Difference between revisions of "Broadmoor Hospital"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Other=" to "|Details=")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Contact
{{Contact
|−
|−
|−
|Address=Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG
|Address=Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG
|Coordinates=51.36907, -0.78126
|Coordinates=51.36907, -0.78126
|Telephone=01344 77 3111 (main reception)
|Telephone=01344 77 3111 (main reception)
|+
|+
|MHA Office=Health Record/Mental Health Act Office
|MHA Office=Health Record/Mental Health Act Office
wlm-tr.BroadmoorMHAOffice@nhs.net
wlm-tr.BroadmoorMHAOffice@nhs.net
Tel 01344 754057
Tel 01344 754057
|+
|+
|Responsible Authority=West London Mental Health NHS Trust
|Responsible Authority=West London Mental Health NHS Trust
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 08:37, 25 September 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG
DX: Information required
Email: Information required
Telephone: 01344 77 3111 (main reception)
Fax: Information required
Details:
High Secure Hospital
http://www.wlmht.nhs.uk/bm/broadmoor-hospital/
MHA Office:
Health Record/Mental Health Act Office
wlm-tr.BroadmoorMHAOffice@nhs.net
Tel 01344 754057
LLEWELLYN, Tanya (WEST LONDON NHS TRUST) <tanya.llewellyn@nhs.net.cjsm.net>
Wards: Information required
MAGIC BOOK
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Hospital - NHS🔍
Responsible Authority: West London Mental Health NHS Trust🔍
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.