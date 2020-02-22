Contact

Difference between revisions of "Amanda Weston"

m (Text replacement - "Accounts=N/A" to "")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Contact
 
{{Contact
 
|Type=Barrister
 
|Type=Barrister
 +
|Address=N/A
 
|Related place=Garden Court Chambers
 
|Related place=Garden Court Chambers
 
|Telephone=Direct line 02079937883
 
|Telephone=Direct line 02079937883
Line 9: Line 10:
 
|Wards=N/A
 
|Wards=N/A
 
|Responsible Authority=N/A
 
|Responsible Authority=N/A
|
 
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 00:28, 22 February 2020

Return to Magic Book main page | Edit this page (there is no need to log in to make changes or corrections)

Information

Type

e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma)

Barrister🔍
Details

Context dependent, e.g. specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website

Related place

See Garden Court Chambers for an example - each barrister has "Garden Court Chambers" as the barrister's "related place". You can have none (leave blank), one, or more (separated with a comma)

Garden Court Chambers
Telephone

State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one

Direct line 02079937883

Email

Can include more than one

amandaw@gclaw.co.uk

Google Map

See Garden Court Chambers for a Google map and a list of nearby places.

Openlayers Map

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Amanda_Weston&oldid=39703"