Difference between revisions of "Beechwood College"
|
m (Text replacement - "Accounts=N/A" to "")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Contact
{{Contact
|−
|−
|−
|Address=Hayes Road, Sully, Vale of Glamorgan. CF64 5SE
|Address=Hayes Road, Sully, Vale of Glamorgan. CF64 5SE
|Coordinates=51.40227, -3.24174
|Coordinates=51.40227, -3.24174
|+
|+
|Telephone=02920532210
|Telephone=02920532210
|−
|−
|Fax=02920531774
|Fax=02920531774
|+
|+
|MHA Office=N/A
|MHA Office=N/A
|Wards=N/A
|Wards=N/A
|+
|Responsible Authority=N/A
|Responsible Authority=N/A
|−
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:59, 22 February 2020
[{"name":"Contact:Beechwood College","title":"\u003Ca class=\"mw-selflink selflink\"\u003EBeechwood College\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.40227,"lon":-3.24174,"otherValues":{"Address":"Hayes Road, Sully, Vale of Glamorgan. CF64 5SE"}}]
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
[{"name":51.40227,"title":null,"lat":51.40227,"lon":-3.24174,"otherValues":[]}]
Address: Hayes Road, Sully, Vale of Glamorgan. CF64 5SE
Email: referrals@beechwoodcollege.co.uk
Telephone: 02920532210
Fax: 02920531774
Details:
Beechwood College is a specialist day and residential service for young people over the age of 16 with an Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC).
http://www.lshealthcare.co.uk/beechwood-college/
MAGIC BOOK
Edit page now
(no need to log in!)
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Specialist FE college🔍
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.