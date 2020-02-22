Difference between revisions of "Care Quality Commission"

Contact

Address: National Customer Service Centre, Citygate, Gallowgate, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4PA

Email: Information required

Telephone: 03000 616161

Fax: 03000 616171

https://www.cqc.org.uk/

Type: Government body🔍

