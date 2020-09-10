Contact

Difference between revisions of "Central chambers"

(Created page with "{{Contact |Related place=Central Chambers |Address=82 King Street. Manchester |Coordinates=53.48081, -2.24392 |DX=14467 MANCHESTER 2 |Email=clerks@centralchambers.co.uk |Telep...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 23:14, 10 September 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: See Related place

DX: 14467 MANCHESTER 2

Email: clerks@centralchambers.co.uk

Telephone: 0161 236 1133

Fax: Information required

Details:

Expert Advocates in Mental Health Law who appear before the Mental Health Review Tribunal, Court of Protection and the High Court.

We also have a specialism of dealing with mentally disordered clients in the criminal courts.

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Barristers' chambers🔍

Related to this place:

Related place: Central Chambers

Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Central_chambers&oldid=43064"