Contact

Difference between revisions of "Craig Ward"

m (Text replacement - "Accounts=N/A" to "")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Contact
 
{{Contact
|Type=Trainer
 
|Details=Speaker on mental capacity law, the Court of Protection, managing vulnerable adults, elder mediations, commercial incapacity law, legal compliance and business lasting powers of attorney.
 
 
Author of the Law Society's textbook on Lasting Powers of Attorney (3rd Edition 2016).
 
 
|Related place=Craybeck Law LLP
 
|Related place=Craybeck Law LLP
|Telephone=07943 160955
+
|DX=N/A
 
|Email=craig.ward@craybecklaw.co.uk
 
|Email=craig.ward@craybecklaw.co.uk
|DX=N/A
+
|Telephone=0207 060 1210
 
|Fax=N/A
 
|Fax=N/A
 +
|Details=Craig is a partner at Craybeck Law LLP specialising in community care law. He is also a speaker on mental capacity law, the Court of Protection, managing vulnerable adults, elder mediations, commercial incapacity law, legal compliance and business lasting powers of attorney.
 +
 +
Author of the Law Society's textbook on Lasting Powers of Attorney (4th Edition 2019).
 
|MHA Office=N/A
 
|MHA Office=N/A
 
|Wards=N/A
 
|Wards=N/A
 +
|Type=Trainer, Law firm
 
|Responsible Authority=N/A
 
|Responsible Authority=N/A
|
 
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 18:15, 21 March 2020

Address: See Related place

Email: craig.ward@craybecklaw.co.uk

Telephone: 0207 060 1210

Details:

Craig is a partner at Craybeck Law LLP specialising in community care law. He is also a speaker on mental capacity law, the Court of Protection, managing vulnerable adults, elder mediations, commercial incapacity law, legal compliance and business lasting powers of attorney.

Author of the Law Society's textbook on Lasting Powers of Attorney (4th Edition 2019).

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Trainer🔍 · Law firm🔍

Related place: Craybeck Law LLP

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Craig_Ward&oldid=41417"