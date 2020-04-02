Difference between revisions of "Consultations archive"

|Welsh Government
|Consultation on revision of the Mental Health Act 1983 Code of Practice for Wales
|2015-09-04
|2015-11-27
|Law Commission
|Law Commission, 'Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty' (consultation from 7/5/15 to 2/11/15)
|2015-07-07
|2015-11-02
|Department of Health
|No voice unheard, no right ignored - a consultation for people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions
|2015-03-06
|2015-05-29
|Welsh Government
|Consultation on Service Framework for the Treatment of People with a Co-occurring Mental Health and Substance Misuse Problem
|2015-03-05
|2015-04-23
|Department of Health
|Changes to Mental Health Act 1983 Code of Practice
|2014-07-07
|2014-09-12
|Law Commission
|Unfitness to plead consultation
|2014-05-02
|2014-07-25
|Department of Health
|Review of the Operation of Sections 135 and 136 of the Mental Health Act 1983 in England and Wales: A Survey
|2014-04-08
|2014-06-03
|Scottish Government
|Consultation on proposals for a Mental Health (Scotland) Bill (2013)
|2013-12-23
|2014-03-25
|Ministry of Justice
|Court Fees: Proposals for reform
|2013-12-03
|2014-01-21
|Scottish Government
|Consultation in relation to section 268 appeals against conditions of excessive security
|2013-08-02
|2013-10-25
|Mental Health Tribunal
|Medical examination of the patient - consultation
|2013-06-18
|2013-09-10
|Department of Health
|Review of NHS complaints system
|2013-03-15
|2013-07-30
|Ministry of Justice
|Transforming Legal Aid: Delivering a more credible and efficient system - consultation
|2013-04-09
|2013-06-04
|Scottish Law Commission
|Consultation on Adults with incapacity (Scotland)
|2012-07-31
|2012-10-31
|Welsh Government
|Consultation on a Separate Legal Jurisdiction for Wales
|2012-03-27
|2012-06-19
|Legal Services Commission
|Specialist Support Services consultation
|2012-03-30
|2012-05-11
|Department of Health
|Consultation on low secure services and psychiatric intensive care
|2012-01-19
|2012-04-19
|Ministry of Justice
|Consultation on Appointments and Diversity
|2011-11-21
|2012-02-13
|Ministry of Justice
|Consultation on Fees in the High Court and Court of Appeal
|2011-11-15
|2012-02-07
|Welsh Government
|Consultation on the draft code of practice to parts 2 and 3 of the Mental Health (Wales) Measure 2010
|2011-10-18
|2012-01-16
|Welsh Government
|Consultation on Mental Health (Regional Provision) (Wales) Regulations 2012
|2011-09-26
|2011-12-16
|Ministry of Justice
|Office of the Public Guardian: Call for evidence: Not for profit delivery of deputyship services
|2011-08-04
|2011-10-27
|Department of Health
|Consultation on allocation options for funding for Local Healthwatch: PCT Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards
|2011-07-27
|2011-10-24
|Department of Health
|Consultation on preventing suicide in England: a cross-government outcomes strategy to save lives
|2011-07-19
|2011-10-11
|Scottish Government
|Consultation on Certification of Incapacity for Medical Treatment under Part 5 Section 47 Adults with Incapacity (Scotland) Act 2000
|2011-07-18
|2011-10-10
|Ministry of Justice
|Court Of Protection: Authorised Officers: A consultation on the delegation of some decisions in the Court of Protection to court officers
|2011-06-28
|2011-09-20
|Mental Health Tribunal
|Consultation on paper hearings for CTO reference cases
|2011-06-01
|2011-08-23
|Ministry of Justice
|Discussion paper on a proposed European Regulation on mutual recognition of protection measures in civil matters
|2011-06-30
|2011-07-18
|Ministry of Justice
|Proposals on changes to the Office of the Public Guardian fees
|2011-02-28
|2011-05-21
|Welsh Government
|Consultation on Mental Health (Independent Mental Health Advocates) (Wales) Regulations 2011
|2011-02-21
|2011-05-16
|Welsh Government
|Consultation on Mental Health (Assessment of Former Users of Secondary Mental Health Services) (Wales) Regulations 2011
|2011-02-21
|2011-05-16
|Welsh Government
|Consultation on Mental Health (Care Coordination and Care and Treatment Planning) (Wales) Regulations 2011
|2011-02-21
|2011-05-16
|Scottish Government
|Consultation on Scottish tribunal rule 58
|2011-03-21
|2011-05-16
|Department of Health
|Consultation on the joint Department of Health / NOMS Offender Personality Disorder Pathway Implementation Plan
|2011-02-17
|2011-05-12
|Ministry of Justice
|Breaking the cycle: effective punishment, rehabilitation and sentencing of offenders - consultation
|2010-12-07
|2011-03-04
|Ministry of Justice
|A Platform for the Future - consultation
|2010-11-30
|2011-02-25
|Ministry of Justice
|Proposals for the Reform of Legal Aid in England and Wales (2010)
|2010-11-15
|2011-02-14
|Ministry of Justice
|Proposals for reform of civil litigation funding and costs in England and Wales
|2010-11-15
|2011-02-14
|Law Commission
|Unfitness to Plead and the Insanity Defence consultation
|2010-10-27
|2011-01-27
|Scottish Government
|Disclosure of Information to Victims of Mentally Disordered Offenders
|2010-08-30
|2010-11-22
|Mental Health Tribunal
|The Role of IMHAs in Hearings - consultation
|2010-10-14
|2010-11-15
|Northern Ireland Assembly
|Consultation on an Equality Impact Assessment for New Mental Capacity Legislation
|2010-07-30
|2010-10-31
|Northern Ireland Assembly
|Consultation Document: Delivering Excellence: Achieving Recovery: A Professional Framework for the Mental Health Nursing Profession in Northern Ireland (2010-2015)
|2010-09-10
|2010-09-10
|Law Commission
|Adult Social Care consultation
|2010-02-24
|2010-07-01
|Welsh Government
|Consultation on proposed Mental Health (Wales) Measure
|2010-03-29
|2010-05-14
|Home Office
|Violent Offender Order (Information About Release or Transfer) Regulations consultation
|2010-03-12
|2010-05-12
|Legal Services Commission
|Quality Assurance Scheme for Advocates - consultation
|2010-05-10
|2010-05-10
|Mental Health Tribunal
|Consultation on proposed changes to listing procedure
|2010-04-30
|2010-04-30
|Care Quality Commission
|Consultation on our assessments of quality 2010-11
|2010-02-02
|2010-04-27
|Ministry of Justice
|Office of the Public Guardian: Amendments to secondary legislation - consultation
|2009-12-17
|2010-03-09
|Office of Fair Trading
|Consultation on OFT Mental Capacity Guidance
|2010-12-06
|2010-03-04
|Crown Prosecution Service
|Interim guidance on assisted suicide
|2009-09-23
|2009-12-16
|Ministry of Justice
|Consultation on the future of the Parole Board (2009)
|2009-06-20
|2009-11-20
|Ministry of Justice
|Legal aid: funding reforms (2009)
|2009-08-20
|2009-11-12
|Department of Health
|Safety and Security Directions - High Secure Psychiatric Services consultation
|2009-08-10
|2009-11-02
|Department of Health
|New Horizons consultation
|2009-07-23
|2009-10-15
|Legal Services Commission
|Legal Aid consultation: refocusing on priority cases (2009)
|2009-07-16
|2009-10-08
|Department of Health
|Swine flu and temporary MHA amendments
|2009-09-10
|2009-10-07
|Care Quality Commission
|Consultation on the CQC mental health strategy
|2009-09-07
|2009-09-07
|Care Quality Commission
|Help shape the regulation of health and adult social care services (Consultation on new registration standards)
|2009-06-01
|2009-08-24
|Department of Health
|Environmental design principles for adult medium secure units consultation
|2009-04-17
|2009-07-10
|Crown Prosecution Service
|Cases involving people with mental health problems and/or learning disabilities as victims and witnesses
|2009-03-01
|2009-03-01
|Ministry of Justice
|Consultation on amendments to the Community Legal Service (Financial) Regulations 2000 (2009)
|2009-02-17
|2009-02-17
|Department of Health
|Safeguarding adults: a consultation on the review of the ‘No Secrets’ guidance
|2008-10-16
|2009-01-31
|Department of Health
|DOLS regulations consultation
|2009-01-30
|2009-01-30
|Legal Services Commission
|Civil Bid Rounds for 2010 Contracts - consultation
|2009-01-23
|2009-01-23
|Ministry of Justice
|Consultation on Mental Capacity Act 2005: forms, supervision and fees
|2008-10-23
|2009-01-15
|Department of Health
|Direct payments regulations consultation
|2008-08-19
|2008-11-11
|Department of Health
|Bournewood Consultation: The approach to be taken in response to the judgement of the European Court of Human Rights in the 'Bournewood' case
|2005-03-23
|2005-06-17