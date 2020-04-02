Difference between revisions of "Consultations archive"

(Fixing query)
 
Line 6: Line 6:
 
|order by=Date_closed DESC
 
|order by=Date_closed DESC
 
|format=dynamic table
 
|format=dynamic table
|where=Date_closed <= '2015-12-31' and Type='Consultation'
+
|where=Date_closed <= '2015-12-31' and Type HOLDS 'Consultation'
 
|rows per page=100
 
|rows per page=100
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
__NOCACHE__
 
__NOCACHE__

Latest revision as of 15:50, 2 April 2020

For more recent consultations, see Consultations page. Click on the table headings to reorder the table.

Author Consultation Date Closed
Author Consultation Date Closed
Welsh Government Consultation on revision of the Mental Health Act 1983 Code of Practice for Wales 2015-09-04 2015-11-27
Law Commission Law Commission, 'Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty' (consultation from 7/5/15 to 2/11/15) 2015-07-07 2015-11-02
Department of Health No voice unheard, no right ignored - a consultation for people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions 2015-03-06 2015-05-29
Welsh Government Consultation on Service Framework for the Treatment of People with a Co-occurring Mental Health and Substance Misuse Problem 2015-03-05 2015-04-23
Department of Health Changes to Mental Health Act 1983 Code of Practice 2014-07-07 2014-09-12
Law Commission Unfitness to plead consultation 2014-05-02 2014-07-25
Department of Health Review of the Operation of Sections 135 and 136 of the Mental Health Act 1983 in England and Wales: A Survey 2014-04-08 2014-06-03
Scottish Government Consultation on proposals for a Mental Health (Scotland) Bill (2013) 2013-12-23 2014-03-25
Ministry of Justice Court Fees: Proposals for reform 2013-12-03 2014-01-21
Scottish Government Consultation in relation to section 268 appeals against conditions of excessive security 2013-08-02 2013-10-25
Mental Health Tribunal Medical examination of the patient - consultation 2013-06-18 2013-09-10
Department of Health Review of NHS complaints system 2013-03-15 2013-07-30
Ministry of Justice Transforming Legal Aid: Delivering a more credible and efficient system - consultation 2013-04-09 2013-06-04
Scottish Law Commission Consultation on Adults with incapacity (Scotland) 2012-07-31 2012-10-31
Welsh Government Consultation on a Separate Legal Jurisdiction for Wales 2012-03-27 2012-06-19
Legal Services Commission Specialist Support Services consultation 2012-03-30 2012-05-11
Department of Health Consultation on low secure services and psychiatric intensive care 2012-01-19 2012-04-19
Ministry of Justice Consultation on Appointments and Diversity 2011-11-21 2012-02-13
Ministry of Justice Consultation on Fees in the High Court and Court of Appeal 2011-11-15 2012-02-07
Welsh Government Consultation on the draft code of practice to parts 2 and 3 of the Mental Health (Wales) Measure 2010 2011-10-18 2012-01-16
Welsh Government Consultation on Mental Health (Regional Provision) (Wales) Regulations 2012 2011-09-26 2011-12-16
Ministry of Justice Office of the Public Guardian: Call for evidence: Not for profit delivery of deputyship services 2011-08-04 2011-10-27
Department of Health Consultation on allocation options for funding for Local Healthwatch: PCT Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards 2011-07-27 2011-10-24
Department of Health Consultation on preventing suicide in England: a cross-government outcomes strategy to save lives 2011-07-19 2011-10-11
Scottish Government Consultation on Certification of Incapacity for Medical Treatment under Part 5 Section 47 Adults with Incapacity (Scotland) Act 2000 2011-07-18 2011-10-10
Ministry of Justice Court Of Protection: Authorised Officers: A consultation on the delegation of some decisions in the Court of Protection to court officers 2011-06-28 2011-09-20
Mental Health Tribunal Consultation on paper hearings for CTO reference cases 2011-06-01 2011-08-23
Ministry of Justice Discussion paper on a proposed European Regulation on mutual recognition of protection measures in civil matters 2011-06-30 2011-07-18
Ministry of Justice Proposals on changes to the Office of the Public Guardian fees 2011-02-28 2011-05-21
Welsh Government Consultation on Mental Health (Independent Mental Health Advocates) (Wales) Regulations 2011 2011-02-21 2011-05-16
Welsh Government Consultation on Mental Health (Assessment of Former Users of Secondary Mental Health Services) (Wales) Regulations 2011 2011-02-21 2011-05-16
Welsh Government Consultation on Mental Health (Care Coordination and Care and Treatment Planning) (Wales) Regulations 2011 2011-02-21 2011-05-16
Scottish Government Consultation on Scottish tribunal rule 58 2011-03-21 2011-05-16
Department of Health Consultation on the joint Department of Health / NOMS Offender Personality Disorder Pathway Implementation Plan 2011-02-17 2011-05-12
Ministry of Justice Breaking the cycle: effective punishment, rehabilitation and sentencing of offenders - consultation 2010-12-07 2011-03-04
Ministry of Justice A Platform for the Future - consultation 2010-11-30 2011-02-25
Ministry of Justice Proposals for the Reform of Legal Aid in England and Wales (2010) 2010-11-15 2011-02-14
Ministry of Justice Proposals for reform of civil litigation funding and costs in England and Wales 2010-11-15 2011-02-14
Law Commission Unfitness to Plead and the Insanity Defence consultation 2010-10-27 2011-01-27
Scottish Government Disclosure of Information to Victims of Mentally Disordered Offenders 2010-08-30 2010-11-22
Mental Health Tribunal The Role of IMHAs in Hearings - consultation 2010-10-14 2010-11-15
Northern Ireland Assembly Consultation on an Equality Impact Assessment for New Mental Capacity Legislation 2010-07-30 2010-10-31
Northern Ireland Assembly Consultation Document: Delivering Excellence: Achieving Recovery: A Professional Framework for the Mental Health Nursing Profession in Northern Ireland (2010-2015) 2010-09-10 2010-09-10
Law Commission Adult Social Care consultation 2010-02-24 2010-07-01
Welsh Government Consultation on proposed Mental Health (Wales) Measure 2010-03-29 2010-05-14
Home Office Violent Offender Order (Information About Release or Transfer) Regulations consultation 2010-03-12 2010-05-12
Legal Services Commission Quality Assurance Scheme for Advocates - consultation 2010-05-10 2010-05-10
Mental Health Tribunal Consultation on proposed changes to listing procedure 2010-04-30 2010-04-30
Care Quality Commission Consultation on our assessments of quality 2010-11 2010-02-02 2010-04-27
Ministry of Justice Office of the Public Guardian: Amendments to secondary legislation - consultation 2009-12-17 2010-03-09
Office of Fair Trading Consultation on OFT Mental Capacity Guidance 2010-12-06 2010-03-04
Crown Prosecution Service Interim guidance on assisted suicide 2009-09-23 2009-12-16
Ministry of Justice Consultation on the future of the Parole Board (2009) 2009-06-20 2009-11-20
Ministry of Justice Legal aid: funding reforms (2009) 2009-08-20 2009-11-12
Department of Health Safety and Security Directions - High Secure Psychiatric Services consultation 2009-08-10 2009-11-02
Department of Health New Horizons consultation 2009-07-23 2009-10-15
Legal Services Commission Legal Aid consultation: refocusing on priority cases (2009) 2009-07-16 2009-10-08
Department of Health Swine flu and temporary MHA amendments 2009-09-10 2009-10-07
Care Quality Commission Consultation on the CQC mental health strategy 2009-09-07 2009-09-07
Care Quality Commission Help shape the regulation of health and adult social care services (Consultation on new registration standards) 2009-06-01 2009-08-24
Department of Health Environmental design principles for adult medium secure units consultation 2009-04-17 2009-07-10
Crown Prosecution Service Cases involving people with mental health problems and/or learning disabilities as victims and witnesses 2009-03-01 2009-03-01
Ministry of Justice Consultation on amendments to the Community Legal Service (Financial) Regulations 2000 (2009) 2009-02-17 2009-02-17
Department of Health Safeguarding adults: a consultation on the review of the ‘No Secrets’ guidance 2008-10-16 2009-01-31
Department of Health DOLS regulations consultation 2009-01-30 2009-01-30
Legal Services Commission Civil Bid Rounds for 2010 Contracts - consultation 2009-01-23 2009-01-23
Ministry of Justice Consultation on Mental Capacity Act 2005: forms, supervision and fees 2008-10-23 2009-01-15
Department of Health Direct payments regulations consultation 2008-08-19 2008-11-11
Department of Health Bournewood Consultation: The approach to be taken in response to the judgement of the European Court of Human Rights in the 'Bournewood' case 2005-03-23 2005-06-17


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Consultations_archive&oldid=41717"