Difference between revisions of "Charlotte Emmett"
|
m (Text replacement - "Accounts=N/A" to "")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Contact
{{Contact
|−
|−
|−
|Related place=Northumbria University
|Related place=Northumbria University
|+
|+
|Telephone=0191 227 4367
|Telephone=0191 227 4367
|−
|−
|Fax=N/A
|Fax=N/A
|+
|MHA Office=N/A
|MHA Office=N/A
|Wards=N/A
|Wards=N/A
|+
|Responsible Authority=N/A
|Responsible Authority=N/A
|−
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 16:35, 24 February 2020
[{"name":"54.97676, -1.6075","title":null,"lat":54.97676,"lon":-1.6075,"otherValues":[]}]
Address: See Related place
Email: charlotte.emmett@northumbria.ac.uk
Telephone: 0191 227 4367
Details:
Director of Education, Associate Professor of Mental Health and Mental Capacity Law
MAGIC BOOK
Edit page now
(no need to log in!)
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Lecturer🔍
Related place: Northumbria University
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.