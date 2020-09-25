Contact

Difference between revisions of "Broadmoor Hospital"

m (Text replacement - "|Other=" to "|Details=")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Contact
 
{{Contact
|Type=Hospital - NHS
 
|Details=High Secure Hospital
 
http://www.wlmht.nhs.uk/bm/broadmoor-hospital/
 
 
|Address=Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG
 
|Address=Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG
 
|Coordinates=51.36907, -0.78126
 
|Coordinates=51.36907, -0.78126
 
|Telephone=01344 77 3111 (main reception)
 
|Telephone=01344 77 3111 (main reception)
 +
|Details=High Secure Hospital
 +
http://www.wlmht.nhs.uk/bm/broadmoor-hospital/
 
|MHA Office=Health Record/Mental Health Act Office  
 
|MHA Office=Health Record/Mental Health Act Office  
 
wlm-tr.BroadmoorMHAOffice@nhs.net
 
wlm-tr.BroadmoorMHAOffice@nhs.net
 
Tel 01344 754057
 
Tel 01344 754057
 +
LLEWELLYN, Tanya (WEST LONDON NHS TRUST) <tanya.llewellyn@nhs.net.cjsm.net>
 +
|Type=Hospital - NHS
 
|Responsible Authority=West London Mental Health NHS Trust
 
|Responsible Authority=West London Mental Health NHS Trust
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 08:37, 25 September 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Crowthorne, Berkshire, RG45 7EG

DX: Information required

Email: Information required

Telephone: 01344 77 3111 (main reception)

Fax: Information required

Details:

High Secure Hospital
http://www.wlmht.nhs.uk/bm/broadmoor-hospital/

MHA Office:

Health Record/Mental Health Act Office
wlm-tr.BroadmoorMHAOffice@nhs.net
Tel 01344 754057
LLEWELLYN, Tanya (WEST LONDON NHS TRUST) <tanya.llewellyn@nhs.net.cjsm.net>

Wards: Information required

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Hospital - NHS🔍

Responsible Authority: West London Mental Health NHS Trust🔍

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Broadmoor_Hospital&oldid=43276"