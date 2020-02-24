Difference between revisions of "Charlotte Emmett"

Contact

Address: See Related place

Email: charlotte.emmett@northumbria.ac.uk

Telephone: 0191 227 4367

Details:

Director of Education, Associate Professor of Mental Health and Mental Capacity Law

Type: Lecturer

Related place: Northumbria University

