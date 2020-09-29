Difference between revisions of "Central Chambers"

Contact

Address: 82 King Street. Manchester

DX: 14467 MANCHESTER 2

Email: clerks@centralchambers.co.uk

Telephone: 0161 236 1133

Fax: Information required

Details:

Expert Advocates in Mental Health Law who appear before the Mental Health Review Tribunal, Court of Protection and the High Court.

We also have a specialism of dealing with mentally disordered clients in the criminal courts.

