also a speaker on mental capacity law, the Court of Protection, managing vulnerable adults, elder mediations, commercial incapacity law, legal compliance and business lasting powers of attorney.
Author of the Law Society's textbook on Lasting Powers of Attorney (4th Edition 2019).
Type: Trainer
Related place: Craybeck Law LLP
