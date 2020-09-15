Difference between revisions of "Central chambers"
Address: 82 King Street. Manchester
DX: 14467 MANCHESTER 2
Email: clerks@centralchambers.co.uk
Telephone: 0161 236 1133
Fax: Information required
Details:
Expert Advocates in Mental Health Law who appear before the Mental Health Review Tribunal, Court of Protection and the High Court.
We also have a specialism of dealing with mentally disordered clients in the criminal courts.
